When you think of getting an affordable and fast meal, the best thing to do is to get fast food. There are many fast food chains and trucks located all across the country. There are also many fast-food chain companies in the United States which sell a variety of food items at their outlets. Out of all those fast-food chain companies, McDonald’s is the largest and most popular one. Its menu is big and offers a wide variety of burgers and other dishes to choose from. As McDonald’s primarily sells burgers, you can expect to get a tasty hamburger and little cost. One of the most famous burgers that you can find at McDonald’s outlets is the Double Quarter Pounder. Many people, including myself, eat this burger from time to time. So, What is McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder? How unhealthy is this burger? Read the article to know the answers.

What is McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder Burger?

Unlike most burgers which have a single patty of meat, the Double Quarter Pounder burger at McDonald’s has two beef patties. This burger has two-quarter pounders, each having cheese on top of it. These patties are seasoned with pepper and a pinch of salt. These patties are put on top of each other with cheese in the middle. Then the toppings like tangy pickled gherkins and slivered onions with mustard are added. All this is put in a sesame seed bun.

The burger is very easy and filling. In fact, even eating a single double quarter pounder burger can be a bit on the heavy side. This burger has two-quarter pounder 100% beef patties which is very much a simple snack. If you are going to eat this burger, then make sure you eat it as a whole meal. But no matter what, it is still fast food and very unhealthy. If you want to know more about McDonald’s quarter pounder burger, then continue reading the article.

How Many Calories Does a Double-quarter Pounder Burger Have?

The Double quarter pounder has approximately 750 calories for each burger. It has the highest number of calories than any other burger present on McDonald’s burger. If you are looking to have a fast and filling meal, then choosing this burger is a good option. But such a high number of calories in a single burger is unwarranted. In case you love eating this burger, then don’t have it regularly. Eat it only occasionally, or at least tone down the frequency of eating this burger to once a month. If you continue eating it regularly, then not only will you gain a lot of weight, but also get used to eating a very unhealthy item.

How Unhealthy is Eating a Double-quarter Pounder Burger?

Eating any kind of fast food or junk food is unhealthy. But the double quarter pounder is on another level. Not only does the high number of calories make it unhealthy, but also the high amounts of trans fat and sodium make it dangerous. This burger contains a lot of sodium and saturated fat, which is not at all good for your heart and cholesterol. You see, this burger contains 1360 mg of sodium, which is nearly more than 60% of your daily recommended value.

In addition to this, it has more than 2.5 grams of trans fat. This amount may not seem like much, but it is way above what your body should get. A single double-quarter ponders burger also has 20 mg of saturated fats, which is nearly 100% more than what you should intake in one day. Such huge quantities of fast and sodium have a big negative impact on your health. So, if you ever get a hankering for a double quarter pounder burger, then make sure that you eat it occasionally for your own benefit.

What Ingredients Does a Double Quarter Pounder Burger Have?

The double quarter pounder is one of the most popular burgers on the McDonald’s menu in America, Although it is delicious to eat, the ingredient it has is nothing special. The taste depends on those two juicy quarter-pounder patties. The burger as the name suggests has two beef patties, which are topped with two cheese slices. Then slivered onions, pickled gherkins, and ketchup are added on top of the two patties. McDonald’s uses a sesame seed bum for the burger, which gives it a unique flavor. These are the only ingredients that the fast-food chain outlets use to make this burger. Of course, you can also choose which topping you want or don’t want, based on your preferences. If you don’t like onions or pickles, then just ask for some of the staff to add some other toppings which are more to your liking.

Has McDonald’s Added the Double Quarter Pounder to the Permanent Menu?

McDonald’s alters its menu from time to time, giving a sense of variety to its customers. When a new item is added to the menu, some old item is removed, at least temporarily. If you are worried about the fast-food company removing double quarter pounder from the menu, then don’t be. McDonald’s has added it to the permanent menu in its outlets. That means you can now enjoy the burger for the foreseeable future. But there are some states of America where McDonald’s outlets do not have the double quarter ponder on their menu. Those states are Alaska and Hawaii, and even the outlets in U.S. territories don’t have it. This burger is mainly available at outlets in the continental United States, United Kingdom, etc.

Does the Double Quarter Pounder Burger Have Artificial Ingredients?

No, the double quarter pounder does not have any artificial ingredients. Preservatives, fillers, or other such things except for the pickles. As the pickles have some preservatives, it is the only ingredient in the burger which is unnaturally preserved. But except for the pickle, every other ingredient is original, natural and without any preservatives. The beef patties are made fresh on the grill, they are not frozen cooked. Nowadays, everything we eat has artificial flavor enhancers, preservatives, fillers, etc. This is especially true for junk food. Millions of people eat this food every year without caring about artificial ingredients, flavor enhancers, or other such things. In case you don’t want a single preservative ingredient in your burger, then ask the employee at McDonald’s to not add pickles.

Which is Bigger, Big Mac, or Double Quarter Pounder?

Big Mac, despite its name, is smaller than a double-quarter pounder burger. Many people are fans of big Mac, including me. But the double quarter pounder is bigger and also has more calories. In fact, it has 200 more calories than a Big Mac at McDonald’s. There are plenty of people in this country who eat both burgers from time to time based on their mood and wishes. Although both of these are junk food and unhealthy to eat, then I suggest you eat the Big Mac rather than the double quarter pounder as it has more saturated fat and sodium content than the other. Keep in mind that eating either of these burgers on a regular basis will make your body and heart more unhealthy.

Conclusion

The double quarter pounder is one of the most sold items on the McDonald’s menu. There are plenty of people who eat it regularly, as it is delicious to eat. But no matter how tasty, it is highly unhealthy to eat it on regular basis. The burger contains 20 mg of saturated fats, which is double the amount you should intake in a day. It also has 1360 mg of sodium, which is also 60% more than the daily recommended value. In addition to all this, it also has 2.5 grams of trans fat. All this is in just a single double-quarter burger.

The burger has two quarter pounder patties, 2 cheese slices, pickle, silvered onions, and a sesame bun. This burger is bigger than Big Mac, and also more unhealthy than it. The double Quarter burger became so popular that it was added to the Permanent menu. But no matter, how tasty it is to eat, make sure that you eat it occasionally.

FAQs – What is McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder?

What is McDonald’s Double Quarter Pounder Burger? The double quarter pounder burger is just like a quarter pounder burger but has another quarter pounder patty in it. Is the Double Quarter Pounder unhealthy to eat? Yes, it is unhealthy to eat this burger. A single double quarter pounder burger has 750 calories. Not to forget a large amount of sodium, trans fat, and saturated fat, all of which cause you to get a heart stroke. How much does this burger cost? A single double quarter pounder with cheese costs you $4.79. If you get a meal, then it will cost $6.69. What ingredients does a double quarter pounder burger have? It has two-quarter pounder patties, two cheese slices, slivered onions, pickles, and ketchup, all of which are stuffed in a sesame bun. You can choose which topping you want, in case you don’t prefer onions or pickles.