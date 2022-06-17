Matthew Broderick Net Worth: Assets, Family, Bio, Career Growth, Cars

Many of today’s generation might not know who Matthew Broderick is, but the people from the early 1980s and 1990s might know him for acting in movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Producers, WarGames, Glory, and The Cable Guy. Many also know him for appearing in The Freshman, Inspector Gadget, and not to forget the terrible Hollywood version of Toho’s “Godzilla”. Apart from playing characters in a movie, Matthew has also given his voice to animated characters. We all grew up watching the iconic Disney animated movie “The Lion King”, which was released in 1994. For those who don’t know, it was Matthew Broderick, who gave his voice to adult Simba (feeling nostalgic aren’t you?). He has also voiced characters in animated movies like Good Boy!, Bee movie, The Tale of Despereaux, etc.

Come take a look at What is Matthew Broderick net worth? How old is Matthew Broderick? Matthew Broderick’s top-grossing films, and How much does Matthew Broderick make?

What Is Matthew Broderick Worth?

The American actor, Matthew Broderick net worth is expected to be more than $45 million and if we combine his net worth with his wife i.e, Sarah Jessica Parker it amounts to a whopping $200 million. Matthew has managed to make an impressive portfolio through his career as an actor and producer. Apart from this, he has also gained fame in his early 20s for acting in theater plays like Brighton Beach Memoirs and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. For his works in the above plays, he was honored with two prestigious Tony Awards. He received his first Tony award for “Best Featured Play Actor” for his work in Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983. He was just 21 years old at that time, making him the youngest Tony Award recipient. The interesting thing is that his record is still unbeaten today.

Name Matthew Broderick Net Worth $45 million Birth 21 March 1962, Manhattan, USA Nationality American Age 60 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 75 kg Partner Sarah Jessica Parker Profession Actor, Producer Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Matthew Broderick Make?

Thanks to his works as an actor and producer, Matthew Broderick manages to draw a little over $7.5 million a year. Matthew is currently less active on screen and more active as a theater actor, but still, he manages to slip into the TV screen as a guest now and then. He further makes money by appearing in commercials as well. In addition to this, he is also active as a voice-over artist, so we can say that he still makes money from it. Through his various works, Matthew Broderick easily manages to make over $625k every month. It’s estimated that Matthew makes at least $145k a week. Let’s see some top Matthew Broderick movies below.

Matthew Broderick Top Grossing Movies

The highest-grossing movie of Matthew Broderick remains the Disney animated movie “The Lion King”, which was released in 1994 with a $45 million budget. The movie in return made a colossal collection of over $986 million. The next on this list is the 1998 movie Godzilla, where Matthew played the role of Nick Tatopoulos.

Though this movie is considered a flop, it collected more than $376 million against a $150 million budget. In 2007, Broderick lend his voice to a character named “Adam Flayman” in an animated movie titled “Bee Movie”. The film made $287 million against a $150 million budget, and later Matthew took up the role of Mr. Fitzhugh in the comedy heist movie “Tower Heist”, which was released in 2011 and collected over $150 million worldwide.

Matthew was also seen playing the role of Steven Kovacs in the comedy movie “The Cable Guy” starring Jim Carrey. The movie was released with a $45 million budget, and it collected over $102 million across the world. Later on, Matthew Broderick played the titular role in the movie Inspector Gadget which managed to gross $137 million at the box office.

One of the most celebrated movies by Matthew Broderick is WarGames, which was released with a budget of just $12 million in 1983. The movie proved to be a massive hit collecting $124 million worldwide. Lastly, we have Matthew Broderick playing the titular character in the movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which collected over $70 million against a $5 million budget.

Matthew Broderick Real Estate

In the year 2000, Matthew and his better half Sarah took over a house in New York by paying a hefty sum of $2.9 million. The duo also spent a few thousand dollars to reconstruct the mansion. After residing in the place for 2 years, Matthew and Sarah moved into another place and after nearly two decades the couple decided to part with the place.

They listed the place in January 2020 for sale demanding $19 million for it, and eventually they sold it for $15 million. In 2006, Matthew also purchased two mansions situated in Hamptons, Amagansett, New York. As per reports, the actor paid a sum of $6.6 million for it. Another impressive property of Matthew Broderick was also in New York. Reportedly, Matthew along with his wife bought an $18.9 million property in 2011 and made renovations worth millions of dollars. The pair is also the keeper of another house in West Village, for which they spent over $3 million in 2000.

Then in the following year, Matthew placed the property on market for nearly $25 million, which consisted of 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. It also has 7 fireplaces as well. Unfortunately, Broderick couldn’t find any bidder, so he finally sold the place for $18.2 million. Later in 2016, Matthew and Sarah paid more than $34 million for two large townhouses, which are also located in New York City.

Matthew Broderick Car Crash

Back in the year 1987, Broderick accidentally killed two women. The heart of the matter is that Matthew was on a vacation with his co-star Jennifer Grey while shooting for “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. Matthew was driving a BMW 316 car, while Jennifer was seated in the passenger seat. Unfortunately, Matthew accidentally took the wrong land and crashed into a Volvo car, killing the passengers inside it on spot. According to reports, the victims were a 28-year-old woman named Anna Gallagher, (who was driving the car) and a 63-year-old woman, Margaret Doherty (Anna’s mother).

After the accident, all four (Matthew, Jennifer, Anna, and Margaret) were taken to a hospital. Sources reveal that Jennifer got her head severely injured, while Matthew suffered fractures on his legs and ribs and had no memory of the incident. The actor took around a month to make recovery and was later presented in the court.

The judge sentenced Matthew to serve 5 years in prison for taking the lives of Anna and Margaret due to his reckless driving. However, the judge later changed his decision and set Matthew free after charging him with a fine of $175. As per sources, Matthew Broderick reportedly got pardoned by the victim’s family.

Early Life

Matthew Broderick’s parents were also in the acting business like him. Before venturing into acting his father, James Broderick was a soldier during World War II. Matthew Broderick opened his eyes in Manhattan, New York, USA on the 21st of March in 1962. Matthew Broderick was sent to City and Country School and later on to Walden School from which he completed his high school studies.

After his studies, Matthew Broderick joined HB Studio, where he started taking acting lessons. While studying at HB Studio, Matthew got an opportunity to perform in the theater play written by Horton Foote. Matthew rose to fame after he played the role of a gay character in the “Torch Song Trilogy”.

Broderick gained more popularity after acting in the Eugene Trilogy, for which he received a Tony Award. Matthew Broderick’s professional acting career began after he got the part of Michael McPhee in the comedy movie “Max Dugan Returns”, which was released in 1983.

Personal Life

Matthew Broderick met the American actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, who is famous for playing the role of Carrie Bradshaw in the romantic drama TV series “Sex and the City”. The pair started dating each other, and late tied the knot in May 1997. A few years later, Jessica gave birth to her first child, a son named James Broderick on the 28th of October 2002. Later on, the lovers became parents for the 2nd time to twin daughters through surrogacy in June 2009. The family currently resides in New York.

Final Thoughts On Matthew Broderick

Many might not agree with me but, I think that Matthew Broderick is more famous as a theater actor than a professional movie actor. Matthew rose to fame by appearing in famous theater plays, and the fame garnered through plays opened the doors of Hollywood for him. Even in Hollywood, Matthew Broderick enjoyed success by acting in movies like Glory, Godzilla, Inspector Gadget, WarGames, etc. Matthew Broderick was recently spotted performing in a comedy play titled “Plaza Suite”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Matthew Broderick worth? A. The Eugene Trilogy fame, Matthew Broderick net worth is calculated as $45 million as of today. 2. How old is Matthew Broderick? A. Matthew Broderick has aged gracefully, the actor is 60 years old now. 3. Who is Matthew Broderick married to? A. Matthew Broderick has tied the knot with fellow actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, who is known throughout the world for her role in Sex and the City. 4. How tall is Matthew Broderick? A. Matthew Broderick stands 5 feet and 8 inches tall.