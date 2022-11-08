Mason Ramsey Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Family, Earnings, Biography

There are countless people on this earth that want to fulfill their dreams. However, only a handful can make their ambition come true. On the other hand, there are also some people who accomplish their goals overnight. Such is the tale of the famous teenager, Mason Ramsey. He became a viral sensation in a matter of days after one of his videos became a phenomenal hit in 2018. Ramsay gained attention from the internet after he was filmed singing “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart Store. In case you didn’t know, Lovesick Blues is a song from the mid-1900s by Hank Williams.

Mason Ramsey is mostly known for posting cover videos of famous singers. Ramsey released his first studio song titled “Famous” which received mostly praise from the audience. He went on to release Music videos, singles as the main lead, and two extended plays. Aside from this, Mason Ramsey also earned a chance to appear in television commercials. Thanks to his viral video, Mason Ramsey eventually earned a chance to work in movies as well. He voiced the character of “Oliver” in the famous video game adaptation film “The Angry Birds Movie 2”.

In this article, you will read more about Mason Ramsey and his career beginnings, Mason Ramsey net worth, how old is Mason Ramsey, Mason Ramsey’s earnings, how much does Mason Ramsey make, and much more interesting information. So, don’t skip this article, and make sure to see it to the end.

What is Mason Ramsey Worth?

According to our reports, the overnight sensation, Mason Ramsey net worth is a whopping $1 million as of this year. This young artist managed to make a name for himself before he even became an adult, and he already has over $1 million in his bank. Initially, Mason Ramsey’s career started as a viral video and an internet meme. In no time, Mason Ramsey started getting attention from the public, and he earned thousands of followers on his social media accounts. Ramsey released his first extended play titled “Famous” in July 2018 followed by “Twang” a year later.

The EP “Famous”, has the singles Famous, Lovesick Blues, The Way I See It, and Jambalaya. Mason Ramsey also has two non-album singles, one is White Christmas”, released in 2018. The other non-album single is “Old Town Road”, where Mason Ramsey collaborated with famous artists like Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug, and Lil Nas. Earlier this year, Mason Ramsey released a music video titled “Before I Knew It”. Read the below section to know how much does Mason Ramsey make?

Name Mason Ramsey Also Known As Mason Blake Net worth $1 million Birth 16 November 2006, Golconda, USA Nationality American Age 15 years Height 4ft 9in Weight 43 kg Profession Singer, Internet Personality Career 2017-Present

How Much Does Mason Ramsey Make?

It is reported from various sources that Mason Ramsey reportedly makes up to $100k every year from his musical works. He mostly makes money from digital streaming, record sales, merchandise sales, live performances, concerts, guest featuring in other musicians’ songs or videos, etc. In addition to this, Ramsay also has a high demand and following on social media. He earns plenty of money from brand endorsements and promotions.

Mason Ramsey has also appeared in a few television commercials for brands such as Burger King and has received ample money for it. It is estimated that the teen star reportedly makes up to $10k a month from his work as a country singer and internet personality. Mason Ramsey’s weekly earnings are reported to be at least $2.5k. Take a look at Mason Ramsey’s earnings in the next section.

Mason Ramsey Earnings

Since his video went viral, Mason Ramsey started getting followed by thousands of people from across the world on YouTube. As of this writing, his channel “Mason Ramsey” has more than 1.07 million subscribers. The channel has garnered over 164 million lifetime views and the yearly revenue from the channel is speculated to be up to $76.5k. Mason Ramsey’s YouTube channel roughly gets up to 1.5 million monthly views and the earnings during this period (i.e, every month) vary between $398 to $6.4k. In addition to this, Mason Ramsey can make additional money from this channel from paid promotions or endorsements, live streaming, and donations from the audience.

Similarly, the American teenage singer has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Ramsey is most active on this platform and regularly posts updates regarding his music videos and personal life. It has been reported that from a sponsored post Mason Ramsey can make thousands of dollars. For instance, by advocating his client’s interests through an Instagram story, Mason gets up to $2k per post. Likewise, Mason can make between $3k to $4k per paid image post. And for a collaborative or promotional video, Mason Ramsey charges over $8k a post.

Other Earnings

Apart from this, Mason Ramsey has also made plenty of money from advertisements, commercials, and live performances or concerts. It is inferred that Mason makes around $15k by appearing in television advertisements or brand collaborations. And as for a guest feature or concert performance, Mason Ramsey’s booking fee is at least $25k. He has so far worked as the score singer of “Puyo Puyo: The Movie”. Not only this, but he also served as a guest singer for “Sing 2” and has voiced Oliver in The Angry Birds Movie 2. In 2020, Ramsey performed the song “Old Town Road” at the 2020 Grammy Awards. I think that there is no need to mention that he made stupendous money from it.

Mason Ramsey Early Life

According to our sources, the American country singer, Mason Ramsey was born on the 16th of November 2006 in Golconda, Illinois, United States. It is reported that his father, John works as a hairdresser to make the ends meet. While on the other hand, Mason’s mother, Karen Ramseysey is a stay-at-home wife. Mason Ramsey mostly grew up with his uncle and grandparents and was homeschooled. Call fate or destiny, Mason Ramsey started taking in country songs when he was 3 years old. Later at the age of just 6 years, Mason Ramsey began playing guitar.

Mason Ramsey Career Beginnings

As time went by, Mason Ramsey started singing or performing songs in malls or superstores. He suddenly went viral after he was filmed singing “Lovesick Blues” at a Walmart store. In no time, Ramsey became a star and started getting offers from various recording companies. He ultimately signed a recording agreement with Atlantic Records and Big Loud (a record label situated in Nashville) in the year 2018. However, the terms regarding Mason Ramsey’s contract with Atlantic Records and Big Loud haven’t been disclosed.

After signing the record contract, Mason Ramsey went on to release his first song titled “Famous” under the name of Big Loud and Atlantic Records. The song went on to grab 62nd place on the list of US Billboard Hot 100. Also in 2018, Mason released an extended play with the same title as his debut single. The EP charted at number 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers. Mason Ramsey eventually went on to make songs with the likes of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, etc. In June 2018, Ramsay released “Lovesick Blues” cover, “The Way I See It”, and “Jambalaya” respectively.

Rising Fame and Other Works

Then in the following year, Mason worked in “The Angry Birds Movie 2” and released his second extended play titled “Twang” in July. After this, Mason took a break from singing, and it wasn’t until 2020 that Mason made an appearance. He was seen yodeling for the Burger King advertisement about methane emissions awareness in 2020. After this, Mason Ramsey again went on a break from music, and it is reported that he is playing basketball and goes by the name “Mason Blake”. One of his songs from Twang titled “Before I Knew It” gained popularity earlier this year. Mason Ramsey is currently working at the famous fast-food restaurant, Subway.

Conclusion

Mason Ramsey has accomplished so much in so little time. He started off by listening to songs and then learned to play guitar. Ramsey started to display his talent at market squares and shopping malls. One of the videos of him singing made him an overnight celebrity. From there, it was no going back for Mason Ramsey. He went on to sign a record deal with Atlantic Records and made music with renowned musical personalities. As of now, Mason Ramsey has taken a break from his music career to pursue other interests. However, you can still see him in television commercials and programs now and then.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mason Ramsey

1. What is Mason Ramsey worth? A. According to our reports, Mason Ramsey net worth is (or) more than $1 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Mason Ramsey? A. The American country singer, Mason Ramsey was born on the 16th of November 2006 in Golconda, Illinois, United States. He is currently 15 years old. 3. How much does Mason Ramsey make? A. As per our sources, Mason Ramsey reportedly earns up to $100k a year and his monthly takings are reported to be at least $10k. 4. How tall is the Walmart boy “Lovesick Blues” singer, Mason Ramsey? A. Mason Ramsey, who also goes by the name Mason Blake is reported to measure 4 feet and 9 inches tall.