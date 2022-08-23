Another day another post about a comedian who never failed to make the audience laugh. This comedian hails from Canada but also holds American citizenship. This entertainer goes by the name Martin Hayter Short or simply famous as “Martin Short”. Short earned large fame for his run on not one but two renowned comedy shows i.e, SCTV (Second City Television) and SNL (Saturday Night Live). This Canadian/American has been entertaining his audience since 1972. Thanks to his career that spans over decades, Martin Short went on to earn numerous honors during this time. Martin Short is popular for his works in TV shows such as Mulaney, Maya and Marty, and The Morning Show. He is also famous for his work in movies like Three Amigos, Three Fugitives, Jungle 2 Jungle, etc. Short also earned fame for providing his voice in animated movies like The Prince of Egypt (released in 1998), Treasure Planet (2002), 101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, etc.

Let’s dive into more interesting information about Martin Short such as Martin Short net worth, how old is Martin Short? Martin Short movies & awards, and how much does Martin Short make?

What Is Martin Short Worth?

The American/Canadian entertainer, Martin Short net worth is $40 million as of this writing. A major source of income for Martin Short is his career in acting and comedy. Over the years he has won numerous accolades for his work in the comedy and acting fields. He has received nominations for awards like Screen Guild, TCA, Satellite, Razzie, OFTA, MTV Movie, Golden Globe, Gold Derby, Daytime Emmy, CCA Super Award, and many more. Coming to award wins, he has won Primetime Emmy Award not once but twice i.e, in 2014 and 1983 for his works in “A Tribute to Mel Brooks” and “SCTV” (for episodes “The Energy Ball” & “Sweeps Week”) respectively. Let’s take a peep at how much does Martin Short make?

Name Martin Short Net Worth $40 million Birth 26 March 1950, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Age 72 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 68 kg Nationality American/Canadian Partner Nancy Dolman (m:1980, died:2010) Profession Actor, Comedian, Singer Career 1972-Present

How Much Does Martin Short Make?

The comedian/actor manages to pull out an impressive sum of $4.33 million every year from various sources. Some of the notable sources of income for Martin Short is the stipend received for acting in movies and TV shows. Aside from this he also makes money through comedy tours and stand-up events. Martin Short is also involved in brand promotion, collaboration, and endorsements. According to our records, Martin Short charges between $75k to $150k for a show or performance. The fee for Martin Short depends on the type of event and venue. His works in various fields earn him more than $361k every month. The weekly income of Martin Short is considered to be at least $85k.

Martin Short Top Grossing Movies

Martin Short has recorded appearances in movies more than 100 times. For his works, he has earned many awards and recognitions. Aside from acting in movies, he has also given his voice to animated characters. So, in this section, we will tell you some high-grossing movies in which Martin Short has worked.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Anyone who claims that they haven’t watched, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, they are probably lying. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted serves as the direct sequel to Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa and the third installment of the Madagascar franchise. The plot of this movie revolves around 4 friends i.e, a lion name “Alex” (voiced by Ben Stiller), a zebra named “Marty” (voiced by Chris Rock), a giraffe named “Melman” (voiced by David Schwimmer), and a hippo named “Gloria” (voiced by Jada Pinkett Smith). The 4 friends escape from Central Park Zoo (which is the plot of 1st movie) and eventually end up in Africa (the plot of 2nd movie).

After that, the 4 friends embark on the journey to return to New York, when they realize that an animal officer named “Chantel DuBois” (voiced by Jessica Chastain) is behind their tails to take Alex’s head as a trophy. The movie was made with a huge budget of $145 million and was released in theaters in June 2012. Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, proved to be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of that year, collecting more than $746.99 million in revenue. In this film, Martin Short voiced a sea lion named “Stefano”.

The Prince of Egypt

Another notable animated movie in which Martin Short has worked. If you have attended the Sunday sermons at a church, you may have heard about “Moses”, who is a prominent figure in the books of Jews, Christians, and Muslims. This animated movie is based on the life events of Moses. The plot shows how Moses, battles with the Pharaoh and sets his people free. In this movie, Martin Short voiced the cunning priest named “Huy”, who creates an illusion of snakes to compete with Moses. The Prince of Egypt was made with a $70 million budget, and it generated profits of over $218.6 million.

The Addams Family

You might be wondering why only animated movies are mentioned in this section, if that’s the case you should know that we are talking about the highest-grossing movies in which Martin Short has worked. The Addams Family is a 2019 movie that was made with a budget of $24 million. This film tells the sad story of “The Addams Family”, who reside on a hilltop with no connection with the outside world whatsoever. After residing on the hilltop for more than a decade, The Addams family gets into trouble after a television presenter named “Margaux Needler” wants the Addams family to vacate their home so that she can shoot the finale of her show. In this film, Martin Short voiced the character named “Grandpa Frump”. The film grossed more than $203.7 million at the box office.

The Spiderwick Chronicles

This film revolves around the main character, Jared Grace (played by Freddy Highmore), who often causes trouble. Jared and his family move into a new estate, where Jared’s mother and siblings encounter weird incidents. They assume that the weird incidents are caused by Jared and thus ignore it. While on the other hand, Jared finds a book that contains secrets about supernatural beings. It doesn’t take long for Jared to realize that he is being apprehended by an ogre named “Mulgarath”, who wants the book for himself. The film did a decent business collecting over $164.2 million against a $90 million budget. Martin Short voiced a hobgoblin named “Timbletack”.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Martin Short in the film played the role of an antagonist named “Jack Frost”, who possesses the power of controlling ice. Jack Frost is plotting to take over the North Pole, which is controlled by Santa Claus (played by Tim Allen). While on the other hand, Santa Claus is busy tending to his in-laws, who have visited the North Pole to spend the Christmas holidays. The film’s budget was around $12 million, and it was released in November 2006. Martin Short and his movie received poor reviews from the critics, but still, it managed to collect more than $110.8 million at the box office.

How Martin Short Spends His Money?

The actor has invested a fair share of his income in real estate properties. According to reports, he is the owner of a home in Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles. He bought the house way back in the year 2014 for a sum of $1.1 million. As per records, the home sits on an area of 1,836 square feet. Aside from this, Martin Short played the duties of a responsible father and thus bought a house for his daughter. The home reportedly is situated in Pacific Palisades, California, and it features 3 bedrooms. As per reports, the price of Martin Short’s daughter’s house is around $1 million. Apart from this, Martin Short is also the keeper of a cottage. The cottage is said to be located in the Lake Rosseau area in Ontario, Canada.

Martin Short Car Collection

It doesn’t seem like the actor is interested in cars. There aren’t many reports regarding Martin Short’s car collection. However, it is known that Martin Short is the owner of a 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible car. You will be stunned to know that the value of the car is reckoned to be more than a whopping $2.4 million.

Martin Short Early Life

The American/Canadian actor, Martin Short is the 5th child of the late couple Charles Patrick and Olive Grace. According to reports, Olive was the leader of Hamilton Symphony Orchestra, while Charles a Stelco Holdings Inc.’s corporate executive. Martin Short completed high school studies at Westdale Secondary School and joined McMaster University to pursue higher education. In 1971, Martin Short came out of McMaster University with a degree in Social Work. Initially, Martin Short wanted to dedicate his time to serving the community but soon got interested in acting after he got a chance to feature in the 1971 musical “Godspell”.

Martin Short Personal Life

During the run of “Godspell” i.e, in 1972, Martin Short saw an actress named “Nancy Dolman” and fell for her. Martin Short confessed his feelings to her and soon the pair started seeing each other. Later in 1980, Nancy and Martin tied the knot. Martin Short and his wife went on to adopt 3 children during their marriage. The children are named Katherine, Oliver, and Henry. Unfortunately, Nancy Dolman left the world on 21 August 2010, after battling ovarian cancer.

Conclusion

Over the period of 50 years, Martin Short has never failed to entertain his audience. Not only this, but he is also one of the rare celebrities who has managed to keep away from controversies. He recently voiced the character named “Cheese” in the comedy movie, Mack & Rita. Martin Short is currently working as “Oliver Putnam” in the TV show, Only Murders in the Building.

Frequently Asked Questions About Martin Short

1. What is Martin Short worth? A. The Canadian/American actor, Martin Short net worth is $40 million as of 2022. 2. How old is the actor, Martin Short? A. Martin Short turned 72 this year on March 26. 3. How many children does Martin Short have? A. Martin Short is the father of 3 children namely Katherine, Oliver, and Henry, which he adopted with his late wife, Nancy Dolman. 4. What is the height of Canadian/American actor, Martin Short? A. Martin Short stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall.