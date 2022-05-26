Martell Holt Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Earnings, Family

America is the hub of countless entrepreneurs but a very few of them actually gains national fame. Martell Holt belongs to one of them. He is not only a very successful businessman owning multimillion dollar real estate enterprise but also a famous television personality. His television fame came with him starring in Oprah Winfrey Network’s “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” along with his wife Melody. Holt’s appearance in the show also got him a good number of fan following who are curious about his life, wealth and other aspects revolving around him. So let’s first begin with what is Martell Holt net worth.

Both real estate and television business can make a person a millionaire if rightly vested. Holt thus grew his bank balance and today Martell Holt net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. As the “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star is enjoys his success and continues to grow, he also believes in sharing with the world how one can become a successful entrepreneur. He has, therefore, also authored a book titled “The 9 to 5 Entrepreneur: Twelve Questions to Consider Before Taking the Leap”.

If you want to know more about how much does Martell Holt make, his bio, age and more, then go ahead and give a read to this posting.

How Much Does Martell Holt Make

Now that you know what is Martell Holt worth, you might be interested to known how much he earns annually. With his highly prosperous real estate business through “Holt Custom Homes” and “Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC” and his television project, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Martell makes a huge fortune. He earns an annual salary of around $1.6 to $2 million.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has completed three seasons already and its fourth season premiered in March 2022. The show has recieved good ratings and with over 80 episodes completed so far, you can only imagine how much would he have raked in from here.

In addition to all these, he receives good compensation from various endorsement deals he signs on his social media handle. With so many different modes of earning that helps him boost his wealth, Martell Holt is undoubtedly leading a luxurious lifestyle.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Martell Holt Popular Name Martell Holt Date of Birth January 4 1982 Age 40 years Place of Birth Huntsville, Alabama, United States Parents Mother: Miss Marlene

Father: Unknown Spouse Melody (m. 2008 - 2021) Children Four. Son - Martell Daughters - Maliah Selene, Mariah, and Malani. Profession Entrepreneur, television personality, author Net Worth $20 million

How old is Martell Holt? Holt came into this world on January 4th, 1982 in Huntsville, Alabama where he also spent most of his childhood days. So the businessman / television personality is 40 years old as of 2022. There isn’t much information about his parents except that his mother’s name is Miss Marlene and his parents are apparently divorced. Holt is of Afro-American ethnicity. He grew up in Huntsville with four other siblings.

After graduating from a local high school in Huntsville, Martell Holt enrolled at the Alabama A&M University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. He earned a degree in 2008 right after which he joined as a teacher at Sparkman Middle School. However, this was only a temporary job in order to support himself while he was preparing to enter the real estate business. Holt taught in the school for a couple of years and resigned in 2010.

Martell always knew that he wanted to make a career in real estate field. So while he was in college, he also simultaneously took up courses at the National School of Real Estate in 2006. He later started as a real estate agent. in 2009, he started the landscaping company “Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC” and as it started growing and getting more serious projects, Holt decided to dedicate himself completely into this work.

Career

Real Estate Career

After resigning from his teaching profession in 2010, Martell Holt started focusing full time in his real estate business. He has founded the “Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC” in partnership with is wife (now ex) in 2009. The company eventually picked up the pace and became a huge success making millions of dollars every year. “Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC” specializes in landscaping work like tree removal, debris removal, remodeling, and is also into new construction, repair work etc.

After the success of this company, Martell also established another one called “Holt Custom Homes” in 2016. This company provides customized home building solutions to its clients, helping them build their dream house.

Television Career

Holt made his debut appearance in television reality show called “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” in Oprah Winfrey Network. He starred in the show along with his ex-wife Melody. The entrepreneur actually gained recognition nationally after being featured in this reality show. The show is all about three powerful couples from real estate background. It films how they help the city of Huntsville with property solutions through their ventures as they balance their love and marriage life simultaneously. Martell has been a part of all the three seasons so far and is now appearing in its fourth season that started from March 2022.

Holt and his wife Melody are reportedly responsible for the overall growth and development of this show. In fact, according to sources information, it is them who first came up with the show’s concept.

Other than this series, Holt is not currently involved in any other television projects as his main focus is to take care of his business.

Personal Life

Martell Holt’s married life, unfortunately, is not as successful as his professional life. Martell met Melody for the first time in Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in 2007. The duo dated for almost a year and then tied the knot in 2008. Holt reportedly proposed her for marriage on their college graduation day. The couple have been blessed with four children – a son name Martell and three daughters, Maliah Selene, Mariah, and Malani.

Melody is also an entrepreneur like Martell, a writer, and a motivational speaker and quite a successful individual. She has been a constant business partner of Martell since the time he had started the business. In 2018, Martell’s 5 year long secret affair with another lady named Arionne Curry surfaced while he was still with Melody. She initially took the kids and left the house that they were sharing after this. However, later decided to patch up as she was also carrying his fourth child by then.

After the birth of the baby, Melody found out that Martell was continuing his association with his alleged girlfriend. Arionne even had a baby with Martell after his fourth child with Melody was born. Following this, she filed for a divorced and his marriage came to an end.

Summing Up

Martell is a self-made man who has worked hard to achieve what he is today. While he has acquired huge success in his real estate venture making it a multimillion dollar asset, he has also grown as a popular television star. Thanks to his television appearance, he has also garnered a huge following in social media platforms. Holt’s has more than 13 thousand followers on his Facebook page, while his Instagram account has a followership count of more than 94 thousand. As of 2022, Martell Holt net worth is an impressive $20 million and this is surely moving up as he continues to run his business successfully.

