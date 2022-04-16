Marlon Wayans is a very popular American celebrity who has several attributes in his credit. He is a very successful actor, producer-director, screenplay writer, and most importantly an accomplished sketch comedian. He is the member of the famous American showbiz family- the Wayans- a staple name in the entertainment industry. Marlon has worked in plenty of shows and films through three decades of his career often teaming up with his brother Shawn Wayans who is also a famous personality from Hollywood. His multidimensional career has many time made the audiences wonder how much does Marlon Wayans make. The comedian star has actually accrued a lot of cash from his profession. As of 2022, Marlon Wayans net worth is reportedly $40 million.

A talented actor, Marlon has contributed in comical, action and movies of other genres playing diverse roles. While he has gained fame as a successful comedian, the actor has recieved appreciation from the critics for his sensational role as Tyrone C. Love in the 2000 film “Requiem for a Dream”. This proves how versatile an actor he is. Some of his best films include “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra”, “Scary Movie”, “Scary Movie 2”, “A Haunted House” and its sequel, “White Chicks” among others. As for his television credits, some of the notable ones are “In Living Color”, “The Wayans Bros.”, a 1995 sitcom and many more.

In this posting you will learn more on this Hollywood Celebrity like how old is Marlon Wayans, his early and professional life, how much does Marlon Wayans make and more. With that, let’s move forward.

What is Marlon Wayans Worth

Marlon boasts several achievements in his amazingly strong and steady career that stretches over 30 years. During this time, he has been able to bag an enormous amount of fortune that has helped with what is Marlon Wayans worth today. His net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of this year, most of which has come from his comedy endeavors as an actor, writer and producer. Some credit, however, does go to the other types of films as well.

How Much Does Marlon Wayans Make

Many of you might be wanting to know how much does Marlon Wayans make? Well, there is no official disclosure about his salary anywhere except for Marlon Wayans net worth. But, considering the popularity and performance of some of his movies at the box office, you might get an idea about his yearly earnings look like and where has he piled all the wealth from that he has today. A few sources online have estimated to be close to $5 million annually.

That said, one of the most successful projects of Marlon’s career from financial point of view is “Scary Movie” and its sequels. He not only starred in the first part of the movie but has also helped with writing the story and script. A movie such as this, that was made with a budget of $19 million, made a whopping $280 million from the worldwide box office. The grand success of the film has not helped him gain a lot of fame but also elevated Marlon Wayans net worth significantly.

In 2013, the comedian-actor was a part of the film “A Haunted House” and in 2014 its sequel. The first movie was made with a very small budget of $2.5 million and it turned out to be a great hit in the finance department. The film raked in over $60 million from worldwide box office. The second part couldn’t generate as much profit as the first but it was also a pretty good for a low budget production. The movie was made with $4 million but grossed $25.3 million worldwide. So both the movies together made a huge positive impact on Marlon Wayans net worth.

Some Other Notable Earnings

There are a few other movies that has brought him big paychecks to add to what is Marlon Wayans worth today. For example “I Can Do That!” and “Any Means Necessary” has earned him a paycheck of $5.5 million and 7 million respectively. He has managed to pull out a sum of $3.3 million from the movie “The Heat”. Marlon was able to accumulate more than $15 million altogether from “A Haunted House”, “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra”, “Norbit”, and “Dance Flick”.

Biography And Early Life

Real Name Marlon Lamont Wayans Popular Name Marlon Wayans Date Of Birth 23 July, 1972 Age 50 years Place of birth New York City, United States Parents Father - Howell Stouten Wayans

Mother - Elvira Alethia Spouse Angelica Zackary (m. 2005-2013) Children Two. Zackery Wayans and Shawn Howell Wayans Profession Comedian, Actor, Producer, Screen Writer Net Worth $40 million

Marlon Lamont Wayans, popularly known as Marlon Wayan is the youngest of the 10 Wayans siblings all of who extremely popular in the show business. As for Marlon Wayans, he was born on 23rd of July, 1972 in New York City, NY. This means he is currently 50 years old. His father Howell Stouten Wayans worked as a manager in Supermarket while is mother Elvira Wayans was a stay at home mom taking care of her family. The Wayans family is reportedly Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Marlon along with her siblings were brought up in the New York City where he took up a job in a pizza store when he was just 11. He went to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. After graduating from high school he enrolled himself at Howard University in Washington to further his education. However, the actor dropped out in between in order to fulfil his acting dreams.

Marlon’s passion for acting comes from his family and he came to be known by the world from 1990 onwards, when he appeared in various projects with his brothers. These include the comedy series “In Living Color” and the family sitcom “The Wayans Bros”.

Career

Although Marlon Wayans gained prominence with during the ’90s, he had set his foot into the professional world earlier in 1988 when he was a teen. Wayans had the support of his older siblings and he kick started his career with a small role in the comedy film “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”. His brother Keenan Ivory Wayans starred in the film.

Television Career

Marlon soon landed on the proper role in the Fox’s sketch comedy show “In Living Color” which was aired from 1990 to 1994. His brother Keenan was the writer, producer and the star of the show. This show gave Marlon international recognition and led him to several other opportunities in future thanks to his outstanding acting. The show was appreciated by both the audiences and the critics and received many awards including Primetime Emmy Award in different categories.

Wayans then went on to appears on other shows and series like “The Wayans Bros.”, “The Best of Robert Townsend & His Partners in Crime” and more. He co-created “The Wayans Bros.” and was also the star of the show. The show ran for 4 years and had sure raked in a lot of fortune to add to Marlon Wayans net worth.

While he got pretty involved in working on big screen projects the next two decades, in 2017 he was back in an NBC aired television sitcom titled “Marlon” that ran for 10 episodes in the first season. NBC then approved another season which got canceled in 2018 but is being streamed in Netflix now.

Film Career Contributing to Marlon Wayans Net Worth

Marlon Wayans has dozens of films in his credit. But he made his debut in big screen with his role as Seymour Stewart in “Mo’ Money”. The film was written by one of this siblings Damon who was also the lead star. The movie faired extremely well at the US box office collection making over $40 million from North America alone. “Scary Movie” was his most successful projects that made an excellent profit at the box office.

Marlon also came out of his comical retreat and acted in a American psychological thriller film “Requiem for a Dream”. While the movie was able to win the appreciation of the critics, his versatility in acting was equally lauded. Other acting and producing works of Marlon include “Dungeons & Dragons”, “White Chicks”, “Little Man”, “A Haunted House”, “50 Shades of Black”, “Naked” and more. “White Chicks” earned him BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Box Office Movie.

Another noteworthy work of Marlon outside his mainstream comedy projects was a “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” a sci-fi film. The actor proved his versatility by acting in both serious and comical role in the movie. It grossed over $302 million combining both international and domestic box office.

In 2000, Wayans got an opportunity to host one of the MTV awards shows, the “MTV Video Music Awards”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Marlon Wayans hasn’t won any individual awards yet but the shows he has been a part of have been nominated for many and has won too. this means he has shared quite a few awards with his co stars or co workers of the show. Some of the notable ones his show received include TV Land Groundbreaking Show Award for “In Living Color”. For “White Chicks”, he along with his team won the BET Comedy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Box Office Movie. In addition to that, the comedian-actor was nominated for several awards like Blockbuster Entertainment Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards among others.

Personal Life

Marlon Wayan got into a relationship with Angelica Zachary in 1992. After dating for several years the duo decided to get married in 2005. Their wedding ceremony didn’t take place with too much of pomp and show. They instead chose to keep it a very private affair. Unfortunately their marriage didn’t last forever. Angelica apparently found out that Marlon was cheating on her in 2013 and that was when problems started in their life. The same year, they got divorced.

Despite their separation, the Marlon and Angelica chose to remain as friends and maintain a good relationship with each other. They have two children together – Zackery Wayans who was born on May 24, 2000, and Shawn Howell Wayans, born February 3, 2002. There share the custody of their children.

Aside from his passion and dedication for films and shows, the actor is also reportedly fond of watching football and basketball games. He is reportedly a great fan of the New York Knicks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Assets

On the assets front, there isn’t a lot of information about exactly how many homes does he own but he reportedly has a range of assets in his ownership. Wayans reportedly sold his Sherman Oaks, California property for $1.5 million in 2016 which he had purchased for around the same price in 2006. The comedian’s latest purchase is a $5.3 Million farmhouse in located in Encino, in Los Angeles, CA.

The massive mansion sits on 5,000 sq. ft. living space and features contemporary design. The home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an open living space, two half bathrooms, modernized kitchen and more.

In addition to this, according to some sources the comedian also own a couple of properties- one in Beverly Hills, California and one in North Carolina. Although there is uncertainty in this information.

Also, Marlon owns a series of high-end cars that prove his love for them. He is the owner of an Audi A4, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge SRT Viper and there are more in the list.

Marlon Wayans is a incredible comedian and a very successful actor/ producer who has given several crowd-pleasing performances for decades. His multidimensional talent has garnered him recognition worldwide. His movies and shows have received a lot of praise from the audiences. Some of his work have been critically acclaimed as well. Wayans has never failed to entertain his fans with his amazing comical ability and is continuing to do so to date. As of 2022, Marlon Wayans net worth is $40 million which he has earned as a comedian, actor, producer and screen writer.

