Mark Rober Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Family, Age, Height

Most of you might know Mark Rober as a famous YouTuber, whose channel has more than 21.9 million subscribers. However, did you know? that Mark Rober was a former NASA and Apple Inc employee before he commenced his YouTube career. You will be amazed to know that Mark Rober is one of the minds behind the invention of the Curiosity rover, which is also known as “Mars Rover”. You will find more information about Mark Rober in the later section of this post.

What is Mark Rober Worth?

According to reports, the American YouTuber, Mark Rober net worth is speculated to be at least $6 million as of 2022. He has amassed most of his income through his YouTube channel and also by working as an engineer at NASA. Mark has also brought decent money into his bank account by working as a product designer at Apple Inc. Now let us have a look at How much does Mark Rober make?

Name Mark Rober Net Worth $6 Million Birth 11th March 1980, Orange County, USA Nationality American Age 42 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 62 Kg Partner Lisa Rover Profession YouTuber, Engineer, Inventor Career

2011-Present

How Much Does Mark Rober Make?

According to sources, it is stated that Mark Rober takes home more than $1 million to $2 million every year. He makes his money through his YouTube and Facebook channels. He is known for making do-it-yourself on his social media handles. Mark served NASA for around 9 years, out of which 7 years were dedicated to making the “Curiosity Rover”. He worked as a product designer for Apple Inc as well, which brought a significant amount of money into his bank account. He earns extra bucks through merchandise sales as well. It is estimated that Mark Rober receives a hefty sum of $100k to $250k every month, and his weekly earnings are reported to be at least $25k to $85k. Now let us have a look at Mark Rober’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram.

Mark Rober YouTube and Instagram Earnings

Mark Rober graced the YouTube platform, while he was working with NASA in October 2011. Since then, the American engineer has posted 106 videos and has more than 2.8 billion overall views. The channel has more than 21.9 million subscribers, and it attracts an average of 400k new subscribers each month. The channel generates revenue up to $4.2 million every year, and it is estimated that Mark Rober makes between $21.7k to $346k each month (depending on video views).

Coming to his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Mark Rober has a massive 4.9 million followers on Facebook and 795.2k followers on his Instagram page. It is estimated that Mark Rober’s Instagram account attracts an average of 550+ new followers every day. It is estimated that Mark Rober makes around $350 for posting a sponsored Instagram story.

According to reports, Mark Rober can make more than $2k for posting a promotional image on his Instagram account. He can charge a sum of $4k for posting a sponsored video on his page. He can also earn extra bucks through donations by the audience, live streaming, shoutouts, etc.

Mark Rober Ventures and Charity

In 2012, Mark Rober decided to launch a new online company called “Digital Dudz”, due to the success of his Halloween video in 2011. This online platform allowed the clients to purchase app-integrated dresses, which are similar to the ones featured in the 2011 Halloween video. Just in a span of three weeks after incorporation, the company generated profits of more than $250k in sales. Then in the following year, the products were also put on display at retail stores as well. Later in 2013, the company was acquired by “Morphsuits”, which is an English-based spandex company.

Mark Rober shook hands with his fellow YouTuber, Mr. Beast more than one occasion. Mark and Mr. Beast came forward to launch a campaign called “#TeamTrees”, which had the objective to raise $20 million to plant 20 million trees. The YouTubers managed to raise more than $23 million, and the amount went to “Arbor Day Foundation”. According to reports, the foundation managed to plant trees in the USA, China, Canada, Kenya, the UK, Thailand, etc by December 2020. The YouTubers collaborated once again for another project in 2021. This campaign was called “#TeamSeas”, which is concerned with making beaches and seas clean and it aimed to collect $30 million in funds.

Early Life

Mark Rober was born on the 11th of March 1980, in Orange County, California. Unfortunately, there is no information on Mark Rober’s parents. Mark showed interest in engineering from an early age. While studying in high school, he made goggles that can prevent watery eyes while chopping onions. Rober went to the University of Brigham Young and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. Later, Mark joined the University of Southern California and earned a master’s degree.

Career

Mark Rober joined NASA as an engineer in their “Jet Propulsion Laboratory” project in 2004. Mark Rober and his team worked for more than 7 years on the “Mars Rover” project. While working with NASA, Mark started uploading videos on YouTube as well. Mark went viral after posting his Halloween video, where he was seen fooling people by creating an illusion of making his body transparent by using just two iPads. The success of this video inspired Mark to launch his Halloween costume company called “Digital Dudz” in 2012.

Then in 2013, Mark sold the company to a clothing company called “Morphsuits”. Later in 2015, Mark Rober joined Apple Inc as a “Product Designer”. It is reported that Mark Rober worked on the company’s virtual reality projects. Mark is also said to work on Apple’s self-driving cars project too. Rober served Apple Inc. for almost 5 years i.e, from 2015 to 2020.

Mark Rober also went viral, when he posted a video of fooling thieves. In that video, he showed an engineered bomb that sprayed a foul-smelling glitter on thieves. The video managed to garner more than 25 million views in just 1 day. After this, Mark Rober went on to post two more videos in 2019 and 2020, which featured an updated design of the bomb. The former video featured Macaulay Culkin, while the latter featured Jim Browning and many federal officers.

#TeamTrees and #TeanSeas Projects

In 2019, Mark and Mr. Beast launched a campaign called “#TeamTrees”, which was concerned with raising funds to plant 20 million trees across the world. According to reports, the YouTubers managed to raise more than $23 million. The amount went to the “Arbor Day Foundation”, which pledged to plant a tree for each dollar received. This campaign was supported by big YouTubers like PewDiePie, The Try Guys, Smarter Every Day, iJustine, The Slow Mo Guys, etc.

Then in 2021, Mr. Beast and Mark Rober launched another campaign called “#TeamSeas”, which is concerned with removing wastage from seas and beaches. The YouTubers aim to raise a massive sum of $30 million for the project. The funds raised will go to an organization called “The Ocean Cleanup”, which pledged to clean 1 pound of wastage from seas or beaches for every dollar received. Also in the same year, Mark Rober was honored with a “STEM Personality of the Year” award. He was also given the Honorary Fellowship for his work and contribution to society as an engineer by the “IET”, which stands for Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Personal Life

Mark Rober walked down the aisle with a woman named Lisa. There are no details on how their relationship started and when they got married. However, we do know that the couple is parents to a son, who suffers from autism. Mark was very private about his son’s illness, but later on, decided to share his child’s story to spread awareness among the public. Mark, Lisa, and their son are said to reside in Sunnyvale, California.

Conclusion

Mark Rober climbed to popularity by making fun do-it-yourself gadget videos. He also made a significant contribution to the world of science by working on the Mars rover with NASA. It’s because of the hard work and contributions of NASA’s scientists, that we know a great deal about Mars today. Mark has also contributed to Apple’s self-driving cars project too. Rober is currently working with his fellow Youtubers to raise funds for the #TeamSeas campaign. He currently resides in Sunnyvale, with his wife and son.

Frequently Asked Questions

