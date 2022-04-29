Mark Hamill Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Earnings, Career

The post is about the man who personified the legendary voice of the Joker. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, I am talking about legendary Mark Hamill. Say what you want, but in my eyes, Mark Hamill’s voice of Joker matches the level of Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker in the Dark Knight. In addition to this, he is also renowned for voicing Hobgoblin in Spider-Man. He has also given his voice to several cartoon characters (more about it in a later section). Apart from this, he is famous throughout the world for playing the role of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. Furthermore, he is also known for his role in Corvette Summer and The Big Red One. Are you excited to know what is Mark Hamill net worth? How old is Mark Hamill? and How much does Mark Hamill make? Then read this post till the end.

What Is Mark Hamill Worth?

The man behind the voice of Joker i.e, Mark Hamill net worth is calculated as at least $18 million as of 2022. He has acquired the majority of his wealth through his acting career especially for portraying the character of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. If you think that acting is the only source of Mark’s income then you are mistaken. Many of you might not know this but apart from voicing Joker, his voice has also been featured in numerous cartoon shows and movies. Now, have a look at how much does Mark Hamill make?

Name Mark Hamill Net Worth $18 Million Birth 25th September 1951, Oakland, USA Nationality American Age 70 Years Old Height 5Ftt 7In Weight 73Kg Partner Marilou York Profession Actor, Voice Actor Career 1970-Present

How Much Does Mark Hamill Make In a Year?

If you are wondering how much does Mark Hamill makes every year? then let me tell you that he takes home a whopping sum of $3 million. His income is generated through acting and voice over. According to reports, Mark Hamill gets a hefty sum of $200k to $300k every month into his bank account. Mark Hamill’s weekly earnings are at least $60k to $70k. Below are the details of Mark Hamill’s earnings, houses, and cars.

Mark Hamill’s Star Wars Earnings

Let us kick-start this section with the role that made Mark Hamill famous all over the world. The actor took home a huge sum of at least $650k (which is equal to more than $2.5 million today) for his work in Star Wars in 1977. In addition to this, he also reportedly received 1/4% of the movie profits. You will be shocked to know that Star Wars managed to earn more than $775 million while it had a budget of just $11 million. Mark returned to play the role of Luke Skywalker in “The Empire Strikes Back” (1980) for which he took home a stipend of $100k.

Then in 1983 “Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi” was released for which he earned a salary of $500k. After many years, Mark reprised his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, where he reportedly earned $3 million. Then in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” he received a sum of $1 million. Mark Hamill’s salary from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is around $1 million.

Mark Hamill Other Earnings

After Mark Hamill cemented his image as Luke Skywalker, he was afraid that he will be stuck with the name forever. So to avoid that he took the role of Kenneth W. Dantley Jr in the 1978 movie Corvette Summer. According to reports, Mark Hamill received a payment of $500k for his role in the movie. Then in 1980, Mark Hamill was seen in “The Big Red One” for which he charged $500k to act in it. There was also a time when he earned just a few bucks. For instance, back in 1969, Mark Hamill received just a sum of $300 to appear in The Bill Cosby Show. Also, Mark Hamill charges a hefty sum of $300k to speak at events, and he charges at least $300 for an autograph.

Mark Hamill’s Investments and Endorsements

Apart from acting and doing voiceovers, Mark Hamill also makes decent money through endorsement deals as well. For instance, he has endorsed Uber Eats and has also appeared in their commercial as well. Furthermore, he has also endorsed Pepto Bismol (a medicine that brings relief to upset stomach). According to reports, it is stated that Mark Hamill receives a paycheck of at least $2 million from endorsement deals.

Apart from making money through endorsements, acting, and voiceovers, Mark Hamill also invests huge chunks of money into various ventures as well. The actor has diversified his income by investing his money in “The Royal Society of Chemistry”. Also, he has reportedly invested a whopping amount of $2 million in stocks and shares.

Mark Hamill Real Estate

The actor used to reside in a house in Georgetown, Colorado. The house is said to have two stories, and it included four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Later on, the actor moved into a bigger house in Malibu, California. The mansion provides 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and it also has a sea view as well. According to reports, it is assumed that the actor paid a hefty sum of $2.1 million for the property.

Mark Hamill Cars

Mark Hamill is a proud keeper of some branded cars. For instance, he is the owner of a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 car that is worth between $65k to $75k. Furthermore, he also possesses a Range Rover car, that can cost at least $95k and can go as high as $132k. Mark also used to own a BMW car, but due to an unfortunate car accident, he sold it.

Early Life

Mark Hamill is the son of William Thomas Hamill and Suzanne Hamill. Suzanne Hamill gave birth to Mark Hamill on the 25th of September 1951, in Oakland, California. His father used to serve US Navy and as a result, the family had to relocate every time his father’s posting changed. Mark was first enrolled in Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg and later on at Allen Poe School in Annandale. After this, he transferred to Hale Jr High School in San Diego.

Mark Hamill also attended James Madison High School, and later went to Annandale High School after his family relocated to Virginia from San Diego. Later on, his father’s posting was in Japan and Mark went to Kinnick High School. During his time in Kinnick, Mark also started to learn acting. Finally, in the year 1969, Mark completed high school. After this, Mark Hamill joined Los Angeles City College to pursue higher studies, and later he came out with a degree in Drama.

Career

Hamill commenced his career by appearing in a soap opera called General Hospital. Later he landed the role of Dobbie Wheeler in “The Texas Wheelers” in 1974. However, the show got canceled the following year. Before landing his iconic role in Star Wars, Mark Hamill was featured in shows like The Bill Cosby Show, The Partridge Family, and Room 222 as a guest.

Then, later on, his friend Robert Englund (who is famous for portraying Freddy Kreuger) advised Mark Hamill to audition for the role of Luke Skywalker. To Mark’s surprise, his agent already got him the audition. No one expected Star Wars to do well. In fact, even the creator of the Star Wars franchise George Lucas expected it to be a flop. However, to everyone’s surprise, the movie managed to earn more than $775 million against an $11 million budget.

Due to the success of the movie, Mark was cast in the sequels The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He also went on to appear in The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of the Skywalker (2019). Mark has also been featured in The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story as well.

Other Roles

Apart from Star Wars Mark Hamill has also appeared in movies like Corvette Summer, The Big Red One, Britannia Hospital, Slipstream, The Guyver, and Hamilton. He has also appeared in television shows like The Flash, Just Shoot Me, Chuck, Criminal Minds, Knightfall, and many more. Mark has also portrayed the character of Colonel Christopher Blair in the Wing Commander video game series like Wing Commander III: Heart of the Tiger, Wing Commander IV: The Prince of Freedom, and Wing Commander: Prophecy.

The only thing that can overshadow Mark Hamill’s acting career is Mark Hamill’s voice-over career. Over the years Mark gave life to animated characters by lending his voice to them. His voice-over work started way back in the 1970s era when he gave voice to Corey Anders in Jeannie.

He went on to voice characters in popular shows like Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Fantastic Four, Justice League, Phantom 2040, etc. He has also voiced characters in shows like The Woody Woodpecker Show, Totally Spies, Codename: Kids Next Door, Metalocalypse, Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!, The Simpsons, Invincible, and many more.

Now, who can forget Mark Hamill’s voice of the Joker? He began lending his voice to the character in the 1992 cartoon series Batman: The Animated Series. He was so good at the work that he went on to voice the character in many other shows and movies like Superman: The Animated Series, Justice League, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, Batman: The Killing Joke, etc. In addition to this, he has also given his voice to video games as well.

Personal Life

Mark Hamill walked down the aisle with Marilou York in the year 1978. The couple became parents to three children namely Nathan Elias (1979), Griffin Tobias (1983), and Chelsea Elizabeth (1988).

Conclusion

Mark Hamill became famous throughout the world by playing the character of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars. However, he is even more known for voicing the Joker in Batman animation, animated movies, and video games. The actor is married to Marilou York and is the proud father of three children. The actor is currently busy filming for “The Fall of the House of Usher”.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Mark Hamill worth? A. Mark Hamill net worth is estimated around $18 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Mark Hamill? A. Mark Hamill is 70 years old. 3. How many children does Mark Hamill have? A. Mark Hamill is the father of three children. 4. How tall is Mark Hamill? A. Mark Hamill is 5Ft 7In tall.