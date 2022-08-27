Mark Bezos Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Investments, Business

If I ask you “who is the richest person in the world”, you would probably say Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos. Cause these are the only two guys who always compete for the first position in the “world’s richest person’s list”. As you might already know that Elon Musk is the founder of many top-class companies such as PayPal, SpaceX, Tesla, etc. On the other hand, Jeff Bezos is the founder of the world’s top and largest e-commerce website called “Amazon”. You might also know that these two billionaires are interested in human colonization in space. Both Elon and Jeff have spent billions of dollars on their space project. Their goal is to find a place on Mars, where humans could colonize, and for that Jeff Bezos launched the “Blue Origin” program.

Last year in July, Jeff took a short trip to space through his Blue Origin company, and the mission was called “Blue Origin NS-16”. He was accompanied by Wally Funk, Oliver Daemen, and his step-brother, Mark Bezos. It was due to this space trip that many people (like me) came to know that Jeff Bezos has a brother. So if you are also among the people who didn’t know that Jeff has a stepbrother named, Mark Bezos, then you should read this article till the end. This article covers topics about Mark Bezos such as Mark Bezos net worth, how old is Mark Bezos? Mark Bezos’s career, and how much does Mark Bezos make?

What Is Mark Bezos Worth?

While Jeff Bezos’s income is reported to be in billions, Mark Bezos net worth on the other hand is in millions. Even though, Mark Bezos is richer than most of us, as he enjoys a massive net worth of more than $40 million. He initially started his career as an advertising executive and made his way to become the founder of “Bezos-Nathonson” in 1999. Mark Bezos’s company was later acquired by another company called “EastWest Creative” in the year 2005.

Aside from this, he also invested money in his brother’s startup “Amazon”, which is now in millions. He also served in the “Robin Hood Foundation” (which is a charitable organization) for a decade i.e, from 2006 to 2016. According to reports, Mark Bezos’s post in Robin Hood Foundation was the head of communications. Let’s see how much does Mark Bezos make?

Name Mark Bezos Net Worth $40 Million Birth 17 May 1970, Albuquerque, USA Nationality American Age 53 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 78 kg Partner Lisa Rogers Profession Entrepreneur, Ex-Advertising Executive, Space Tourist Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Mark Bezos Make?

The half-brother of the billionaire, Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos reportedly earns a sum between $1 million to $2 million. Mark Bezos acquired a large share of his income by working as an advertising executive and the head of communications at the Robin Hood Foundation. According to reports, Mark Bezos was taking home a whopping stipend of $1 million every year from his work. Aside from this, he is also the founder of a private equity company, which he established in the year 2019.

Also, Mark Bezos has invested thousands of dollars in various profitable ventures. Mark Bezos makes a little over $100k to $200k every month without even breaking a sweat. Thanks to the exposure received by the media for his “Blue Origin” trip, Mark Bezos’s popularity and his business increased tenth fold. Mark Bezos will easily make around $50k every week from his various works.

Mark Bezos Earnings

As you have already read that Mark began his career as an advertising executive. According to records, Mark Bezos used to serve at a British advertising and communications company named “Saatchi & Saatchi”, which was incorporated in the year 1970. After spending a considerable amount of time at Saatchi & Saatchi, Mark went on to work for another advertising company named “DDB Worldwide Communications Group LLC”.

Mark didn’t spend years working at these companies for nothing, he went on to establish an advertising company of his own in the year 1999. He named his venture “Bezos-Nathonson”. This company did well in business and was eventually taken over by another advertising company “EastWest Creative” in the year 2005.

Though the transaction details have not been made public, it is safe to assume that Mark Bezos walked home with a massive check. After this, Mark Bezos also held the post of head of communications at one of the biggest charitable trusts in the United States i.e, Robin Hood Foundation. His annual takings from the charitable trust were a whopping $1 million.

Mark Bezos Investments

Coming from a wealthy family and sharing the same blood with Jeff Bezos, who is a billionaire, how could Mark Bezos be left behind? Just like his brother, Mark Bezos has also invested in some business ventures that have earned him millions of dollars. According to reports, Mark established a private equity firm in the year 2019, which brings in decent profits every year. Aside from this, Mark Bezos also started working as the director at his family company named “Bezos Family Foundation”.

It is also reported that Mark Bezos has invested a sum of a whopping $10 million in a video company called “NBTV”. Furthermore, Mark listed his home in Scarsdale during the Covid lockdown of 2020. According to reports, his Scarsdale house fetched him a whopping sum of $11 million.

You must have known that during the incorporation of “Amazon”, Jeff borrowed money from his parents and investors. You will be amazed to know that one of the key investors of Amazon is Mark Bezos, who invested a sum of $10k in the company in the year 1996. According to reports, Mark Bezos’s investment in Amazon was reported to be over $640 million in the year 2018. Didn’t I say? though Mark Bezos isn’t a billionaire, he is a millionaire for sure.

Mark Bezos Early Life

The director of the Bezos Family Foundation, Mark Bezos is the son of Miguel Bezos and Jacklyn Bezos. Before walking down the aisle with Miguel, Jacklyn was previously married to a man named, Ted Jorgensen. Both Ted and Jacklyn fell in love with each other when they were in their teens. Just at the age of 17 years, Jacklyn gave birth to a son on the 12th of January 1964 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At that time, Ted’s age was 19 years. Jacklyn named her child, Jeffrey Preston Jorgensen, who later became famous across the world as “Jeff Bezos”.

After giving birth to Jeff, Jacklyn’s life became difficult. She completed high school with great difficulties and had to enroll in a night school to prepare for academics. Unfortunately, Jacklyn’s and Ted’s union didn’t last long and the couple went their separate ways. After her divorce from Ted, Jacklyn met a man from Cuba named “Miguel Bezos”. Both Jacklyn and Miguel took a liking to each other and soon walked down the aisle together in April 1968. Soon after tying the knot with Jacklyn, Miguel adopted Jeff, who was just 4 years old at that time. After this, Miguel and Jacklyn went on to have 2 children of their own, a son and a daughter.

Mark Bezos Education

Jacklyn gave birth to Mike on the 17th of May 1970 in Albuquerque, Mexico, United States. Miguel and Jacklyn relocated with their children to various places like New Mexico, Houston, Texas, and Pensacola. According to reports, Mark Bezos completed high school in the year 1988 at Stavanger American School. After this, Mark enrolled at the Texas Christian University to pursue further studies. Later on, Mark Bezos came out with a degree from Texas Christian University in the year 1992, where he majored in advertising and public relation.

Mark Bezos Career and Personal Life

After coming out of Texas Christian University, Mark Bezos joined the British advertising and communications company “Saatchi & Saatchi” to put his academic knowledge into practice. After spending a fair share of his time at Saatchi & Saatchi, Mark went on to work for DBB. Later on, Bezos started an advertising company of his own named “Bezos-Nathonson” in 1999. This company was later sold to EastWest Creative in the year 2005. Then in the following year, Mark accepted the post of head of communications at Robin Hood Foundation. Mark went on to hold the post till 2016 and after this, he incorporated a private equity company in the year 2019. Last year in July, he became the director of “The Bezos Family Foundation”.

Coming to his personal life, Mark Bezos is said to be happily married to a woman named, Lisa Rogers. As per reports, he met the love of his life in Scarsdale and soon started dating her. The pair is now happily married and are also the parents of 4 children. He is the father of 2 boys and 2 girls namely, Owen Bezos, Drew Bezos, Ellie Bezos, and Mia Bezos.

Conclusion

I bet most people across the world still don’t know who Mark Bezos is and what he does. Even if they knew who Mark Bezos is, they probably don’t know how wealthy he is. Despite not getting attention from the media and the audience, Mark Bezos is one of the richest entrepreneurs. He is actively involved with his work and supports his brother Jeff in his work. Mark Bezos is happily married to the love of his life, Lisa, and is the proud father of 4 children. Bezos resides in Scarsdale, New York with his wife and children.

Frequently Asked Questions About Mark Bezos

1. Who is Mark Bezos? A. Many of you might not know that Mark Bezos is the younger stepbrother of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos. Jeff is 6 years elder than Mark and was born in January 1964, while Mark was born in May 1970. 2. How old is Mark Bezos? A. The American space tourist, Mark Bezos is currently 53 years old, and he was born on 17 May 1970. 3. How many children does the stepbrother of Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos have? A. Mark Bezos is the father of 2 sons and 2 daughters which he fathered with his wife Lisa Rogers. The name of his children is Owen Bezos, Drew Bezos, Ellie Bezos, and Mia Bezos. 4. How tall is the American entrepreneur turned space tourist, Mark Bezos? A. The half-brother of Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall.