There are a lot of actors who rose to fame with just a single opportunity. In all fairness, that is all it takes to be successful in any field. When it comes to acting, you need one single career-changing role. In case of Mario Lopez, it was A.C. Slater. yes, we are talking about the A.C. Slater from the show “Saved By The Bell”. This show was a huge thing in the world of TV series in the late 1980s and early 1990s. This is also the show that established Mario Lopez’s career.

What is Mario Lopez’s Net Worth?

With almost 38 years of a career in the showbiz, Mario Lopez’s net worth is $25 million. This is a pretty impressive thing since most of his work involves TV series, and he is still known for the A.C. Slater role. Apart from that, he is also known for his role as an Entertainment journalist on Extra TV for shows like Access Hollywood and Extra. These aren’t the only interesting career choices in his resume, but there are plenty more.

Since Mario Lopez is an established and successful actor, he earns around $6 million every year. This is just a ballpark number for Mario Lopez’s salary. It is still an impressive number for an actor. His career also involved appearing in a talk show and even co-hosting “The X Factor”. Lopez did that with Khloe Kardashian, and then for the last two seasons, he was the only host. If you check out this acting portfolio then you will find many similar interesting roles.

In this article, we will try to cover every interesting aspect of his career that led him to attain such a huge net worth. Including a few details about this lifestyle and the kind of expensive things the actor owns.

Name Mario Lopez Age 48 Nationality American Profession Actor, television host Net Worth $25 million Date of Birth October 10, 1973 Place of Birth San Diego, California, U.S. Spouse Ali Landry(2004-2004, annulled)

Courtney Mazza (2012) Children 3

Properties Owned By Mario Lopez

As mentioned earlier, Mario Lopez earns around $6 million in a year, and probably more. So when got that kind of money, you would love to live in the best way possible. One thing you need for a luxury life is a lavish home, and Lopez does have an amazing one. He along with his wife bought a gorgeous property in Glendale for $1.94 million. This mansion was bought in 2010 when Lopez was about to become a father for the time. Now, he has three children who live happily in their mansion.

This place is built on a 4,430 square feet area containing 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. That’s just the basic necessities, the mansion also has a good number of other rooms. Some of which are playrooms, a chef’s kitchen, living rooms, and a few others. The house has a Mediterranean design with tiles and hardwood floors. When you check out their backyard(which you actually can’t), you will see a patio, a spa, and a pool. All signs of a luxurious life. This provides the family to have a nice time in their backyard.

Now, this isn’t the only property that the Saved by the Bell star owns. Early in his career during the 90s, the actor had bought a house in 1994. This house cost him $240,000 at that time and is located in Burbank, California. It looks like Lopez still owns this property. A decade after that in 2004, he bought another house for $1.25 million in Burbank again.

Brand Deals and Endorsements

Many brands tap into famous actors, singers, and sports personalities’ popularities to promote their products. Mario Lopez is one such actor who has been signed by quite a few brands to promote their products. Last year in 2021, Echelon signed Mario Lopez as their brand ambassador for their fitness product. This year-long deal will involve him promoting their product through advertisements and live classes.

That’s right, Lopez will be taking live classes explaining to propel how Echelon provides a personal touch with their services and products. While we do not know the financial nature of this deal, we can assume that the actor was paid a decent amount. The reason for this is that the company had previously received $65 million in funding for the promotions from various partners. Mario has been previously been signed by Nioxin, which is a company that provides products and services related to hair.

The company signed a deal with the actor to talk about the myths surrounding hair thinning and their customer understands certain aspects of hair and its problems. A few other deals that he made include Big Lots– they started selling his fitness products, Boldface licensing + Branding, AT&T prepaid, and a few others. When you factor in all those brand deals, the net worth for the actor seems appropriate.

Mario’s Extra and Access Hollywood Deals

Lopez is also known for being a host for the show “Name Your Adventure”, an NBC show that ran from 1992 to 1995. This was his very first hosting job, and then he did quite a few in the 90s. He hosted shows like America’s Best Dance Crew, MTV’s Top Pop Group, Masters of the Maze, and The Family Channel. Lopez had made a deal with “Extra” that lasted for 12 years.

Even in the 2000s, he was the host for many including “The X Factor” that we earlier mentioned. He worked on Animal Planet’s Pet Star as the host and also the Miss America Pagent for 3 years. After working for more than a decade with Extra, Lopez inked a new deal with Access Hollywood. According to Variety, Lopez was signed to produce multiple projects for Universal TV and Universal TV Alternate Studio. This deal wasn’t something out of the blue because the actor/host was already in talks to join, and many rumors were swirling around.

After this deal, Mario worked as a producer for the sequel of his hit show “Saved By The Bell”. The show is a continuation of the old series, that takes place in the current time. Apart from being a producer for this Universal show, he also reprises his role as A.C. Slater. As a producer, Mario has worked on as many as 12 projects so far, and we can expect more considering his deal with Acces Hollywood.

Acting Career

Mario Lopez is a child artist who has been an actor for a very long time now. His debut role was in a.k.a Pablo, a comedy series from NBC. Then he got another role in Kids Incorporated some time after his first gig in 1984. Mario did a series of guest appearances and minor roles before he was signed on to play the famous A.C. Slater. The show was so hit that he also had a spin-off in 1993, titled “Saved By The Bell: College Years”. Unfortunately, this show only aired one season before it was dropped.

Lopez also acted in a lot of TV movies some of them were based on TV series, while others were original. He got steady roles in TV but most of them were short-lived as the creators decided to cancel those shows. In 2006, Mario Lopez was one of the contestants in Dancing with the Stars and was partnered with his then-girlfriend, Karina Smirnoff. The couple settled for the runner-up position.

A few years after that in 2010, he starred in a reality show called Mario Lopez: Saved by The Baby. This show premiered on VH! which had Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza. The show was about the couple’s journey to the point where they were having a baby. Lopez appeared with the original cast of Saved by The Bell on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 4, 2015.

Writing Career

If acting, hosting, producing wasn’t enough Lopez worked as a writer for 2 projects and is also a published author. His first book was released in 2008 and was titled “Mario Lopez Knockout Fitness” which he wrote with Jeff O’Connell. The second book, “Extra Lean” became a big thing as it was New York Times bestseller in 2010.

Two years after that he released “Extra Lean Family” in 2012 and a children’s book in 2011. The children’s book is called Mario and Baby Gia(his daughter). Other than writing books he has written for “The Expanding Univers of Ashley Garcia” and “Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event” TV series. For the former, he had written 14 episodes.

Personal Life

Mario Lopez has been in multiple relationships in his life, and the first one traces back to his days on Kids Incorporated. During that time, he was involved with Fergie Duhamel for a short time and had his first kiss with her. Lopez was once involved in a controversy in 1993 and was accused of date rape. The case was then dismissed for the lack of evidence and even many people who witnessed him stated that the allegations were false.

Lopez met his first wife, Ali Landry, and they were dating for almost 6 years after which they decided to get married. They then married on April 24, 2004, but that marriage didn’t last even a month. Lopez admitted in an interview that he was unfaithful to her and was involved with another woman sometime before their marriage. So she annulled the marriage after 2 weeks.

Mario then date his dance partner, Karina Smirnoff for some time, and later met his current wife Courtney Mazza in 2008. After dating for 4 years, they got married on December 1, 2012. Lopez and Courtney are still married and 3 beautiful kids. He even stated that he wouldn’t mind having more kids, but that is up to his wife if they want more kids.

Wrapping Up

We have talked a lot about Mario Lopez’s net worth and about his career. Since he is a child artist, he had been in a lot of projects and explored different kinds of careers. Also, most of them were pretty decent and people enjoyed them. That’s the reason Mario Lopez’s salary is $6 million in a year and has a $25 million net worth. In case you already read this article then you know how much does Mario Lopez makes? How old is Mario Lopez? And, all the intricate details of his persona and professional life.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How old is Mario Lopez? Mario Lopez was born on October 10, 1973, which makes him 48 years old now. His acting career started in 1984 and he has been active since then. Did Mario Lopez win the Dancing with the stars? No. Mario Lopez participated in “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006 with Karina Smirnoff. They lost to Cheryl Burke and Emmitt Smith, which makes them runner-ups in the competition. Where does Mario Lopez live? He currently resides in his $1.94 million Glendale mansion with his wife and 3 kids. He also has the old house that he bought in 1994, in Burbank, California. What are the current projects that Mario Lopez is working on? He currently has a TV movie in pst-production, which is a Holiday movie with Jana Kramer.