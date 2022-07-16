Marie Osmond Net Worth: Career, Achievements, Awards, Earning, Age, Weight

Marie Osmond is a popular personality in the American entertainment industry. Through a long career spanning over four decades, she has earned a solid fame in different areas of the industry. While her name is included in Hollywood’s top singers, she has also won the hearts of her fans with her incredible acting talent. In addition to that, Osmond has hosted some high-profile television shows and is an amazing doll designer. Besides, the fact that she is born in a family (The Osmonds) that is hugely synonymous to showbiz, also makes her more prominent even though she hasn’t really been a part of her family’s music group. Given all these, can you guess what is Marie Osmond worth? The recent reports have estimated Marie Osmond net worth to be $20 million.

Osmond is a self-made artist and starting her career early has helped her reach the pinnacle of success today. She has never been a part of “The Osmond Brothers”, the band that her brothers created and rose to stardom. The “Paper Roses” singer, however, grew up seeing the spotlight and lived a performer’s life through her brothers who toured and performed. Marie did make a minor appearance in “The Andy Williams Show” at the age of four along with her star siblings. This actually gave her the very first flavor of fame and after that she only rose higher.

If you are looking to know more about this artist, then you are on the right page. In this article you will get to know more on how much does Marie Osmond make, how old is Marie Osmond now, her professional journey and many others. Therefore, let’s get started.

Osmond earned a significant name during the 70s and 80s era as an independent country music singer, a genre that is different than what made her siblings popular. Among her numerous music credits, the country-pop number “Paper Roses” is one of the notable ones that she is most celebrated for even today. As of 2022, Marie Osmond net worth is $20 million which has resulted from many different sources of income. This raises the question what might her annual paychecks look like?

How Much Does Marie Osmond Make

It might be hard to put down the exact number when it comes to her yearly earnings given that Marie doesn’t have a single but multiple different sources that help her fill in her wallet. She also loves to keep her wealth information to herself which is why you will not find her income details online. That said, her incredible net worth is a major hint that the singer pulls in pretty hefty paychecks from her ventures.

Earnings From Entertainment Industry

Starting with her music career, many of Osmond’s albums and singles topped the charts for several days and months. It goes without saying that she has raked in a massive amount of fortune from the record sales of her compositions adding to Marie Osmond net worth. The 70s and 80s have been the most profitable period of her entire music journey.

Though there aren’t much details of her recent earnings, back in the 70s, several of Marie’s albums were certified gold by RIAA and BPI. She has earned more than half a million from the record sales of each these albums. For example, albums like “I’m Leaving It All Up to You”, “New Season”, “Goin’ Coconuts” all brought in decent amount of profit. Her most notable work “Paper Roses” remained at #1 on the billboard’s country charts and at #5 on Billboard magazine pop chart proving to be another money making project. If you compare the revenue earned as per today’s monetary value, it is going to be in millions.

Aside from her highly illustrious musical endeavors, Marie Osmond has invested a significant amount of time in acting and has enjoyed a massive success in this field as well. Again, although the figures are unknown, she has been a part of many notable television shows that Marie has well-capitalized on. Aside from that she has acted in a wide range of movies and lent her voice to different characters in the animated projects. The singer has also co-hosted her own variety show called “Donny & Marie” along with on of her brothers Donny. It ran for three seasons starting 1975 and given the stardom of the Osmond siblings, they have likely earned good enough to boost the Marie Osmond net worth.

Books Royalties

Over the course of her career, Marie Osmond has penned down three books establishing herself as an accomplished author. The royalties from the books are yet another strong factor responsible for her stunning net worth.

Earnings From Endorsements And Other Ventures

For most celebrities, brand endorsements or sponsorships are a great way to mint money and it is nothing different in case of this iconic singer of Hollywood. As a matter of fact, Marie has collaborated with many different brands promoting different types of products. Starting from her first endorsement deal in 1977 with Kmart to big beverage labels like Pepsi, Hawaiian Punch she has signed some lucrative deals. She has also partnered with food brands that include Nutrisystem and Wise Food.

Aside from that, Marie Osmond also owns a skincare range under the brand name MD Complete. With so many business agreements in this area, it is no surprise that she probably has a fortune worth millions. you should known that the skincare is not the only business one she has invested in.

Osmond’s credential as a doll-designer may not be much known to public. But turning her doll-designing hobby into an illustrious business acted as a significant source of sideline income for the singer. She reportedly has been into this craft since 1990. She may not have time to personally sit and design the dolls now but she has, to date, personally supervised more than 300 dolls each with its distinctive character and persona. Marie has even travelled to different countries to promote her dolls. the business has made a significant elevation to Marie Osmond net worth. That said, she has reportedly put a halt to further production in order to put her focus more on the career and family.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Olive Marie Osmond Popular name Marie Osmond Date of Birth October 13, 1959 Age 62 years Place of Birth Ogden, Utah, United Stated Parents Mother: Olivе Osmond Father: Gеоrgе Osmоnd Spouse Steve Craig (m. 2011), Brian Blosis (m. 1986 - 2007), Steve Craig (m. 1982 - 1985) Children Yes (Jessica Marie Blosil, Stephen James Craig, Jr. Michael Bryan Blosil, Rachael Krueger, Abigail Michelle Blosil, Brandon Wareen Blosil, Matthew Richard Blosil) Net Worth $20 million Profession Singer, Actress, Author, Talk Show Host, Television personality

How old is Marie Osmond? Marie Osmond was born Olive Marie Osmond on the 13th of October, 1959 in Ogden, Utah. She is the eighth one among the nine children born to her parents, Olivе Osmond and Gеоrgе Osmоnd. She is also the only girl among all her siblings whose names are Virl, Tom, Alan, Merrill, Wayne, Jay, Donny and Jimmy Osmond. Marie is 62 years old at the time of writing this article.

Marie grew up being an active member of “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints”. She was a toddler when her older brothers launched their music career and formed their group. She grew up watching them perform live and in television as they eventually established a solid career rising to stardom.

Marie was never an official member of the group except for just once she had appeared in a television show ” at the age of 4 along with her brother. She always wanted to build a career on the country music and she did succeed in it. Of her eight brothers, the first two, Virl and Tom are born deaf, and therefore were also not a part of the music band. While Virl still has very little hearing capacity to feel the beats of a music, Tom is completely hard of hearing. The Osmond brothers had initially started their band to raise money to treat their older siblings.

Career

Rising As a Singing Star

Marie tried to stay away from the entertainment world as much as possible but being born in an active show biz family, it wasn’t possible after all. After a lot of pressure from her mother, in 1970, she set her foot into the professional world by signing into MGM Records, the Osmond-owned record label. Unlike her brothers who rose to fame and earned fortune with their pop-culture music, she diverted her path and started a solo-journey with country music.

in 1973, the singer dropped her debut single titled “Paper Rose” which made her an overnight sensation. The song peaked the Billboard country charts and also became one of the top five positions on the pop music charts. Marie not only got a national fame but also became an international star just with her first release. Well, this was only the beginning of her prolific music career that followed.

Through the next two decades (70s and 80s), she continued to release many other albums and singles. Some of the most notable ones that she recorded are “In My Little Corner of the World”, “Who’s Sorry Now”, “This is the Way That I Feel” among others. By this time she cemented her name as one of the decorated singers in the the country music genre. While there was a short dip in between, in her otherwise progressing music profession, she soon revived with a new album in the mid 80s which topped the country music charts.

Marie’s albums in 1989, “All in Love” and “Steppin’ Stone” however didn’t do that well. After realizing that her singing style wasn’t able to compete with the rapidly evolving country genre, she expanded her horizons to other directions.

Television Career

Marie Osmond proved herself equally impressive when it comes to her television appearances. She entered this part of the showbiz back in 1975 when she began hosting “Donny & Marie” alongside her brother Donny. The ABC aired show gained a lot of popularity and later after 3 years it started running with a changed name “The Osmond Family Hour”. She followed this up with “The Gift of Love”, a television movie for which she earned a lot of appreciation.

Some of her television projects through the 80s and 90s include “Rooster”, “I Married Wyatt Earp”, “Side By Side: The True Story of the Osmond Family”, sitcom “Maybe This Time” among others. During this time she also signed as a voice actor for projects like “Rose Petal Place”, “The Velveteen Rabbit”. She even replaced Holly Pallance in “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” aired by ABC.

She once more started co-hosting her previously aired show “Donny and Marie” where they welcomed several guests and interviewed them. One of the singer’s most recent and prominent television projects was the CBS chat show called “The Talk”. For the first 9 projects she substituted for the hosts who didn’t come. This was for more than 90 seasons after which in season 10 she became the full time panel member of the show. She left it after one season.

Aside from her television gigs, Osmond has also been a part of few Broadway productions and films. one of the most prominent ones was “Donny & Marie”. they performed this at Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. Given its popularity it was one of the most long-running shows.

Marie Osmond as an Author

Marie is not just a popular actress and singer but is also an accomplished author whose books have garnered a lot of praise from the readers and have been in the bestsellers list. She has published three books so far. “Behind My Smile: The Journey Out” is all about her battle with her post partum depression. Her second book, 2009’s “”Might as Well Laugh About it Now” is her autobiography. Then she published her third book in 2013 called “The Key is Love” that talks about her mother.

Personal Life and Assets

Marie married three times in her life where she tied the knot with the same person twice. She is also rumored to have engaged to someone the fourth time but didn’t marry. The actress first fell in love with Stephen Craig (Production Designer) in the late 70s and the duo tied the knot in June 26, 1982 for the first time. Before completing a year, in 1983, they welcomed their baby boy named Stephen James Craig. In 1985, they filed for a divorce.

In 1986, Marie married Brian Blosil, the music producer. The couple had seven kids together of which two were biological and five, adopted. After being together for several years, they separated in March of 2007. The singer had decided not to marry again. But she crossed paths with her first husband, Stephen through their son and ended up marrying him for he second time in 2011 after dating for a couple of years.

As for the real estate, there isn’t a lot of details as to how many properties does the “Paper Rose” singer own. But what we know for sure is that she had listed her Orem, Utah house in 2009 for $845,000. Some reports say that she initially put it out in the market for $1.2 million but later reduced it to the aforementioned price unable to find a buyer. The house sits on a 9,000 sq. ft. floor area with 6 bedrooms, French designed doors, and a basketball court and other facilities.

Wrapping Up

With so many different areas where she has invested herself in, it is definitely no surprise that Marie Osmond has such an impressive bank balance. She has beautifully transitioned herself with time and made sure that she gives the best in all her endeavors. Her mesmerizing singing voice makes millions of fans fall for her and her incredible acting skills are no less in comparison. In the present time, the “Paper Rose” singer has a net worth of $20 million. And in the entertainment industry if you are able to attract audience, you can mint millions of dollars.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Marie Osmond worth? Marie Osmond net worth as of 2022 is $20 million. How old is Marie Osmond? Born on October 13, 1959, Marie Osmond is 63 years old. Who is Marie’s husband? Marie is currently married to Stephen Craig who was also her first husband before they parted their ways back in 1985. Where does Marie Osmond live? Osmond reportedly lives in the same place where she was born – Ogden, Utah.