If I ask you who is the greatest tennis player? The chances are you will give me the names of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, John McEnroe, etc. Now when it comes to female greatest players we have talented players such as Serena Williams, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, etc. If I have to name my favorite female tennis player, that would be Maria Yuryevna Sharapova professionally known as “Maria Sharapova”. Maria hails from Russia but acquired American citizenship in the year 1994. She has been on the number 1 spot on the female tennis players list for a considerable time. Her career in tennis spanned from 2001 to 2020 and during this period she spent straight 21 weeks in the number 1 position on the Women’s Tennis Association list.

During her career, Maria Sharapova also started working as a model and went on to pose for several magazines. Many renowned magazines have included the name of Maria Sharapova in their greatest tennis players list. We have more to tell you about Maria Sharapova such as Maria Sharapova net worth, how old is Maria Sharapova, Maria Sharapova’s earnings, Maria Sharapova’s controversy, Maria Sharapova’s ventures, how much does Maria Sharapova make? and much more. So, don’t go anywhere before you finish reading this post.

What is Maria Sharapova Worth?

The former world-class tennis player, Maria Sharapova net worth is a humongous $180 million as of this writing. Maria created her enormous fortune from her tennis and modeling career. For instance, she was declared by Time Magazine to be one of the “30 Legends of Women’s Tennis: Past, Present, and Future”. Not only this but the famous sports cable network, Tennis Channel included Maria Sharapova in their list of “10 Greatest of All Time” in the year 2012.

One of the world-renowned magazines, Forbes reported that Maria Sharapova reportedly made over $285 million by playing tennis alone. On top of this, Maria maintained her streak of highest earning woman tennis player for 11 years. Sharapova is the winner of all four major tennis championship events i.e, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open, which is termed as “Career Grand Slam”.

All aspiring female tennis players from Russia should be proud to know that she is the only woman in all over Russia to ever win these titles. Aside from Maria Sharapova, only 9 women in the world have been able to accomplish this feat. Throughout her career, Maria Sharapova has won 36 single and 3 doubles titles. Let’s check out how much does Maria Sharapova make?

Name Maria Sharapova Net Worth $180 million Birth 19 April 1987, Nyagan, Russia Nationality Russian-American Age 35 years Height 6ft 2in Weight 59 kg Profession Retired Tennis Player, Entrepreneur, Invester Partner Alexander Gilkes Career 2001-2020

How Much Does Maria Sharapova Make?

The annual takings of Maria Sharapova during the peak of her career were a stunning $22.7 million. As per reports, her takings each year are reported at around $16 million. Sharapova mostly makes her living out of endorsement deals, a modeling career, and business ventures. Maria Sharapova’s presence at public and private events and ceremonies is greatly admired, and thus she is paid millions if not thousands for gracing any event as a guest.

Not only this but Maria is also paid generously for making a feature in movies and television shows. She has been spotted in television shows and movies such as Chelsea, Maria Sharapova: The Point, Billions, Ocean’s 8, The Morning Show, Shark Tank, etc. As per reports, Maria Sharapova manages to pull out over $1.8 million every month from her different jobs. Maria Sharapova is assumed to earn around $430k a week. Check out the following section to know more about Maria Sharapova’s earnings.

Maria Sharapova Earnings

The Russian tennis player has earned a considerable share of her riches from her tennis career. Most of her taking came by winning the major events i.e, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and U.S. Open. Aside from this, she has also won numerous championships. Her overall takings in the year 2005 were reported to be a whopping $19 million. In addition to this, she also took home millions of dollars from her endorsement deals. In the year 2012, Maria Sharapova competed in and won the title French Open, and she was reportedly paid a sum of $5.9 million for her performance.

She won the same event in the year 2014 and also won other events as well. According to reports, her total takings from winnings alone were an amazing $27 million, while her earnings as a salary were $6.92 million. On average, Maria Sharapova received a salary of $5 million to $7 million every year. Know more about Maria Sharapova’s earnings from endorsements in the next section.

Maria Sharapova Endorsement Earnings

The Career Grand Slam winner, Maria Sharapova has earned twice or thrice the amount she made as a tennis player from her endorsement deals. However, one cannot dismiss the fact that Maria was paid millions from her endorsement deals only because of her tennis career. The former tennis player has advocated big names such as Nike, Tiffany, Motorola, Land Rover, Porsche, and many more. Maria impressed the world with her amazing Wimbledon Championship win in the year 2004. The famous mobile company, Motorola didn’t waste time hiring Maria Sharapova as the new face of their company.

After this, other famous brands like Land Rover, Tiffany, Canon, Tag Heuer, etc. picked Maria Sharapova to advocate their brand name and products. Back in the year 2010, Maria and Nike came to an 8-year endorsement agreement. As per the contract, Nike paid Maria Sharapova a whopping $70 million for endorsing their name. Later on, Maria Sharapova started a footwear and clothing line of her own and makes millions in royalties alone. According to our reports, Maria Sharapova has taken home more than $250 million just by doing commercials and brand promotions. In the next section, you will learn how does Maria Sharapova spend her money.

How Does Maria Sharapova Spend Her Money?

The former tennis player, Maria Sharapova has invested a large share of her wealth in real estate properties and cars. Aside from this, she has also made some smart investments as well. According to records, Maria established a candy venture called “Sugarpova” back in the year 2013. Interestingly, Maria Sharapova possesses complete control over the venture, which means all the revenue made from this company goes directly into Maria’s pockets. She also appeared as one of the investor panelists on the reality television show, Shark Tank. Sharapova invested a part of her fortune in a fitness equipment firm. Recently, Maria Sharapova also ventured into the crypto mining business. It is reported that she has invested her money into a crypto trading firm called “Public.com”.

Real Estate Properties

Maria Sharapova has some pretty real estate properties in her possession that can make anyone jealous. Sharapova has spent a great deal of her life in Los Angeles, California. According to records, Maria Sharapova owns 5 acres of abode in Summerland, California. She reportedly made the purchase back in the year 2020 and paid around $8.6 million for it. Aside from this, she also possesses a house in Southwest Florida.

She reportedly purchased this home (which occupies 6,500 square feet of space) back in the year 2005. The home has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, which also features a garage that can hold up to 3 cars. Sharapova reportedly paid a whopping $2.6 million for this place. She also has a home in Manhattan as well as in Santa Barbara. She paid more than $4.1 million for her Manhattan house, and reportedly the house is listed on market for sale.

Car Collection

The former Russian athlete, Maria Sharapova has some amazing cars to show off. She is the owner of a Panamera GTS car, which is worth more than $130k. Given that she is the face of the Panamera brand, she might have gotten a heavy discount on this ride (more probably she received it for free). Maria is also the proud keeper of a Porsche Boxter Spyder. The price of this luxurious vehicle is a jaw-dropping $97k. Not only this, but Maria is also the owner of a Jaguar XE as well. Jaguar XE is reported to be worth over $40k. Lastly, Maria Sharapova bought a Cayenne Turbo, which is black. The former number 1 tennis player paid more than $127k for this stunning ride.

Maria Sharapova Tattoo

If you are a fan of tennis, you might have observed that Maria Sharapova has the words “जीत” inked on her neck. Many have wondered (including me), what would her tattoo mean. After googling it, I found that the word “जीत” is a Hindi word, which translates to “Win”.

Maria Sharapova Early Life and Marriage

Maria Yuryevna Sharapova is the daughter of Yuri Sharapova and Yelena Sharapova. Yelena brought Maria Sharapova into this world on the 19th of April 1987 in Nyagan, Russia. Maria Sharapova’s trip to the world of tennis, began when she was just 3 years old. Sharapova was greatly encouraged by her father, Yuri in her quest to become a professional tennis player. To hone Maria’s tennis skills Yuri and Maria relocated to the United States. After this, Yuri took up low-paying jobs, so that he can support Maria financially. Later, Maria Sharapova was admitted into the IMG academy at the age of 9 years. Then at the age of 13 years, Maria Sharapova began her junior career and turned professional in 2001.

Relationships and Marriage

In the year 2009, Maria Sharapova met Sasha Vujacic (who is an NBA player) and the two started dating. Two years later, Sasha and Maria exchanged engagement rings and later in 2012 went their separate ways. Later in the same year, Maria Sharapova began a romantic relationship with Grigor Dimitrov, who is also a tennis player like her. However, this relationship failed as well with Maria and Grigor breaking up in 2015. A few years later, Maria came into contact with Alexander Gilkes, who is a businessman from Britain. By the end of 2020, both Maria and Alexander tied the knot. A few months ago i.e, in July 2022, the pair welcomed a son named, Theodore.

Conclusion

Maria Sharapova has been through many phases in her life. She enjoyed immeasurable fame and popularity during her run as a professional tennis player. Later on, she also garnered fame through her business ventures and endorsement deals. And now, a new phase of Maria Sharapova’s life has begun as she became a mother to a child. I hope you liked this post about Maria Sharapova and if you like to read about other athletes from NBA, NFL, Motocross, etc. you can find them on this website.

Frequently Asked Questions About Maria Sharapova

1. What is Maria Sharapova worth? A. According to our reports, Maria Sharapova net worth is a jaw-dropping $180 million as of September 2022. 2. How old is Maria Sharapova? A. The former Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova is currently 35 years old. 3. How many children does Maria Sharapova have? A. Retired tennis player, Maria Sharapova has been married to Alexander Gilkes since 2020. She recently gave birth to a son named Theodore in July 2022. 4. How tall is the retired tennis player, Maria Sharapova? A. According to records, Maria Sharapova’s height is billed 6 feet and 2 inches.