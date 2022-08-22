Margot Robbie Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Earnings

Say what you want, but you cannot change my mind that no one can portray the character of Harley Quinn as good as Margot Robbie. Margot Robbie hails from Australia and was born in Dalby town, which is in Queensland. However, Margot Robbie isn’t only known for her role as “Harley Quinn” in the DCEU. She also received praise for her role in the critically acclaimed movie “The Wolf of Wall Street”, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead. Not only this, but The Wolf of Wall Street served as the first step for Margot Robbie to become one of the top & highest-paid actresses in the Hollywood industry. Margot Robbie also had big roles in movies such as The Legend of Tarzan, I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Bombshell, etc.

Read on to find out more engaging facts about Margot Robbie like what is Margot Robbie net worth, how old is Margot Robbie, top grossing movies of Margot Robbie, and how much does Margot Robbie make?

What Is Margot Robbie Worth?

The Australian actress has let us be amazed by her massive net worth. According to reports, Margot Robbie net worth is close to $26 million as of this writing. She built her massive bank balance mostly from two things 1. Acting in movies and TV shows and 2. Producing movies and TV shows. She has been honored with AACTA International Award 2 times i.e, in 2018 and 2020 for her role in the movies “I, Tonya” and “Bombshell”. Robbie has also been honored with prestigious awards such as Critics Choice Award, Critics Choice Super Award, Dias de Cine, IMDb Award, Sierra Award, MCFCA, NYFCO, People’s Choice Award, SFFCC, and a few others.

Furthermore, Margot Robbie has also received nominations for numerous honors including Oscars (2 times), Teen Choice, Screen Actors Guild, Satellite Awards, MTV Awards, Golden Tomato Award (Rotten Tomatoes), Gotham Awards, Golden Globe, and many more. Don’t forget to check out how much does Margot Robbie make?

Name Margot Robbie Net Worth $26 million Birth 2 July 1990, Dalby, Australia Nationality Australian Age 32 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 57 kg Partner Tom Ackerley Profession Actress, Producer Career 2008-Present

How Much Does Margot Robbie Make?

According to reports, the Harley Quinn fame, Margot Robbie manages to get over $2 million every year from her acting and producing works. However, her annual income also consists of payments received for brand promotions, guest appearances, endorsements, and royalties from her previous movies. Margot Robbie’s works successfully generate revenues of more than $160k every month. The weekly takings of actress, Margot Robbie are estimated to be at least $40k.

Margot Robbie Highest Grossing Movies

Margot Robbie has acted in numerous blockbuster movies and the numerous accolades and nominations are proof of that. So, here in this section, we will tell you the top-grossing movies by Margot Robbie.

The Wolf of Wall Street

This movie is no doubt a boon to the upcoming entrepreneurs (I mean keeping the explicit scenes aside). In this film, Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of a man who went from a 9 to 5 employee to one of the richest guys in the neighborhood. The events of this film are derived from the real-life incidents of Jordan Belfort. If you don’t know who John Belfort is, then you should definitely watch this film. Hint: This is the movie that gives you the answer to the most asked question in interviews i.e, “Sell Me This Pen!”.

The Wolf of Wall Street was filmed with a budget of $100 million and Margot Robbie played the character of “Naomi Lapaglia”, the wife of John Belfort. The movie was released in December 2013, and it collected more than $392 million at the box office. Yes, it sparked controversy for its language, profanity, and use of drugs.

The Legend of Tarzan

There is hardly any kid from the 1990s era who didn’t grow up watching epics like Aladdin, Mowgli, and of course Tarzan. The film tells the story of a boy who was raised by apes (I know you know the plot but still). Margot Robbie, in this film, played the role of “Jane Clayton”, who also happens to be the better half of our hero, Tarzan (played by Alexander Skarsgard). Tarzan collected around $356.7 million around the world with a budget of $180 million. The movie received mixed reactions from the public as well as the critics.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

When you come to know that a movie is directed by “Quentin Tarantino”, there isn’t even the need to know who is the lead. This movie starred the big names of Hollywood actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes you back to the beginning of the new Hollywood. The plot of this movie mainly revolves around the film actor named “Rick Dalton” (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his best friend “Cliff Booth” (played by Brad Pitt). Margot Robbie played the role of the late actress, Sharon Tate in this film. It grossed over $374.6 million at the box office and was made with a budget between $90 million and $96 million.

The Suicide Squad

For your information, I Am not talking about James Gunn’s directed Suicide Squad but rather I Am referring to the Suicide Squad directed by David Ayer. When we compare both Suicide Squad movies i.e, Suicide Squad 2016 and Suicide Squad 2021 in terms of box office collection, the 2016 movie grossed ($746.8 million) more than 2021 ($168.7 million). However, if we compare both movies in terms of direction, acting, star cast, plot line, etc., the 2021 Suicide Squad is superior. The box office collection of the 2021 Suicide Squad was greatly affected by the Covid lockdown.

On top of this, the movie was released on HBO Max on the same day it got released in theaters i.e, August 5, 2021. The 2016 Suicide Squad tells the story of a group of anti-heroes, who reluctantly agree to do the government’s dirty work. In return, the serving sentences of the villains will get reduced. In this movie, Margot Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn and earned praises from critics and the audience for her work in the film. The budget of the movie was $175 million.

How Does Margot Robbie Spend Money

Margot Robbie has spent a fortune of her income on real estate properties. She started making huge purchases after giving hits like The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, etc. Back in 2017, Margot Robbie bought a place in Hancock Park, Los Angeles for a whopping $2.73 million. As per the records, Robbie’s abode covers a space of 3,300 square feet.

Then in the following year, Margot Robbie took over a property, which is also located in Los Angeles. The actress reportedly paid a sum of $950k for it and during the Covid pandemic of 2020, Margot Robbie listed the place on market. The asking price of the property was $1.2 million. Later in 2019, Margot Robbie gifted two apartments to her mother and sister. It is said that the property is located in Australia and the cost of the abode is a massive $1.8 million.

In the same year, Margot Robbie purchased another home, and it’s situated in Venice, Los Angeles. Presumably, Margot Robbie gave more than $5 million for the residency from her pockets. It is also reported that Robbie is the owner of a 1,000-square feet house, which she put on the lease. The property is situated in Hollywood Hills, California.

Margot Robbie Car collection

The Australian actress is also said to have some amazing cars in her collection. One of the most prized possessions of Margot Robbie is an Audi A6. It is reported that the actress paid around $56k for this ride. Another notable car of Margot Robbie is a Cadillac Escalade, which she purchased around 2018. The Cadillac Escalade comes with 420 horsepower, and it is said to be valued at $84k. Margot Robbie is also the keeper of Noteworthy Ford Explorer which cost her around $34.1k.

The actress also got hold of a car that was a quick seller around 1990. She has a Hyundai Excel car that is perfect for small family trips, and it is valued to be at least $4k today. Robbie spent around $33k to $50k to purchase a Ford Mondeo car. Apart from this, she is also said to be the keeper of many more cars such as Nissan, Jaguar XJR (valued at $122k), Ford Explorer, etc.

Margot Robbie Investments

Aside from spending her wealth on real estate and cars, Margot Robbie has also spent money to establish a production company of her own. Margot and her better half, Tom Ackerley established a production company called “LuckyChap Entertainment”. According to reports, Margot Robbie’s production house has backed television shows such as Shattered Glass, Dollface, etc.

Not only this but Robbie’s production house is credited to back many critically acclaimed movies. She and her husband have served as one of the producers of the hit movie “I, Tonya”, which was released in December 2017. The budget of the film was $11 million, and it collected more than $53.9 million at the box office. Similarly, the actress backed the DC movie “Birds of Prey”, which is the second installment of the 2016 Suicide Squad.

The budget of the film is between $82 million to $100 million, and it grossed over $201.9 million across the globe. She also produced the black comedy movie “Promising Young Woman”, which collected $17.2 million at the box office. The film was released in December 2020, and it was made with a budget of $5 million to $10 million.

Margot Robbie Early & Personal Life

The Australian actress was born to Doug Robbie and Sarie Kessler. Doug made a name for himself as a sugarcane businessman and before this, he used to own a farm. While on the other hand, Sarie worked as a physiotherapist. Doug and Sarie have 4 children of which Margot Robbie is 3rd. Sarie gave birth to Robbie on the 2nd of July 1990 in Dalby, Queensland, Australia. Initially, Margot Robbie learned trapeze at a circus school and later went to Somerset College. During her time at Somerset College, Margot Robbie started learning drama and also took part-time jobs at a bar, Subway, and cleaning houses. Initially, Robbie worked in independent movies and later in 2008 got a chance to appear in the TV series “City Homicide”.

Personal Life

While filming “Suite Franchise”, Margot Robbie met, Tom Ackerley (an assistant director turned producer). The pair met in 2013 and began a romantic relationship in 2014. Then in 2016, Margot and Tom tied the knot.

Conclusion

Margot Robbie has been part of numerous hit movies. She had a decent start and worked 3 jobs to make ends meet. Robbie then started getting guest roles and eventually ended up becoming one of the biggest and highest-paid performers in Hollywood. She is going to appear as “Valeria” in the upcoming movie, Amsterdam. Not only this, but she is also going to play the titular character of the upcoming film “Barbie”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Margot Robbie

1. What is Margot Robbie worth? A. The actress, Margot Robbie net worth is $26 million. 2. How old is Margot Robbie? A. Margot Elise Robbie is currently 32 years old. 3. What is Margot Robbie upcoming movie? A. Margot Robbie is going to be seen as “Valeria” in the movie “Amsterdam”, which will release in October 2022. 4. How tall is Margot Robbie? A. The actress, Margot Robbie’s height is 5 feet and 6 inches.