Marc Anthony Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Earnings, Family

Marc Anthony is one of those people. He is one of the most famous singers and songwriters. He has launched many singles and albums that have been very successful and have been charted on the Billboard. Marc Anthony has not only made music, but has also appeared in various television shows. Such a successful career tells us one thing, which is, Marc Anthony has made a lot of money. So, here we will be talking about how much is Marc Anthony worth? How much does he make? And about his early life and career. Let us begin.

About Marc Anthony

Not many people know this, but Marc Anthony’s real name is Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera. He was born on 16 September 1968 in New York City, United States of America. Here is a fun fact, Marc Anthony was named after the famous Mexican singer Marco Antonio Muñiz. Marc Anthony’s musical education began at a very early age. He started training with his father Felipe Muñiz who was a professional guitarist. Marc Anthony trained to sing in both Spanish and English. He used to have a love for a wide variety of genres. Marc Anthony would listen to Rhythm and Blues (R n B), Pop, Rock, etc.

Beginning of Career

At the very beginning of his career, Marc Anthony was performing as a vocalist for freestyle music. He was also performing in the underground house music. During this time, Marc Anthony adopted his stage name. After adopting his stage name, Marc Anthony started working as a back vocalist and songwriter for Menudo and Latin Rascals.

Marc Anthony slowly started to gain a lot of popularity and by the starting of the 1990s, he had sold more salsa albums than any other artist in the whole world. This made him a very iconic artist in the early 1990s. The unique point in his salsa was that most artists used a romantic style of salsa in their music, but Marc Anthony used a new and different style that was borrowed from the African American genres of music. He was able to do this because he listened to these songs mostly as he was growing up.

Marc Anthony’s first-ever album was titled Rebel, and it was released in the year 1988, with Bluedog Records. Throughout the 1990s Marc Anthony co-wrote, featured, and was the backup vocalist of many singles with many other artists such as Sa-Fire, Todd Terry, Little Louis Vega, etc. He wrote songs such as Boy I’ve Been Told, With or Without You, You Should Know By Now, Ride on the Rhythm, etc. In the year 1992, Marc Anthony changed his style of singing from freestyle to salsa and many other Latin styles.

Debut Album

One reason why Marc Anthony changed his style to salsa is that one day he was going somewhere in a taxi and the song Hasta Que Te Conocí which was a huge hit by Juan Gabriel was playing in the car. Marc Anthony became very inspired by the song and decided to change his style of singing. He was known to be very much into freestyle and declined many offers made by record labels because he did not want to be a salsa singer initially.

Later he joined RMM Records and with its president Ralph Mercado, he made his debut album which was titled Otra Nota which was released in 1993 by RMM Records. The album included many songs and covers, such as a cover of Make It With You. After the album was released, Marc Anthony started to tour the United States of America. He became very popular and established himself as one of the newest stars in salsa.

Grammy Nomination

In the year 1995. Marc Anthony launched his second studio album, which was titled Todo a Su Tiempo. The album was a huge success, and this earned Marc Anthony the Billboard Award for the best tropical artist of the year. Todo a Su Tiempo was also nominated for a Grammy Award, and it sold more than 800,000 units. The album was eventually certified as a gold record in the United States of America and Puerto Rico.

After the success of Todo a Su Tiempo, Marc Anthony launched his third studio album, which was titled Contra La Coriente. After releasing the album, a television show for the album was launched in the year 2000, which was titled, Marc Anthony: The Concert from Madison Square Garden. Contra La Coriente was a huge success and became the first salsa album to enter the English Billboard 200 list. Before the launch of his television show, Marc Anthony had a few disagreements with RMM Records, which led him to leave the record label in the year 1999.

Marc Anthony and Other Albums

After exiting RMM Records, Marc Anthony worked with Jenifer Lopez in her debut studio album On The 6 single No Me Ames. He later launched his first English album in the year 1999, which was titled, Marc Anthony. The album was a huge hit and was listed in the United States of America Billboard 200 list. Marc Anthony was eventually was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album has sold more than 4 million throughout the world. Marc Anthony, launched his fifth studio album, titled Libre in 2001. The album claimed the top spot in the Billboard Top Latin Albums for 14 weeks. Libre was later certified gold. By 2002 Marc Anthony launched another album which was titled Mended.

More Albums

Marc Anthony has launched many albums from the year 2004. He launched his seventh studio album Amar Sin Mentiras which claimed the number one spot in the Billboard Top Latin Albums. Amar Sin Mentiras was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album also earned Marc Anthony the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album.

His eighth studio album came in the year 2010. The album was titled Iconos. The album was released as a tribute to a few of the most iconic Latin singers such as, José José, Juan Gabriel, and José Luis Perales. Iconos was listed at number 1 in the Billboard Top Latin Albums and 11 in the Billboard 200. It was also certified 5x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). By 2013 Marc Anthony released his ninth studio album which was titled 3.0. The album was a huge success and was listed at number 5 in the Billboard 200 list. 3.0 was even certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as 8x platinum.

Career as an Actor

As we mentioned in the starting, Marc Anthony is not only a world-famous singer, but he is also a talented actor. He has appeared in various films from the year 1995. He was featured in the film Hackers in 1995. By the next year, he was in the film Big Night and the same year, Marc Anthony was also featured in the film The Substitute.

In the year 2001, he starred opposite Salma Hayek in the feature film In the Time of the Butterflies. One of his most impressive roles was in the film Man on Fire, in which he played alongside Denzel Washington. Marc Anthony played the role of a rich businessman whose daughter gets kidnapped and is saved by the bodyguard he hired, the bodyguard’s role was played by Denzel Washington. He also appeared in various shows such as HawthoRNe and was a guest mentor in the second season of The X Factor.

Marc Anthony Net Worth

Looking at such an epic and successful career, it is obvious that Marc Anthony has a lot of money sitting in his bank. He has sold more than 12 albums throughout the world. Most of his albums have either been certified gold or platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Not only that, but he has also featured and started in hit films and television shows. So, let us see the answer to the question of What is Marc Anthony worth? Marc Anthony is estimated to be worth around $80 million. His net worth is mind-boggling, as many celebrities do not have has of his worth. If you are wondering, how much does Marc Anthony make? Then you will be shocked to know he makes nearly $4 million annually. But as we have listed in the previous sections, he has a very impressive and successful career as a singer, songwriter, and actor, which justifies why he has such an immense net worth.

Full Name Marco Antonio Muñiz Rivera Date of Birth 16 September 1968 Age 53 years Birthplace New York City, United States of America Height 5'8" Weight 141 lbs Net Worth $80 million

Marc Anthony Possessions

Now that we have seen how much Marc Anthony is worth, let us check out what he likes to spend his money on. Here we will be seeing where he lives, what he drives, etc. Let’s start with his cars. Marc Anthony owns many luxury cars such as the Aston Martin DB7 which can cost $112,000. He also owns a Lotus Elise, which is worth nearly $100,000. He has also been spotted in the Rolls Royce Phantom, which is worth more than $400,000. When it comes to his living space, Marc Anthony owns a luxurious mega-mansion in Florida which is worth more than $27 million. The mansion sits on 20,000 square feet of land and boasts 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, and it looks simply spectacular.

Conclusion

Marc Anthony is one of the biggest singers and songwriters in the world. He has sold many albums which have been certified platinum or gold. He has not only made great music but has also starred and appeared in various films and television shows in which he has worked with a few of the biggest celebrities in the world. We have listed all the albums he has delivered and also mentioned the films and television shows he has featured and starred in. His net worth and his most prized possessions are also given in the above sections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Marc Anthony? Marc Anthony was born on 15 September 1968 which makes him 53 years old. 2. Who is Marc Anthony with? Marc Anthony is currently dating Madu Nicola, who is a very popular model. 3. Where does Marc Anthony live? Marc Anthony currently lives in Florida, United States of America. He resides in his $27 million mega-mansion.