There are many people in the world who went from rags to riches, only with their hard work. You might come from an underprivileged family, or might be an immigrant, if you are determined to be successful, you are going to be. Manuchehr(Manny) Khoshbin is one such person, who created a huge real estate business from nothing. He is now a millionaire and enjoys the fruits of his hard work. So let us see how much is Manny Khoshbin’s net worth?

What is Manny Khoshbin’s Net Worth?

Manny Khoshbin is not just a real estate mogul, but he is also an author and an entrepreneur. Khoshbin started his real estate career in 1992 after he got the license for the same. Now, with almost a 30-year career, Manny Khosbin’s net worth has reached $80 million. This is his current market value that has been achieved by his career as a real estate tycoon. He had written 3 books so far, and his first one was “Manny Khoshbin’s Contrarian PlayBook: How to Build Your $100 Million Real Estate Portfolio From the Ground Up“.

This book was released in 2011 and is available on Amazon. If you check out this website or his social media accounts like Linkedin, then you will know that he has made $800 million transactions in real estate, which is a pretty big deal. Manny’s real estate is worth $110 million where he buys and sells properties to his clients and customers. He even coaches young entrepreneurs in real estate and has thousands of students in his “Contrarian Academy“.

Now, let us see a few other insider details on his net worth, income, and things about his life. We will also take a look at the expensive assets that he has bought over the years.

Name Manuchehr 'Manny' Khoshbin Age 51 Nationality Iranian American Profession Real estate entrepreneur, Author, YouTuber Net Worth $80 million Date of Birth January 14, 1971 Place of Birth Iran Spouse Leyla Milani

The Khoshbin Company, Inc.

Manny Khoshbin started “The Khoshbin Comany, Inc.” after he became an established real estate entrepreneur. This company is privately held and offers services like buying, selling, managing office spaces that come under the Class A and Class B real estate categories. His company has been offering its service for 25 years now and acquiring all kinds of properties. They then, use business techniques employed by their skilled real estate agents to manage and improve the properties to lease or sell them.

This company has now been operating in 7 states. While they operate mainly in California, they also have an acquisition market in other states in the U.S. and are open to other markets. His real estate business is more than 2.5 million square feet in the country. His company has sold more than 100 properties in the U.S and is still going strong in terms of business and market. If you check out the company’s website then you will that they currently have 3 properties for lease.

Property For Lease

One property is the “18071 FITCH, IRVINE”, which has one office space for lease on the second floor. It is located off the 55 freeway and is easily visible. The building is Class B with 777 square feet of rental space, and other rental prices are between $24.00 – $30.00 /SF/Yr. The next property is “23120 ALICIA PKY, MISSION VIEJO”, and is also a Class B building for office space. The rates aren’t provided on their websites, but can only be found out if you contact them. This office has a 400 square feet area.

The third one is the “4952 WARNER AVE” in Huntington Beach. A Class B that has a rental space of 1,476 square feet and costs around $22.20 /SF/Yr. This is just one office space in that building, and there are 3 more spaces available for lease. So why are we offering you rental prices for Khoshbin’s properties? Because this gives you an idea of the kind of business he had and the amount he earns. So do check out his company website to find out more info about this.

Manny Khoshbin Properties

A man who has a massive business where he buys and sells properties, and also teaches others the same would obviously have an amazing home. Well, he does have an amazing mansion and a collection of some jaw-dropping expensive cars. This property is 70,000 square feet and is still under construction. The house looks like a huge mansion that is something out of books of a fairy tale. He is also going to use it as his business headquarters. The place was previously a church where many people married, and can also use as a place for events. So Manny wants to get a permit so that he can use it as an event center.

The property also has a private track for go-karting and many other interesting things. You should check out his YouTube channel where Khoshbin had done a quick tour of his new house. This property is located at 3150 Bear St. and its estimated price is unknown. Manny had bought this property for $22 million and is making quite a few changes that match his taste and requirements.

Khoshbin had previously bought a mansion called “Rest and Sun” in California. he bought that mansion for about $19.6 million in 2017, but he being an amazing real estate businessman he is, he sold it for a whopping $30 million. He is about to move into his new mansion where he has enough space to keep all his luxurious cars safely.

His Amazing Cars Collection

If there is one other thing that Manny Khoshbin is known for other than real estate, then it is for his insane collection of supercars. Now, he doesn’t own any Lambhogihini or Ferrari because, for some reason, he thinks they aren’t worth it. Regardless, he still has cars, that one could only of. His garage has 13 cars so far. We have mentioned all the cars and their prices below.

Bugatti Chiron Hermès Edition($6,000,000), Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport($3,000,000), Custom Ford GT($500,000), Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse($2,500,000), Pagani Huayra Hermès Edition($5,000,000), Rolls Royce Dawn($356,500), Rolls Royce Ghost($312,000), Custom Carbon Black McLaren P1($1,150,000), McLaren Senna($1,480,000), Maclaren Speedtail($2,250,000), Porsche 935($1,700,000), Mercedes SLR AMG McLaren($740,000), and Mercedes SLS AMG($200,000).

These are all the cars that you will find in his cars, and also he doesn’t keep them at home. Rather, he keeps them at his work and says that they are more secure there. Check out this YouTube video to see them all. Other than the ones mentioned above, he also owns a 2019 Tesla X

Khoshbin YouTube Channel

Khoshbin being a successful entrepreneur and businessman also has a YouTube channel where he constantly drops good stuff. Most of his videos are about the supercars that he owns. His channel has 1.4 million subscribers and his video views range between 200k-800k. If we take his last 30 days video count then it was 4.2 million views. From this YouTube channel, he earns around $1.1K – $16.8K every month and $12.6K – $201.8K every year.

This is an estimated earning value from his channel that is provided by SocialBlade. He also has other social media accounts on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. While his TikTok and Twitter handles don’t have many followers, his Instagram has 2.5 million followers.

His Life Before Becoming A Real Estate Tycoon

Manny Khoshbin comes from a family that was from Iran and he was born on January 14, 1971. He has 4 other siblings, and they grew up in Iran when they were young. Later in 1985, his family decided to move to America, he was 14 at that time. His family started to adjust to the norms and culture of America, and Manny got a job at the age of 16. He worked at Kmart in Santa Ana where he had to collect carts, clean, and mop at the store. He also sold stuff to earn some more cash.

After a while, he worked at Wiston Tire Store and got promoted to assistant manager. He then decide to quit that and then joined a marketing company. Manny worked as a salesman to promote the company’s product and excelled at it. Just after working there for a year, he quit and hot his real estate license and started working at a mortgage company as a loan officer. His goal was to learn everything he needed to become a great real estate agent and one day start his own firm.

Khoshbin then worked there for a few years and decide to start his own business. So he started a realty company and started investing in properties and worked with other companies. This is how built a million-dollar empire and become a highly successful entrepreneur. The rest is something we discussed earlier in this article.

Personal Life

When it comes to his personal life, Manny mostly keeps it private, especially about his parents and siblings. Other than his past family life, we do know that he is married to Canadian-American Model Leyla Milani. She is also of Iranian descent, and the couple got married in 2011. Milani is an actress, model, Tv host, and fashion designer.

The couple also has 2 children, Priscilla Khoshbin and Enzo Pasha, a daughter and a son.

Wrapping Up

Well, there are a lot more things that we can talk about Manny Khoshbin, but this should suffice for now. We discussed stuff like “How much is Manny Khoshbin’s worth?”, what kind of business he owns, and details about his personal life. Khoshbin has a stunning real estate portfolio and an even magnificent house. He is one of the best examples of how hard work brings greatness since his story starts from rags. Also, don’t forget to check out his YouTube channel, his website to find his work details, and most importantly, books written by him.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Manny Khoshbin’s net worth? In 2022, Manny Khoshbin’s net worth is $80 million. This net worth is due to his market value as a real estate tycoon, author, and Youtuber. His company has many real estate properties in the country and provides various services, that also offer properties for lease. This gives you an idea of how much is Manny Khoshbin’s worth. How old is Manny Khoshbin? Manny Khoshbin is 50 years old, and he was born on January 14, 1971, in Iran. His family came to America to find a better future, which worked out. At least for Manny, since he is now a successful businessman. How many kids does Manny Khoshbin have? Manny is the father of 2 kids, one boy, and one girl, whose mother is Leyla Milani. She married Khoshin in 2011. What books did Manny Koshbin write? “Manny Khoshbin’s Contrarian PlayBook: How to Build Your $100 Million Real Estate Portfolio From the Ground Up”, “Driven: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success”, and “Driven Lib/E: The Never-Give-Up Roadmap to Massive Success”. These are the 3 books written by him.