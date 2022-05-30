You might have not heard of Juan Luis Londono Arias, but you might have vibes to one of his songs. In case you don’t know, who Juan Luis Londono Arias is, he goes by the stage name “Maluma”. Did you know? that Maluma is a Colombian-based singer, whose YouTube channel currently ranks in the 25th position of the most subscribed artist in the music category. Maluma began making music when he was just a teenager. Born and brought up in the city of Medellin, Colombia, Maluma is known for his songs like F.A.M.E., Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, 11:11, Papi Juancho, and many more. Apart from this, Maluma is also recognized as an actor and has appeared in television shows and in a movie as well. If you want to know more about Maluma’s career and life, then read this post till the end.

What Is Maluma Worth?

According to sources, The Colombian singer, Maluma net worth is estimated to be around $12 million as of 2022. The singer has amassed most of his fortune throughout his career as a singer. He also makes a considerable amount of money from his social media handles too. Apart from this, his work as an actor brings some decent cash into his pockets as well. Let us now see how much does Maluma make?

Name Maluma Birth Name Juan Luis Londono Arias Net Worth $12 Million Birth 28 January 1994, Medellin, Colombia Nationality Colombian Age 28 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 70 Kg Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor Career 2010-Present

How Much Does Maluma Make?

As per reports, Maluma makes around $1 million every year. Most of his income is generated through the sales of his music records. His income is further boosted by his musical tours, ticket sales, royalties, and merchandise sales. Maluma also takes home a considerable sum of money, thanks to his social media handles. It is estimated that Maluma makes around $80k to $100k every month, and his weekly earnings are reported to be at least $15k to $25k. Below are the earning details of Maluma.

Maluma Earnings and Investments

You will be surprised to know that Maluma receives a stipend of $600k just for performing a concert. So if Maluma just performs two concerts, then the salary he receives for it will be around $1.2 million, that’s Maluma for you. Each ticket for Maluma’s concert costs around $150, and most of the concerts performed by Maluma go houseful.

Maluma and other famous personalities like Christopher Burch, Thaddeus Young, Alejandro Grisi, and a few others have reportedly invested a whopping sum of more than $45 million in a music platform called “Trebel”. According to reports, the value of the music platform is estimated to be around $200 million, and Maluma will serve as the advisor to the C.E.O of Trebel, Gary Mekikian.

Maluma Earnings From YouTube

Maluma graced the YouTube platform back in March 2018 and has uploaded just 20 videos since. The channel has more than 28.5 million subscribers and the yearly revenue generated from this channel is reported to be between $413.k to $6.6 million. The channel attracts an average of $100k new subscribers every month, and the monthly earnings of Maluma from this channel are reported to be at least $551k. Maluma’s YouTube channel has more than 19 billion overall views. Below are the estimated Instagram earnings of Maluma.

Maluma Instagram Earnings

Maluma enjoys a fan following which is thrice that of his YouTube followers. He has a colossal fan following of more than 62.2 million on Instagram and his page attracts around 16.5k+ new followers every day. According to estimation, Maluma can earn a hefty sum of up to $11k just for posting a promotional Instagram story. On the other hand, Maluma receives up to $22k for posting a promotional photo or content on his page. He can charge up to $43k for uploading a sponsored video on his Instagram page.

Maluma Car Collection

The Colombian singer is also said to own several luxurious cars. He is said to own a Lamborghini Gallardo car, which is valued at around $200k. Maluma has reportedly purchased a Jeep Rubicon for around $40k. He is also the keeper of another Lamborghini car, which is valued at $100k. Maluma is said to reportedly own an N94JL jet, whose cost is between $10 million to $18 million. The Colombian singer is the proud keeper of a Ferrari 488 GTB car, which is said to cost $262k. The singer is also known to own a BMW car, which is worth $90k.

Early Life

Maluma was born Juan Luis Londono Arias to Colombian couple Luis Londono and Marlli Arias. Marlli Arias and Luis Londono became parents to Maluma on the 28th of January 1994 in Medellin, Colombia. Apart from Maluma, Luis and Marlli are parents to a daughter named Manuela. Maluma was sent to Hontanares School, during which Maluma played football and also started to make music as well. Later at the age of 15 years, Maluma’s uncle took him to a recording studio to record his song “No Quiero”.

His song was liked by record producers, and they asked him to pick a stage name. So, Juan decided to call himself “Maluma”, which is derived from his mother’s, father’s, and sister’s first syllable. Then around 2010, Maluma signed a deal with Sony Music after his song “Farandulera” became a massive hit.

Career

After signing with Sony Music, Maluma released his first album called “Magia”, in the year 2012. This album included hit singles like Miss Independent and Pasarla Bien. Due to the success of his album, Maluma went on to receive a nomination for a Shock Award in the “Best New Artist” category. Then in the following year, Maluma released his song titled “La Temperatura”, which also featured Eli Palacios (a Puerto Rican singer).

The song went on to earn the 25th spot on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs list. Later on, in 2014, Maluma released singles titled La Curiosidad and Carnival. He also released a single titled Addicted and went on to make a theme song titled “Ole Brazil” for FIFA World Cup. In July 2014, Maluma was declared the panelist/coach in a singing competition for kids called “The Voice Kids”. In the same year, he presented the Colombia Kids’ Choice Awards.

Later in October 2015, Maluma released his second studio album called “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy”, whose singles went on to secure a place in Billboard Hot Latin Songs Top 10. Then in the following year, the singer embarked on a musical tour for his album in May. Maluma’s “Felices Ios 4” and “Corazon” went on to secure 5th position in the list of Billboard Hot Latin Songs. Then in May 2018, Maluma released his third album titled “F.A.M.E.”, which went on to secure 37th spot on US Billboard 200.

Later Career

After this, Maluma shook hands with Madonna to release the song “Medellin” and “Bitch I’m Loca” in 2019. Later on, in April, Maluma signed a movie, which stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead. The movie was called “Marry Me”, where Maluma played the role of “Bastian”. The movie was released in February this year and managed to collect $50 million at the box office against a $23 million budget.

Maluma has also given his voice to a character called “Mariano” in Disney’s animated movie “Encanto”, which was released in 2021. In May 2019, Maluma released another album titled “11:11” and later on started the “11:11 World Tour”, which commenced in 2019 and ended in 2020. During his 11:11 musical tour, Maluma released his album titled “Papi Juancho” in August 2020. The album went on to earn the 34th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Personal Life

Coming to Maluma’s private life, the singer seems to be private regarding his personal life. However, Maluma has stated in 2018 that he was in a romantic relationship with Natalia Barulich, who is a model. The couple ended their relationship the following year. According to reports, Maluma is seeing Vivien Rubin since 2019. Vivien is from Russia and she is a supermodel.

Conclusion

Maluma is one of the rare people, who showed the courage to follow and realize his dream at an early age. He began making music when he was just a teenager, and now his music is popular across the globe He has released many hit songs and has a massive fan following on social media. The Colombian singer has released 5 albums and has embarked on 4 musical tours so far. He has a net worth of more than $12 million, and Maluma has achieved this feat before even hitting the age of 30 years. Given the massive fan following he has and the popularity of Maluma’s songs, there is no doubt that his fortune will increase many times more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Maluma worth? A. As per sources, Maluma net worth is calculated to be at least $12 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Maluma? A. The Colombian singer, Maluma is 28 years old. 3. How tall is Maluma? A. Maluma stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall. 4. What is Maluma’s real name? A. Maluma’s real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias.