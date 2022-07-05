Madelyn Cline Net Worth: Biography, Career, Awards, Earnings, Family, Assets

There are rumors on the web claiming that the third season of the popular Netflix series titled “Outer Banks” will be released this year. If you are a fan of the series, you might know that season 2 of Outer Banks concluded in July 2021. Later in the same year, Netflix announced that the 3rd season of the show is in development, which led to speculations that the new season of Outer Banks will release in 2022. For those who don’t know what “Outer Banks” is, let me explain to you the plot of the show in brief. The show revolves around the lives of 4 best friends, who are on a mission to find one of their friend’s missing father. As the story unravels, the group finds that there is some connection between a treasure and their friend’s missing father.

While we are on the topic of Outer Banks, let me tell you about one of the main cast of the show i.e, Madelyn Cline. She plays the role of the series’ lead, John B (played by Chase Stokes) love interest i.e, Sarah Cameron. Madelyn is an American-born actress, who is also a known model and social media influencer. Before landing a role in Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline used to appear in other TV shows and movies as a side or recurring character.

In this article, we will tell you some interesting things about Madelyn Cline like What is Madelyn Cline Net Worth? How old is Madelyn Cline? Madelyn Cline’s career, and How much does Madelyn Cline make? I hope you are excited to read this article.

What Is Madelyn Cline Worth?

The rising actress & model, Madelyn Cline net worth is tallied to be between $800k to $1 million as of July 2022. Madelyn Cline has collected her wealth mostly through her acting and modeling works. In addition to this, her career as a social media influencer helps her a lot to earn money. She started her career by appearing in advertisements like T-Mobile, Sunny D, etc. Later on, she started making appearances in TV shows and movies either as a guest or a supporting character. In addition to this, she has also ventured into making cameos in music videos as well. Let’s see how much does Madelyn Cline make?

Name Madelyn Cline Birth Name Madelyn Renee Cline Net Worth $800k-$1 million Birth 21 December 1997, Goose Creek, USA Nationality American Age 24 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 59 kg Profession Actress, Model Career 2009-Present

How Much Does Madelyn Cline Make?

According to our analysis, Madelyn Cline manages to draw more than $250k a year from her acting and modeling works. Furthermore, her social media handles and guest appearances in music videos also bring some decent cash into her pockets. If we combine all of Madelyn Cline’s income sources, she easily makes around $30k a month. You should see how much Madelyn Cline makes from her acting roles and social media handles.

Madelyn Cline’s Earnings

As per our reports, the Outer Banks fame Madelyn Cline reportedly gets around $30k to $40k for each episode. She is also a known model and gets paid for endorsing brands or promoting products. An average model can make around $40k to $60k each year, so considering these figures, Madelyn Cline might make around $100k a year from modeling.

Coming to her social media handles, she has more than 12.6 million followers on her Instagram profile. According to our guess, Madelyn Cline charges around $33k for uploading a promotional Instagram story. Given her massive popularity on Instagram, the companies pay her around $66k for each promotional image she posts. As for video content, Madelyn Cline can get up to $133k as her Instagram account has a huge reach.

Madelyn Cline Early Life

The American model, Madelyn Cline is born to an American couple Mark Cline and Pam Cline. Madelyn’s father, Mark is employed as an engineer. While on the other hand Madelyn’s mother, Pam works as a real estate agent. On the 21st of December 1997, Madelyn Cline opened her eyes in Goose Creek, South Carolina, United States. While in high school, Madelyn Cline showed interest in modeling, and thus she started to work as a model.

At that time she was just 10 years old. Soon, Madelyn started getting offers for TV commercials, and she went on to work for brands like T-Mobile, Next, Sunny D, etc. Not only this, but she also went on to feature on the cover of American Girl. Though Madelyn Cline joined the University of Coastal Carolina, she left college to become an actress.

At that time, Cline’s age was just 19 years, and she relocated from South Carolina to Los Angeles, California to find acting jobs. Madelyn Cline’s first acting role was in a short movie titled “Milites Christi”, which was released in 2009.

Madelyn Cline Acting Career

In 2011, Madelyn Cline made her debut appearance on the big screen with the American movie titled “23rd Psalm: Redemption”, where she was seen playing the role of “Maya Smith”. Later on, Madelyn Cline played the role of Willow in the comedy movie “Savannah Sunrise”, which was released in May 2016. In 2018, Cline made an appearance as “Chole” in the biographical film, Boy Erased which was made with a budget of $11 million.

The film managed to collect around $11.9 million at the box office. Last year i.e, in 2021, Madelyn Cline appeared in not one but two movies as a supporting character. She was seen as “Sophia Lorocca” in a drama movie titled “This is the Night”, which was released in September. The film is set way back in 1982, when “The Dedea” family has to overcome various challenges. Later on, Cline was seen in a murder mystery movie titled “What Breaks The Ice”. In this movie, Madelyn Cline played the role of a teenager named “Emily” who involuntarily gets involved in a mysterious murder. After struggling for all these years, Madelyn Cline’s hard work finally paid off when she got an opportunity to act in the sequel of the hit movie Knives Out i.e, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and TV Shows

The first installment was released in November 2019 with a budget of $40 million. The film starred Daniel Craig in the lead, and the movie managed to collect a whopping $311.4 million in box office revenue. Now, in late 2022, Daniel Craig is going to return as “Detective Benoit Blanc” in the second installment. According to reports, Madelyn Cline is playing the role of an “undisclosed character”. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion too, has a budget of $40 million. Last year, Netflix acquired the streaming rights for both “Knives Out” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” for a massive $469 million.

Apart from movies, Madelyn Cline has also acted in TV shows as well. Cline’s first appearance on the TV screen was in the television movie titled “The Jury”, where she played the role of “Grace Alexander”. The TV movie was released in 2016 and also in the same year, Madelyn Cline appeared in 3 episodes of the comedy series “Vice Principals”. In this show, Cline made a guest appearance as “Taylor Watts”. Later in 2017, Madelyn took the role of Jessica in the fantasy TV series titled “The Originals”. Cline appeared as a guest in the series for 3 episodes. Likewise, Cline also appeared in another fantasy TV series titled “Stranger Things” as “Tina”. Then in 2020, Cline voiced the character of “Daisy” in the web series titled “Day By Day”.

Outer Banks

Also in 2020, Cline got the role of “Sarah Cameron” in the famous mystery Netflix series “Outer Banks”, which aired its first season in April. The first season of Outer Banks consists of 10 episodes, and it is the same with the second season as well, which premiered in July 2021. In December 2021, Netflix made the announcement stating that the third season of the show is in development. Apart from this, the American actress has also appeared in other shows like Wild Flowers, Maid to Order, Children of Wax, etc.

Madelyn Cline Personal Life

Just like playing the love interest of Chase Stokes’s character “John B” in Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline fell for Chase Stoke in real life too. There is no information on when the actors began their romantic relationship, but they broke the news to their fans during the Covid Pandemic i.e, in July 2020. However, due to the couple’s differences, they decided to end their relationship.

Despite being not in a relationship anymore, Chase and Cline have vouched that they will keep their past aside and continue to work together as professionals. If you ask me, they can keep their relationship professional, given the fact they are the lead cast of Outer Banks. Apart from Chase Stoke, Cline has also been romantically linked with another Outer Banks actor, Drew Starkey. However, there is no confirmed news on Cline and Drew’s romantic relationship.

Final Thoughts on Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline is a fine actress if you ask me. She started off as a model and soon went on to act in movies and TV shows. So far the actress hasn’t got any breakthrough movie role, but her character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery might turn things around. Cline has done a wonderful job of portraying the character of “Sarah Cameron” in Outer Banks. However, we will have to wait to see, whether her breakup with Chase Stokes would affect her acting in the upcoming third season of Outer Banks. If her performance gets affected due to her history with Chase, it might not be good for her acting career.

Frequently Asked Questions About Madelyn Cline

