Lowes became a century-old last year (2021). Yup. It was in the year 1921 the first Lowe’s store was opened. The founder of Lowe’s, Lucius Smith Lowe, opened it in North Wilkesboro which is located in North Carolina state. The name of the store was “North Wilkesboro Hardware”. However, in the year 1940, the founder Lowe passed away. From the daughter of Lucius Smith Lowe, it was passed down to one of his family members Carl Buchan who expanded the company. After the unexpected death of Buchan in the year 1961 due to a heart attack, the executive team members took over the company and resumed the success journey of Lowes. We have come so far. During this 100-year journey, Lowe’s would have used many slogans and currently has one slogan.

What was the first slogan? What is the current Lowes Slogan? In addition to these questions, I will answer other related queries as well. Continue reading this article to know more about Lowe’s and its Slogans.

What Is Lowe’s Current Slogan in the Year 2022?

Lowe’s launched and publicized the current slogan”Do it right for less. Start at Lowe’s” in the year 2019. The slogan proclaims that Lowe’s is one of the best places to buy products at a low cost and invites the customers to visit its stores or buy online at www.lowes.com. Moreover, it also informs the customer that the Lowe’s store is a very good location for their DIY projects. The slogan is pretty simple and short, yet it hits the core of the message. Keep reading this article to know more regarding Lowe’s and its slogans in this article.

What Is the Meaning of Lowe’s Current Slogan?

The Slogan, in addition to encouraging the growth of the DIY market, is attracting the customers of the market to purchase from Lowe’s. The Slogan also hints that the customers can buy the all materials needed for a DIY project at a lower price at their store. It is important to note that, Lowe’s is one of the two biggest retail chains in the USA that sells products for people who are into DIY projects. The other one, Lowe’s competitor, is Home Depot. Interestingly, Home Depot also has a slogan that is similar to Lowe’s which is “More Saving. More Doing”. The slogan of Home Depot is crisp and catchy.

What Was Lowe’s Old Slogan?

As I mentioned earlier, Lowe’s is a century-old brand that has become familiar throughout the USA. The slogan play a critical part in the growth of any company. Often, the slogan of a company says what the company wishes to offer its customers. This type of short-phrase has a huge impact on the customers. Hence, many companies are very serious about the usage of words in the slogan, how the slogan sounds to customers, and the impact creates among customers and potential customers.

Before the current slogan, Lowe had a slogan that came up in the year 2011. The slogan was “Never Stop improving”. It also used this slogan in one of its TV ad campaigns. The spokesperson of Lowe’s in the year 2011, Katie Cody, told the media that the slogan was launched to tell the customers about its commitment to improvising the experience of customers. Prior to this, the slogan was “Let’s Build Something Together”. This slogan was launched in the year 2006.

What Is the Tagline of Lowe’s?

Last year (2021), Lowe’s, while celebrating its 100th birthday, came up with the tagline “Home to Any Possibility”. This tagline gives hope to so many people. Additionally, it also hints that it will be with people to achieve their dream by providing the necessary tools and machinery.

What Is the Vision and Mission of Lowe’s?

Many rely on Lowe’s for buying home improvement equipment and other services related to it. Lowe’s had been one of the favorite destinations for the people of America. The reason people throng the Lowe’s store is that it sells a wide range of products at a reasonable cost. Moreover, providing customer-based solutions shows the organization’s commitment to helping its customers. However, this is not a new phenomenon. Lowe’s has been giving the same experience to generations of customers. Seeing this, we can deduce that Lowe’s mission is to make sure Lowe’s is on the list of customers’ favorites.

What Are the Core Values of Lowe’s Company?

Lowe’s, as a company, hold on to these five core values. The five values define the company’s business ethics. The five core values are customer satisfaction, teamwork, respect, integrity, and ownership. Teamwork and integrity are essential for a company to function without any stoppers. Similarly, respect plays an important role in the work culture of the company. Lowe’s has customer satisfaction as one of its core values. This is one of the significant values that any merchandising company should have. Lastly, we have ownership. Depending on a change in or new leadership, the track of a company will completely change.

Lowe’s and its Competitor

The arch-rival of Lowe’s is Home Depot. Both the companies that sell home improvement equipment are in tough competition. They want to convert the potential customers who are involved in the DIY projects into a customer. Words started spreading among the merchandisers and business people about the competition between these two companies. However, their competition became visible to everyone when Lowe’s came up with a tagline that was similar to that of Home Depot. Recently, the CEO of Lowe’s said with complete conviction that Lowe’s will perform better than Home Depot in terms of sales. It is important to note that the current CEO of Lowe’s worked as an executive at Home Depot for several years priorly.

DIY Industry

In the USA, if you have decided to remodel your house by hiring a contractor, you may have to pay them an amount that is worth all the tea in China. Hence, most people will choose to do this work by themselves. Be it remodeling or small construction, you need tools and equipment to finish the task quickly and easily.

This created a new market that can be called the “DIY market”. In order to satisfy the demand, companies that sell home improvement equipment increased exponentially. The Home Depot and Lowe’s are two successful merchandises that are now satisfying a huge share of demand in the DIY market.

Especially, Lowe’s has made various changes in its company to attract numerous DIY people to its stores. Lowe’s didn’t do it all of a sudden. It was a slow transformation. These changes will soon bear fruit in the near future when Lowe’s is able to build a large loyal customer base. Let’s look forward to it.

Final Thoughts

In recent years, Lowe’s is trying its luck by changing the course of marketing. Especially, under the leadership of Marvin Ellison, who is also a former executive member of Home Depot. It has increased its focus on drawings many potential customers and sustaining them in the future. The slogan, tagline, and the recent activities of Lowe’s reflect the same. It looks more confident in serving more DIY customers in the future, succeeding Home Depot. The recently spoken words of Marvin Ellison stand as a testimony to this.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Lowes Slogan

1. Who are the primary customers of Lowe’s? The people who are involved in DIY projects, renovating their homes, and anyone who requires tools for construction. 2. Who is the founder of Lowe’s? The name of Lowe’s founder is “Lucius Smith Lowe”. 3. When was the current slogan launched by Lowe’s? The current slogan “Do it right for less. Start at Lowe’s” was launched three years back in 2019. 4. Who is the current CEO of Lowe’s? The current CEO of Lowe’s is Marvin Ellison. Moreover, he was also an executive member in Home Depot was several years. 5. Who is the biggest competitor of Lowe’s? The biggest competitor of Lowe’s is Home Depot. Even though currently, Home Depot is leading in the DIY market, the CEO of Lowe’s has shown confidence that Lowe’s will beat Home Depot in the future.