We usually depend on retailers for buying most of our items. From grocery items to appliances, our dependency on big retailers is significant. However, we all know the limits of retailers when it comes to buying appliances. They are just sellers and not manufacturers. As a result, one should depend on the services provided by manufacturers of respective products bought from the store. Wouldn’t it be more convenient if retailers took care of the after-sales service as well? Unfortunately, it would be a big burden for retailers. Still, retailers like are providing protection plans for their products. Lowe’s is one among them. If you are a customer of Lowe’s, this article will help you know Lowes protection plans. Continue reading to know the full details about the plan.

What Does Lowe’s Protection Plan Have in Its Box?

The main aim of Lowe’s Protection plan is to provide its support to customers in terms of after-sales service. The plan includes four main components that include

Replacement promise

Parts and Labor

Power Surge protection

Fix it or Replace it

Replacement promise

This is the best part of Lowe’s Protection plan in my opinion. According to the Replacement Promise, if any defect is found in the product would be replaced without any charge or fee. Please note that accidental damages aren’t covered under this promise. Additionally, this promise is only for products whose price is less than $300. You can buy different types of major appliances under the price limit.

Parts and Labor

Lowe’s has agreed to take care of the repair and parts replacement cost caused by wear and tear. However, this applies only when the warranty of the product gets over.

Power Surge protection

In case the product gets damaged due to a power surge, Lowe would take care of the repair expenses. In other words, the part replacement and labor costs would be covered by Lowe.

Fix it or Replace it

This part of Lowe’s protection plan would help you save a good amount of money. According to this, even if 4 different defects are found in the product, Lowe would pay to replace the defective product with a new one.

Give a Clear Idea About the Functioning of Lowe’s Protection Plan?

Usually, when you buy appliances from Lowe’s the warranty of a product offered by the manufacturer is activated. Depending upon the manufacturer, the warranty period changes. Sometimes it is long, but most of the time it is shorter. The shorter the warranty, the shorter is your peace. You may have to spend an enormous amount of money if there is any major repair. As a result, it is better if you buy an extended warranty from the manufacturer. In case, the manufacturer is offering an extended warranty, you can depend upon Lowe’s protection plan.

However, you should not consider this as a plan that gives benefits post manufacturers’ warranty. The plan can be activated before that. You will be able to access benefits such as the replacement of products due to technical defects and other repairs. In order to claim these benefits, call Lowe’s via 1-888-77-56937. You can make the claim by visiting Lowe’s website. However, you should have the purchase receipt in your hand to claim the benefits.

Choose the plan according to the duration of time you may need the service. Based on the duration, you may have to pay an amount every month. There are plenty of options that would suit you. Visit Lowe’s website to know the terms and conditions of plans.

What Is the Duration of Lowe’s Protection Plans?

Once you buy a product from Lowe’s, you have 30 days before you can subscribe to a protection plan. You have no duration defined protection plans offered by Lowe’s. You can subscribe to a Lowe’s protection plan as long as you can pay for it. Hence, the duration of Lowe’s protection plan entirely depends upon your demand. You can access different benefits of the plans during different times. For example, you can claim certain benefits as soon as the product is bought, while others are activated only after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

What if I Lose My Purchase Receipts?

As I mentioned before, it is important that you have your purchase receipt to subscribe to the plan and claim benefits. Even though we are careful about receipts, sometimes we tend to lose them. What can we do then? Well, we still have a chance of getting our receipt back. Usually, Lowe’s saves our purchases on its data system. However, they are stored only if you had used a credit card. Therefore, if you remember using your credit card, you can ask Lowe’s for your purchase receipt.

There is also another way through which you can access the receipt. In case you have a MyLowe’s card or a pro-account, the digital copy of your receipt will be available on your account. The purchases made several years ago would also be available on your account. Becoming a pro-member helps you in many ways. In my opinion, a regular buyer at Lowe’s should consider becoming a pro-member. The long-term benefits of becoming a pro-member are definitely worth it.

How to Claim the Benefits of Lowe’s Protection Plan?

As soon as you encounter an issue with the functioning of the product, call Lowe’s via 888-77-56937. Before calling, make sure you know details such as the protection plan number, product’s brand, and model number. Once you are ready with all details, call Lowe’s to book an appointment so that Lowe’s service people can visit your home to inspect the product. When the service person is visiting your home, please ensure that someone who is either 18 or older is present in the home. After the visit, the service required would be noted by the service person.

How to Cancel Your Lowe’s Protection Plan?

Don’t you want to subscribe to Lowe’s Protection Plan anymore? Well, you have the option to cancel the plan at any time. In order to do that, you have to mail a cancellation request to the below address.

P.O Box 100,

Rapid City,

S.D.

57709.

While mailing to this address, attach the following information well. The terms and conditions of your plan and a summary of benefits claimed. Your cancellation request will be accepted the same day when your mail reaches Lowe’s.

Will I Get a Refund on Lowe’s Protection Plan?

The answer is Yes in case you have canceled your Lowes protection plan before the end of the first 30 days of purchase. In this case, you are eligible to receive 100% of the amount remaining under the plan after deducting charges of labor, parts replacement, reimbursements, coverages, and different benefits you received. However, Lowe has a different refund policy in case you cancel the plan any day after the first 30 days of purchase. In the case of the latter, you will receive only a partial refund. Be it the case of the former or the latter, you will not be charged any cancellation fees.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is a one-stop destination for many people in the USA. The Lowes protection plans are incredibly helpful to their customers. The benefits offered by Lowe’s through this plan are really appreciable and affordable. Protection plans like this make Lowe’s one of the desirable retail stores to purchase major appliances. Especially, the appliances that are sold for a price below $300. The cancellation policy of the protection plan is flexible as well. In this article, I have explained the various services you would get if you subscribe to Lowes protection plans. Furthermore, the benefits of such services have been briefed. Later, I explained how Lowe’s protection plans work and how to file a claim. Lastly, I have explained how you can cancel Lowe’s protection plan and refund policy of Lowe’s. I hope the information provided in this regarding Lowes protection plan was useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Lowes Protection Plans

1. Will I get a 100% refund after cancellation? Yes. However, you have to cancel before the first 30 days of purchase. If you are going to cancel after that, you will only receive a partial refund. 2. What is the address I should mail in order to cancel Lowe’s protection plan? The address is P.O. Box 100,

Rapid City,

S.D.

57709.

Your plan will be canceled on the day your mail reaches Lowe’s. 3. Will Lowe’s replace the product if it has a defect? Yes. This is applicable only if the price of the product is under $300.