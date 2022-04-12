Lowe's Pro Desk

If you are a customer of the Lowes For Pros company and use the various different products and services offered by them. Then you are in the right place, as today we are going to discuss in great detail the Lowes Pro Desk, as well as its various features and benefits. In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive information on the functions of this Lowes for Pros Desk, and how it works. Besides, we will give brief information on some of the multiple advantages and disadvantages of the Lowes Pro Desk. And in the last section, we will list out some of the discounts customers can get on the Pro Desk here at these stores.

What Is Lowe’s?

Lowe’s is an American Retail Company, which is quite popular across the United States and Canada, for its Home Improvement Services. In addition to this, Lowe’s company has its headquarters in Mooresville Town of the State of North Carolina. Currently, the company is offering various types of products such as Home Appliances, Garden Supplies, Builders’ Hardware, Hardware Tools, Building Materials, Flooring, Plumbing, Plants, Housewares, and many more. Besides, the company is operating around 2015 stores in both the countries mentioned above.

What Is the Lowes Pro Desk?

The Lowes Pro Desk is a special inquiry desk set up inside all the Lowe’s Stores across the country. The main functions of these desks are to help all the pro members visit the stores, with purchases, issues, and inquiries. However, as said above, only the Business Owners, Professionals, and Contractors with the official Lowe’s Annual membership can access this desk. And not just that, this desk is sometimes also used as a checkout for the pro members.

The main reason for this separate desk, at the stores, is to help the pro members skip the ordinary queue lines, and complete the Checkouts much faster, while also accessing various perks and benefits. In addition to this, it also helps pro members to access help for managing their accounts. Besides, they help the customers in collecting bulk ordinary and special orders. And lastly, with their help, the pro members can Loyalty Features like Purchase Tracking for a period of 24 months or 1 year.

What Are Its Uses?

As stated in the above section, the Lowe’s Pro Desk offers various functions and services for the customers who have a pro annual membership. Moreover, the executives at the desk, help the members to manage their accounts on the online platform, while also helping them to access detailed information on their all previous and present orders. And in case, you are planning to buy products in bulk at these stores then the executives will help you collect them and transport them to your vehicle for free, unlike other non-pro members at the stores.

Besides, this, the customers also have the ability to use the 24-month package tracking feature through the Pro Desk Executive’s help. Furthermore, because of the wider variety of products available here, the customers with the Help of Pro Desk can get the best deals for the best quality items at these stores. In addition to this, the pro members will get the first preference at the stores, and they can conveniently shop at the stores even at late night.

How Does the Lowe’s Pro Desk Work?

In order to get all the perks and benefits of the Lowe’s Pro Desk, the customers must become the official annual members at the stores. They can do this, in two ways, one by visiting the stores directly, and the second one, by submitting an application on the official platform. The Lowe’s Pro Desk functions and duties are quite simple, helping the pro members to get collect their products, as well as special orders. Besides, they also help solve inquiries and concerns of the pro members.

Furthermore, basically, the Lowe’s Pro Desk works as a receptionist or customer care counter at these stores. The executive at the Desk helps customers to find more workers to collect the customer’s orders quickly and effectively. In addition to this, the Pro Desk is located within the stores, and you can find it easily when you visit the stores. However, if you want to purchase products online with the help of Lowe’s Pro Desk without visiting the store, then can you do just that, by connecting to the Pro Desk Customer Care Center through their contact number from the comfort of your home.

What Are the Various Benefits of the Lowe’s Pro Desk?

From the above sections, as you know, the Lowe’s Pro Desk offers various benefits for the customers who have Lowe’s Pro Annual Membership. Firstly, the Desk offers extra help for the customers in locating products at the stores, and also transporting them to your vehicle. Secondly, the Pro Desk helps the customers to get the benefits of discounts and offers on various products purchased at these stores.

Thirdly, the Lowe’s Pro Desk simplifies the process of purchasing products at the stores, through simple check-in and check-out, as well as reserved parking for the members. Fourthly, the main benefit of the Lowe’s Pro Desk is that they help you find the exclusive prozone at the stores, where all the commonly used tools and exclusive accessories from various popular brands are kept. Fifthly, the Lowe’s Pro Desk executives handle the managing of finances, purchases, and last-minute changes at these stores.

What Discounts Do I Get with Lowe’s Pro Desk?

The Lowe’s Pro Desk helps the pro members to get various types of discounts at the stores or on the online platform. First of all the discounts at the Lowe’s Stores for the pro members depend on the type of product and the brand the customer has purchased at Lowe’s, and they usually range from 5% to 50%. Besides, if you want to get the best discounts at these stores, then you must visit them during the exclusive discount period when the company offers a wide range of discounts on all products, especially during holidays or festivals.

Being a pro member the customers can get these types of benefits all year round regardless of the discount period. However, during this period they will get higher discounts than the normal customers at the stores. Apart from this, the pro members can get discounts by making payments through certain credit cards, gift cards, or other payment options. Based on the stats described above, the discounts offered by the Lowe’s Pro Desk for its members are very beneficial for customers who purchase products in bulk.

What Is the Lowe’s Pro Membership?

Lowe’s offers a Pro Membership program for the customers visiting their stores across the country, through which they will get various perks and discounts. Based on the Annual spending at the stores, the pro members or MVPs are differentiated, as their annual spending increases to their level as the member increases. Currently, there are four types, Basic MVPs, Gold MVPs, Silver MVPs, and Platinum MVPs.

Basic MVPs

As the name itself suggests, these are the most basic pro membership offered by the company, and the members in this level, have an Annual Spending Range of up to $2,499. Besides, they will be able to access all the basic standard features and offers at the stores. However, the main benefit is that these members have the opportunity to All-Pro Prizes by shopping at these stores. Besides the company is said to be planning to introduce a bonus points feature for this basic membership soon in the next few years.

Silver MVPs

As you can guess it is the next membership level after the Basic MVPs. And all the counters at this level or with this membership, usually have an Annual Spending range between $2,500 and $9,999. At this level, the customers or members will earn various additional perks such as earning 1% for every $2500 spent here to purchase the products at these stores. In addition to this, there is another unique feature for the members at this level, is the Drink and Snacks Coupon, Through this coupon the customers can get 1 free drink or snack on their next visit to the store. Besides, they can access all standard Pro Desk features along with the opportunity to win All-Pro Prizes.

Gold MVPs

The second-highest MVP level offered by the Lowe’s company, which offers a 1.25% savings for every year. Besides, these members have an annual qualifying spending range from $10,000 to $24,999. Furthermore, the member’s cab access the Free Drinks and Snacks coupons twice at these stores, within a period of one year. This level of membership is commonly used by small business owners. Then there is also the opportunity of the All-Pro Prizes or Gifts. In addition to this, the Gold MVPs can access all standard features as well as the services offered by the Lowes for Pros Desk at the stores.

Platinum MVPs

This membership level is only attainable by the customers that run large businesses in the country. Mainly because the members have to spend more than $25,000 on making purchases at these stores throughout the year. Besides, by making purchases here the customers can save up to 1.5% every year. And the coupons for free drinks and snacks can be accessed three times, unlike the previously listed memberships. Furthermore, they can usually earn the best standard discounts and All-Pro Prizes during the exclusive discounts periods conducted by the company.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Lowe’s for Pros? The Lowe’s for Pros is an exclusive reception and inquiry desk set up by the Lowe’s company at all of its stores. Mainly to help the pro members to source, and manage all their orders easily, with their assistance. Name the different types of Lowe’s Pro Memberships? As stated in the above section, the Pro Memberships offered by the Lowe’s Company are divided into four types such as Platinum MVPs, Gold MVPs, Silver MVPs, and Basic MVPs, based on their annual spending. What is the Pro Zone at Lowe’s Stores? The Lowe’s Stores around the country, consist of a Pro Zone, an exclusive aisle, where selective products are kept, and it is only accessible to the pro customers.