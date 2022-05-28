As all of us know by now, Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world. They have thousands of products and get millions of customers every year. The company can do this by giving various discounts and deals on various products. Not many people know this, but Lowe’s also has a price adjustment policy. If you do not know what Lowe’s price adjustment policy is then you have come to the perfect place.

Here not only are we going to be discussing what Lowe’s price adjustment policy is, but we will also be looking at a few related queries. Such as What is the difference between a price match and a price adjustment policy? What does a price adjustment policy mean? How does one get to a price adjusted at Lowe’s? What are a few reasons Lowe’s will not allow price adjustments on a few products? Etc.

What Is Lowe’s Price Adjustment Policy?

Lowe’s price adjustment policy states that a customer will have to claim the price adjustment within 1 day of the purchase. The customer also needs to have proof that the other retailers are selling the product for a cheaper price when compared with Lowe’s. A customer will be able to make a request for price adjustments in both its store and on its official website. This can be done by calling the customer care of Lowe’s. Previously, Lowe’s used to having a price adjustment policy in which customers were given up to 30 days for asking for a price adjustment. But this has been discontinued and customers will only have one day from the time of purchase to request a price adjustment.

What Does a Price Adjustment Policy Mean?

Those of you who do not know a price adjustment policy mean that a particular retailer will refund the customer the difference in the price. This is in case the customer finds the same product for a cheaper price through another retailer. The price adjustment policy has a certain amount of days after which the price adjustment will become invalid. This will be different for different retailers. Typically, retailers give 15 days to their customers for price adjustment. There are retailers who might give a more number of days or a lesser number of days for price adjustment.

What Is the Difference Between a Price Match and a Price Adjustment Policy?

When it comes to price matching and price adjustment, there is not much difference between them. Let us understand by defining them in brief.

Price Match

Price matching is a policy by which a retailer will match the price in case another retailer has the same product for a cheaper price. For this, the customer will have to provide proof and the retailer will match the price. For example, if a customer finds a Television for $300 in one store and finds the same television in another retailer for $200. The retailer selling it for $300 will match the price to the price of the retailer selling it for $200. For this to happen the customer will have to show proof to the retailer.

Price Adjustment

As we have mentioned in the above sections, Price adjustment is where a retailer will return the difference in the price of a product. A retailer will adjust the price of a product that has been purchased previously to match the current sales price. This also requires the customers to bring proof to the retailer. So in case, a customer finds a television for $300 and later the price drops, the customer can request a price adjustment. The customer has to request a price adjustment within the number of days given by the retailer. Typically, retailers have it for 15 days, but this can vary depending on the retailer.

How Does One Get to a Price Adjusted at Lowe’s?

To receive a price adjustment at Lowe’s is quite similar to receiving a price match. A customer can receive a price adjustment in Lowe’s stores and on its official website. The customer can visit the nearest Lowe’s store and request a price adjustment at the customer service desk. As we have mentioned in the previous section, the customer will require to carry proof of purchase. Once you give the receipt and proof showing that the competitor has a lower price, the staff members at Lowe’s will check and tell the customer if his/her product is eligible for a price adjustment or not. If it is eligible the customer will receive a small refund.

The refund amount will be as much as the difference between the products. For example, if the customer purchased a refrigerator for $700 but found the same refrigerator for $600. Then you will get $100 in a refund if you request a price adjustment at Lowe’s. A customer can also get a price adjustment online. All that the customer has to do is call Lowe’s customer care service and request a price adjustment. The customer will have to provide proof of the competitor’s price for the same product.

What Are a Few Reasons Lowe’s Will Not Allow Price Adjustments on Some Products?

There are various reasons why Lowe’s will not allow a price adjustment policy. The few reasons for which Lowe’s might not consider a product to be eligible for price adjustment are given in the list below.

Items are out of stock

If the items are free

Clearance items

Service pricing

Bundled items

Financing offers

Credit offers

These are just a few reasons why Lowe’s will not give you a price adjustment. The company will also deny a price adjustment if there are any errors in pricing or if the company is unable to verify the price. Another reason for not getting a price adjustment at Lowe’s is if it has crossed more than 1 day since the purchase. We have mentioned this in the previous sections and have said that Lowe’s only gives its customers 1 day from the time of purchase to request a price adjustment.

What Are a Few Other Stores That Offer Price Adjustments Like Lowe’s?

Apart from Lowe’s, there are various other stores that offer price adjustments for their products. The policies of these stores are quite similar to Lowe’s. There are also various online retailers who also offer price adjustments. The retailers offering price adjustments online and offline are given in the list below.

Walmart

AutoZone

Home Depot

Ace Hardware

Menards

Tractor Supply Co.

Northern Tool and Equipment

Harbour Freight Tools

Amazon

JCPenney

Target

Wayfair

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Macy’s

Can You Ask for a Refund at Lowe’s if the Price Drops?

Yes, Lowe’s will offer the customer a small refund to the customer if the price drops. But keep in mind they only offer price adjustments on their own products. As we have mentioned previously, Lowe’s will offer a refund if the price drops after 1 day of purchasing the product. The company used to keep this as 30 days but changed it to 1 day. In case the price drops in one day the customer can request a refund. But the customer will not receive a refund in case of the price drops after one day of purchase.

What Is the Time Limit on Getting a Price Adjustment?

As we have mentioned previously, Lowe’s only gives its customers 1 day for requesting a price adjustment. The company previously used to have 30 days for the price adjustment, but they decided to change it later on. SO, if the price on any product at Lowe’s drops within a day of purchasing a product, the product will be eligible for a price adjustment. The customer will get a refund which will be as much as the difference in the price. All the customer needs to do is go to the store with proof of purchase and request a price adjustment. The customer can also request a price adjustment by calling Lowe’s customer support in case he/she is unable to go to the store.

Conclusion

Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement store in the United States of America. The company has thousands of stores spread across the country and sells various products both online and in its stores. There are various instances where the price of a particular product can drop or the competitor’s price might be cheaper after the customer purchases the product at Lowe’s. In this case, Lowe’s will offer the customer price adjustment. We have discussed Lowe’s price adjustment policy in the initial sections. If you do not know what price adjustment men’s, you can refer to the initial sections where we have defined what price adjustment means. We have also given details on the differences between price match and price adjustment.

As mentioned previously, a customer can get a price adjustment at Lowe’s stores and on its official website. In the above sections, we have given details on how one can get a price adjustment at Lowe’s. There might be various instances where Lowe’s might not give the customer a price adjustment. In the above sections, we have given details on why a customer will not get a price adjustment at Lowe’s. Later, we have given a list of retailers that also give price adjustments at their stores. In the final sections, we have discussed if Lowe’s will give a refund if the price of a product drops and the time limit that is given for price adjustment by Lowe’s.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Lowe’s offer price matching for its online prices? Yes, Lowe’s offers price matching for its online prices. All the customer has to do is collect evidence of the competitor’s price and show it to Lowe’s and the company will match the price of the product. 2. Can I ask for a price adjustment after 1 day? No, Lowe’s only offers 1 day to its customers in case they want a price adjustment. Once the time frame has crossed a day after the purchase, the price adjustment will not be applicable for price adjustment. 3. Can the price at Lowe’s be negotiated? Yes, the prices at Lowe’s are negotiable. The company has a wide range of products and the price for most of these products can be negotiated. So, it is recommended that you do some research on the products you would like to buy before going to shop at Lowe’s