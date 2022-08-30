When you think of buying paint, there are many places and stores you can go to. But people prefer going to home improvement retailers like Lowe’s and Home Depot to buy paint. These are the two largest and most popular companies when it comes to home improvement products and supplies. They both combined have thousands of stores across the United States. Both of them compete in whatever way they can to best each other. That is why these two companies offer a whole range of quality products and equipment at the best prices possible. Although they offer a range of products, this article will focus on the comparison of paint sold at these two retailers’ stores. What’s the cheapest paint at Home Depot? What’s the cheapest paint at Lowe’s? Which company offers the best quality paint? What are the types of paint sold at these retailers’ stores?

These are the questions to which you will find an answer. Millions of people and thousands of businesses visit stores of both Home Depot and Lowe’s to buy tools, construction equipment, wood, glass, paints, and other such items. If you are looking to buy paint for your house or office from either of these two companies., then read the article to know information relating to paints sold at their stores and then come to a decision.

Lowe’s Paint Vs Home Depot Paint as of 2022

There are many brands of paints sold at both Lowe’s and Home Depot. Each of those paint brands has a different consistency and color shade of its own. It is hard to determine which offers the better quality paint, it all depends on which type of paint you want to get. There are basically two main types of paint, exterior paint, and interior paint. Exterior paints are used for the exterior walls of the house or building. Whereas interior paint is used inside the house. There are plenty of other types of paints in these two segments. These types of paint are sold at both retailers in different brands. The cost of paint also differs at both these retailers, depending on the brand. So, continue reading to know more about the different points brands, types, and costs.

What Brands of Paints Are Available at Lowe’s, and How Much Do They Cost?

As the second-largest home improvement retailer in the country, Lowe’s a quite a selection when it comes to paints. Many construction companies and home designing firms get their paint supply from Lowe’s. Each of the paint brands has a different version of paints that are suitable for different purposes. Here are the details of paint brands and their cost, available at Lowe’s big-box stores.

Sherwin Williams

Showcase – $45.73 per 1 gallon; Advanced stain and scrub resistance. It may also have a “One-Coat Coverage” label on it.

– $45.73 per 1 gallon; Advanced stain and scrub resistance. It may also have a “One-Coat Coverage” label on it. Ovation Plus – $38.34 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one, but without the one-coat coverage.

– $38.34 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one, but without the one-coat coverage. Infinity – $60.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one, with their “One-Coat Protection” guarantee.

– $60.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one, with their “One-Coat Protection” guarantee. Ceiling – $46.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one, it doesn’t have one-coat coverage

Valspar

Reserve – $49.98 per 1 gallon; Valspar’s one-coat paint and primer.

– $49.98 per 1 gallon; Valspar’s one-coat paint and primer. Signature – $49.98 per 1 gallon; Paint plus primer.

$49.98 per 1 gallon; Paint plus primer. Ultra – $40.98 per 1 gallon; Paint plus primer.

$40.98 per 1 gallon; Paint plus primer. 2000 – $24.98 per 1 gallon; Works well in residential and commercial properties; Works well over existing painted surfaces.

$24.98 per 1 gallon; Works well in residential and commercial properties; Works well over existing painted surfaces. 4000 – $19.98 per 1 gallon; The cheapest Valspar paint; 4-hour recoat time.

Rust-Oleum

Metallic Accents – $58.21 per 1-quart jar; For furniture, ceilings, walls, trim, doors, etc .

$58.21 per 1-quart jar; For furniture, ceilings, walls, trim, doors, etc Home – $40.56 per 2-step kit; Floor paint to transform vinyl, linoleum, concrete, etc.

– $40.56 per 2-step kit; Floor paint to transform vinyl, linoleum, concrete, etc. Stops Rust – $14.98 per 1-quart can; Protective enamel for rust prevention

Giani

Brick Transformations – $39.95 per kit

$39.95 per kit Cabinet paint – $39.95 per kit

Beyond paint

All-In-One Satin – $29.95/pt

$29.95/pt All-In-One Flat – $41.21/qt.; $102.95/gal

These are the most sold brands, which are available at all Lowe’s stores. Depending on your purpose, you can choose the brand that you want.

What Brands of Paints Are Available at Home Depot Stores?

Just like with Lowe’s, Home Depot also has a separate set of paint brands. They also come in different variations like consistencies, shades, etc. As the largest home improvement retailer in the country, you can expect paints sold at Home Depot to be of good quality.

Glidden

Essentials – $19.98 per 1 gallon; Paint only (separate primer needed).

$19.98 per 1 gallon; Paint only (separate primer needed). Ceiling – $25.98 per 1 gallon

$25.98 per 1 gallon Premium – $25.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one.

PPG

Diamond – $25.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; Low odor.

$25.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; Low odor. Timeless – $38.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; One-coat coverage.

Behr

Marquee – $45.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; One-coat guarantee.

$45.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; One-coat guarantee. Premium Plus – $33.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one.

$33.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one. Ultra – $36.98 per 1 gallon; Paint and primer in one; Scuff defense.

These are the top paint brands that are available at all Home Depot stores. Unlike Lowe’s. Where businesses and companies are their largest segment of their customers. Most normal people get their paints from Home Depot.

How Many Types of Exterior Paints Are Available at Lowe’s and Home Depot?

There are many types of exterior points available in the market. But not all of them are available at both Lowe’s and Home Depot. Exterior paints are not only for outside the house or building. They include porch paint, garage floor paint, roof paint, and many other types. You need to purchase the right paint for the purpose, otherwise, you may face problems in the future. So, here’s a list of exterior paints sold at both home improvement retailers.

Lowe’s

Garage Door Paint

Industrial Brushing Enamel

Marine Paint (for boats)

Concrete Paint

Metal Paint

Stone Paint

Brick Paint

Exterior House Paint

Exterior Paint & Primer In One

Porch & Floor Paint

Barn & Fence Paint

Garage Floor Paint

Home Depot

Masonry Paint

Brick Paint

Roof Paint

Front Door Paint

Deck Paint

Patio Paint

Garage Floor Paint

As you can see, Lowe’s has 12 types of exterior paint, while Home Depot has only 7. But there are different types available in both the retailers’ stores. You will have to either go to Lowe’s or Home Depot depending on the type of exterior paint you need.

What’s the Cheapest Paint at Home Depot and Lowe’s?

As you can see, there are many brands and types of paint available at Home Depot. If you are looking to get good quality paint at a low cost, then going to Home Depot is your best option. The cheapest paint sold at Home Depot is PPG Multi-pro. You can get this brand of paint for a minimum of $15 per gallon, depending on the color you choose.

As for the cheapest paint at Lowe’s, it is Valspar. There are many paint brands available at Lowe’s, but if you are looking to get the cheapest brand possible, then select Valspar Express coat paint which will cost only $16 per gallon, which is almost equal to the cheapest paint at Home Depot.

Do Lowe’s and Home Depot Offer Paint Matching Services?

Yes, both home improvement retail companies offer paint matching services. If you don’t know which exact color your paint is, then bring a sample of it to either of the companies stores. They will identify the color or the one which is closest to it. There are thousands of shades in many different colors. Identifying the right color is quite a challenging task unless you are an expert in paints, which you most probably are not, because otherwise, you wouldn’t have to read this article. If you bring the sample of the color to either of the retailers, the computers will scan the color and give you the name of that color. So, in case you want a paint matching service, then go to either of those stores.

Conclusion

Now, given all the information, you must still have a doubt, Which company offers better quality paint? Well, the answer is not that simple. Each company sells different brands of paints at its stores. So, the quality and consistency will surely be different. If you are looking for quality paint with a thick consistency, then buy Behr’s paint at Home Depot. If you want to get quality paint with not-so-thick consistency, then go to your local Lowe’s and get Sherwin Williams paint. The cheapest paint at Lowe’s is Valspar express coat paint, which is $16 a gallon. Whereas the cheapest paint at Home Depot is PPG Multi-pro which is $15 a gallon. Both companies have a reputation for offering quality paints. It is up to you to choose one which fits your preference.

FAQs – Lowe’s Paint Vs Home Depot Paint

Which company offers better paint, Lowe’s or Home Depot? Both companies offer good quality paint. They both sell different brands that have different consistencies, shades, etc. But personally, for me, Home Depot’s Behr paint is the one to choose. What’s the cheapest paint at Home Depot and Lowe’s? The cheapest paint at Home Depot is PPG Multi-pro variant, which is $15 a gallon. Whereas, the cheapest paint at Lowe’s is Valspar express coat, which is $16 per gallon. How many types of exterior paints do both companies have? Lowe’s has a total of 12 types of exterior paints, while Home Depot only has 7 types.