We all need a job at some time or the other to survive in our world. But the job you get depends on your skills, education, and experience. There are many areas where you can start a career. There are many places where you can get an ok pay with almost little to no skills, and one such place is Lowe's home improvement stores. There are many posts at Lowe's, whose combined goal or job is to give their customers a satisfactory shopping experience. To do that, you'll need to learn the job properly. And this is where Lowe's employee orientation comes into play.

As one of the largest home improvement stores in the United States, Lowe’s has more than 300,000 associates around the country. They include salesmen, customer assistance associates, managers, etc. Their sole job is to provide a very helpful and good customer experience. Providing a good customer experience is a vital part of any business so that those customers return again. Lowe’s is no different from such businesses or stores. To provide the customers with good service, firstly, the employees and associates need to be trained well themselves. This is why it gives orientation to its employees. There is nothing unique about orientation programs for employees at Lowe’s.

Many retailers like Home Depot, Walmart, Kroger, etc. also have their own employee orientation programs. But in this article, we’ll specifically discuss Lowe’s employee orientation. To know the details regarding Lowe’s orientation rules and its specifics, read the article.

What Is Lowe’s Employee Orientation Program?

The orientation program at Lowe’s is provided for newly inducted employees into the company and its stores. These new employees will learn the workings of the job they were hired to do. They will see some introductory videos and do a computer-based training program that assists the newly hired people to understand the specifics of their job. After completing the training program, the employees will start training at Lowe’s in-store. They will try and apply all the things they learned during the orientation.

This is done to get make them aware of the challenges and workarounds of their job. There are senior employees and managers who will assist and help new employees in doing their job correctly. As Lowe’s like all companies expect its employees to live up to the working standards of the company. So, the new employees need to show that they work hard to fulfill the customer’s wishes. As Lowe’s home improvement retailer is a customer-oriented company like Walmart and Amazon, its main priority is to provide service t its patrons as good as possible.

How Long Does the Orientation Program Last?

The Lowe’s orientation program lasts about 2 days max. But this period may change if your HR manager believes that you need more training. There is no set time period for the training or orientation program for newly inducted employees. It all depends on how fast you learn the workings and specifics of your job. But in general, the basic training or orientation period is two days, with 8 hours on each day.

There is a significant amount of paperwork with many films that you’ll need to watch. It’s best that you bring some refreshments and food to hold you for the day. If the trainer doesn’t think you are ready, then he/she will give you the basic orientation for maybe a day or more. So, I suggest you follow their instructions and do well during the orientation program to avoid the extra time of watching more of Lowe’s videos.

Does Lowe’s Pay Its Recruits During the Orientation Program?

Yes, Lowe’s pays its recruits during the period of time they undergo the orientation program. As you’ll need to spend your time getting to know the working of your post, Lowe’s has to pay for that time. After finishing the training regarding your job, you’ll need to take additional vocational training through Lowe’s university.

Lowe’s university is basically a work training center where they’ll train new employees about all the things they need to know and do. For example, the coaches and supervisors are taught all aspects of Lowe’s business strategies to do a better job. The recruits have access to videos, coaching, e-learning, and mainly regular interaction with the senior leaders and supervisors. Such training and assistance are provided to foster the recruits for giving the best customer experience to people that visit Lowe’s stores.

What Is Needed at Lowe’s Orientation?

There are some information and documents you’ll need to bring with you for Lowe’s orientation. Although Lowe’s gives a list of things you need to bring, I’ll write down that list anyway.

Driving License (bring your State Identification card if you don’t have a driver’s license)

Identification Card

Social Security Card (bring your birth certificate in case you don’t have social security)

Payment Information

Don’t forget to bring these documents with you to the orientation, as they are needed to process your employment at Lowe’s. Try having a strong cup of coffee or an energy drink to stay awake and focused at your first orientation.

What’s the Dress Code for Lowe’s Orientation?

There is no particular dress code for Lowe’s orientation. Ideally, it is recommended to wear semi-casual clothes like khaki trousers and a collared shirt like a button-down shirt or a polo. Try to wear sneakers or boots on your first day, basically, your toes shouldn’t be visible.

You can also wear shorts, but make sure they are more than knee-length. Although wearing shorts is not professional, it is not condemned. If you live in a hot part of the country, like the state of Florida, then wearing shorts is not at all a problem.

Does Lowe’s Have a Probationary Period?

Yes, Lowe’s has a 90 probationary period for its recruits. Once the newly inducted employees finish their orientation, they will start working at Lowe’s in-store. The orientation is also included in the probationary period. In the probationary period, you’ll need to get used to your job’s workings in addition to the workings of the store.

After you’ve successfully completed the probationary period, Lowe’s will fully induct you as an official associate. You may also get a raise once the probationary period ends. Apart from a raise, you’ll also start receiving all the employee benefits that the senior employees get. After six months of working at Lowe’s, you’ll even get a holiday compensation. There’s also an opportunity for you to apply for the department manager position if you want to advance your career at Lowe’s.

How Many Employees Begin Working for Lowe’s Every Year?

More than 20,000 new people start working at Lowe’s every year. The home improvement retailer receives tens of thousands of applications annually, from which only some of them are selected to work at Lowe’s. As unemployment is on rising in America, it’s obvious why people applying for a job at Lowe’s is increasing gradually. As of 2022, the unemployment rate in America is 3.6% which means that nearly 6 million people don’t have a job. Under such dire circumstances for these people, their only option is to apply for whatever job comes their way, even if it’s a low-skilled job.

Conclusion

Orientation is an important period for newly inducted employees, as during this period is that the recruits learn the workings of a company. Lowe’s has a very systematic and official Lowe’s program, where the Home improvement retailer even trains recruits at its dedicated Lowe’s university. The main business model of Lowe’s is to provide a satisfactory customer experience. During the orientation, the recruits go on a store tour to become aware of all the fire exits, alarms, etc. Lowe’s also trains employees to evacuate the customers safely in case of an emergency.

The orientation program and the university of Lowe’s make sure that all of its employees have all the knowledge and information that they need on the Sales floor when engaging with the customers. You don’t need to worry about overloading yourself with all the rules and information as training continues for a few more months.

FAQs – Lowe’s Employee Orientation

