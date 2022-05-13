Lowe’s is a big organization and has its stores all over the USA. In order to maintain those stores, it requires a huge workforce. It has roped in candidates locally and outside. The livelihood of numerous people is now dependent on Lowe’s. Those who have got in are happy and satisfied. Hence, a lot of other people want to join Lowe’s workforce. However, before joining people look for so many things such as salary, employee discount, holidays, and many more. I have people here who wanna know about Lowe’s employee discount scheme. Some can even be wondering if Lowe’s provides an employee discount. Don’t worry guys, I have the information you need. Read the article completely to know everything about Lowe’s employee discount policy.

Does Lowe’s Provide Employee Discount in 2022?

Yes. All the staff is eligible for a 10 percent employee discount. An employee can utilize this discount on both the website and in-store of Lowe’s. This discount is applicable to all the products that Lowe’s sells. Do you feel the employee discount is low? Well, Lowe’s provides a special discount on special occasions. Especially during the holiday season, Lowe’s will increase the employee discount to 20 percent. I find this a better deal. Additionally, Lowe’s provides access to deals from other retailers for its employees. I will elucidate Lowe’s employee discount in this article. Keep reading to know more.

Where Is Lowe’s Employee Discount Applicable?

The Lowe’s employee discount can be used in two places. One is Lowe’s online store, while the other is Lowe’s in-store. When you are shopping at Lowe’s in-store, the employee discount is applied at the checkout. You just have to scan your discount card while checking out, you will be charged a discounted price. Check the receipt to know how much you have saved on the purchase.

Similarly, You will use the same discount card while shopping at Lowes.com. In order to apply the employee discount, you have to sign in to your account on Lowes.com. After signing in, enter the details of the employee discount card under the section “My Benefits Card”. Now, you have linked your employee discount card with your account. Hence, every time you make a purchase online, the employee discount will be applied automatically.

What Products Are Applicable for Lowe’s Employee Discount?

You can buy every product from all the departments of Lowe’s. There is no restriction on any specific department. However, every department will have special order merchandise available for sale. Lowe’s employee discount is not applicable to these products.

Can All the Staff Members Get Lowe’s Employee Discount?

Full-time, part-time, and corporate employees, literally all the staff working in Lowe’s are eligible for the employee discount. Everyone will get 10 percent off on their purchases using the employee discount. The special thing about Lowe’s when it comes to employee discount policy is that the newly joined staff is eligible for the Lowe’s Employee Discount from the first day of employment itself. Hence, as soon as you join Lowe’s workforce, notify the HR department about the Employee discount in case you haven’t received it.

Can the Family Members of Lowe’s Staff Use the Lowe’s Employee Discount?

Lowe’s clearly doesn’t want to extend this benefit beyond one family member. Hence, among the family members, only the spouse or life partner is permitted to use his/her spouse’s Lowe’s employee discount. Any attempt by other family members or close friends to use the employee discount is strongly restricted. If any of them were found using the employee discount, the employee may face severe consequences.

However, you can still help your friends and family members. Purchase products for them and use your employee discount. This way, you can help your loved ones who are not eligible for the usage of the employee discount. However, make sure you do this only for people in your close circle. You don’t want to become a delivery man? Do you?

Is Lowe’s Employee Discount Applicable for on Sale Items?

Yes, you can apply the employee discount on all the products that have been put on sale. However, you have to look out for promotional products that are exclusive.

Using the employee discount, you can buy many products at a cheap price. Especially when you are buying products that are sold at a discounted price. Take a product that is sold at a discounted price as an example. Let us assume a product is being sold for a 30 percent discount. After applying the 10% employee discount, you can buy it for a 40 percent discounted price.

Is It Possible to Use Lowe’s Employee Discount Along With Other Discounts?

Yes. A Lowe’s staff can club multiple discounts and apply them while checking out. For example, if an employee has a military discount, the employee can add Memorial Day and Veterans Day discounts as well. These discounts will combine to cut the price by 20%. Similarly, you can use the employee discount alongside other discounts as well.

What Other Types of Discounts Does Lowe’s Provide to Its Workforce?

Lowe’s has something called Lowe’s associate discount program. This program allows the staff members to access savings benefits while using the services of other businesses. This is possible because Lowe’s has joined hands with various organizations.

This allows you to save money on restaurants, vacations, hotels, cell phone plans, and various other places. In order to access these benefits, you need a nine-digit sales ID number. This ID number is exclusive to Lowe’s employees. Use it online to enjoy the benefits. In one year, you can save around $4900 by using Lowe’s associate discount program. How is it possible?

Well, the major saving part comes with a 50% discount on hotels and a 40% discount on movie ticket prices. Additionally, you can buy other entertainment tickets for a discounted price. In case, you care about buying a new car, the car insurance offered by Lowe’s will save some bucks. At the same time, the program provides home insurance. You can make use of it for a better life.

Another important place where you can save a good amount of money is tourism. The Lowe’s Associate Discount Program provides offers on cruises, theme park tickets, car rentals, and many more. So, if you are planning for a tour anywhere, you can surely save more money as an employee of Lowe’s.

What Type of Benefits Does Lowe’s Give to Its Employees?

Stop seeing discounts as the only way of saving money. There are many benefits that help you save money other than Lowe’s employee discount. I will talk about those now. When you are finding it difficult to pay for your kid’s education, you can make use of the Education support programs of Lowe’s. Similarly, if you are having trouble with work-life balance, you can subscribe to No-cost counseling. Health, dental, and vision insurance offered by Lowe’s will help in maintaining good health. Finally, Lowe’s also allows you to have a good retirement life. For that, you have to make use of 401(k) retirement plans.

There are benefits that don’t support financially but really helpful. Even though they don’t save your money, they will increase the quality of your life for free of cost. Some examples are Maternity and parent leave and adoption assistance.

Final Thoughts

Lowe’s has offered various discounts to its employees. Additionally, it doesn’t show partiality to the novice who just joined Lowe’s. As a result, Lowe’s makes them eligible for the employee discount on their first day itself. In addition to discounts, the various benefits offered by Lowe’s save thousands of bucks for an employee. If you are an employee of Lowe’s you can go for a vacation and spend very less than you actually should have spent. Overall, I would say Lowe’s discount and benefits policy is very generous. It is worthy enough to keep its employees happy and satisfied. The staff help satisfies the customer, and the company helps satisfy its employee.

Frequently Asked Questions – Lowe’s Employee Discount

1. How much money can one save under the Lowe’s associate discount program? According to the estimate made by Lowe’s, an employee can save around 4900 bucks. 2. Can my mother or father use my Lowe’s Employee Discount? No. The Employee discount is limited to your spouse or a life partner. 3. Will Lowe’s help me with my kids’ education? Yes. Education is also part of the benefits an employee gets from Lowe’s. 4. Does Lowe’s offer a discount on movie tickets? Yes. Additionally, a discount is offered for theme park tickets and other entertainment tickets as well. 5. Does Lowe’s benefits include Health insurance? Yes. In addition to that, dental, vision, and life insurance are offered as well.