Lowe’s is the world’s second-largest hardware chain retailer. It provides various services which include tools, supplies, construction material, repairs, and other related services. It is the home improvement retailer in direct competition with Home Depot which is ahead of the list. Lowe’s has nearly 2,200 stores all across North America. Also, it has 300,000 associates working with it.

Are you also an employee at Lowe’s or looking forward to working with it? Then you also might want to learn about the attendance policy at Lowe’s retailer. This article includes everything in their attendance policy. Such as calling in sick, late arrival at the store, poor attendance, and breaking attendance rules at Lowe’s.

Does Lowe’s Have an Attendance Policy?

Yes, Lowe’s has an attendance policy for its employees at the stores. It consists of a 4 step process in which employees have to face the action taken by Lowe’s. The 4 steps are listed below:

Initial warning Written warning Final warning Termination

Termination is only issued when the employee does not have any proper explanation even after the final warning. Additionally, Lowe’s will imagine that employees quit the job at the store if their presence is missing for more than 3 days without any prior intimation.

What is the Limit for You to Call In Sick?

Lowe’s provides 6 sick leaves in a year for their employees. This can be used without any doctor’s certificate. But if the employees want sick leave for more than 6 then Lowe’s expects them to submit a sick certificate from a doctor. Lowe’s spares them for 3 days without any call but if they do not call for 3 consecutive days then they will assume you have quit the job.

However, if you are utilizing the 6 days leave without call then they may consider it taking in your illness into the record. So, even if you take a lit bit longer leave they will not terminate you.

Even if the employees submit a sick certificate from the doctor that does not mean Lowe’s cancels their sick leave on those days. This does not eliminate the employee’s leaves. But, sometimes if the sick leave is really needed then the employees may get an excuse if they submit the certificate to the FMLA’s intermittent leave.

What is the Time Limit for You to Be Late at Lowes Store?

Employees at Lowe’s are allowed to come late by 6 minutes at the start of their shift by the store managers. However, if you are late by 6 minutes more than 3 times a month then the store manager may issue a warning for you. After the first warning, if the employee is still irresponsible then action is taken against them. Additionally, they may get terminated from their employment.

Does Lowe’s Record the Clocking Out?

The clocking time for all the employees is recorded by the Lowes stores. They manage both to clock in and clock out the time of the employees. Also, it has a “6-minute rule” for the employees.

For instance, if you have a shift at 7 A.M then you will have a grace period of clocking in from 6.54 to 7.06. All the employees who clock in this period are considered to be on time. If any of them clocks in after 7.07 then they would be marked late.

Does Lowe’s Pay Their Employees for Their Sick Leaves?

The leaves which are taken within the 6 sick leaves provided by Lowe’s are paid for the employees by them. But this is only eligible for all the full time employees at the Lowe’s stores. For leaves that exceed 6 days, the employees must file an FMLA intermittent leave or submit a medical certificate to the store manager. But the decision for payment is finally done by Lowe’s and the extra days may not be paid.

Will the Low Attendance Affect Your Employment at Lowe’s?

Lowe’s is strict with its employees when it comes to punctuality. They take serious action against employees who misuse the attendance policy at Lowe’s stores.

However, the warnings for attendance will be documented for a year on your record. If you are able to maintain good performance for a year then that warning would be taken down.

Also, the attendance policy can also be well maintained if employees avoid any irregularity and 4 step warning process at Lowe’s. But any misuse of the policy then Lowe’s has the right to terminate you at any point in time.

Does Lowe’s Have the Right to Fire You for Irregularity?

Employees are considered irregular if they have low attendance. So, you have to be careful with your attendance. Once you are issued a warning then Lowe’s holds the right to terminate you at any point without any final warning. They may reason the termination as the action taken on you for low/ poor attendance.

Additionally, the at-will employees are also terminated for poor attendance. This can be done with any warning. At-will means the employers can terminate the employee at any given point without prior intimation or reason. This is totally legal for certain reasons. The individual’s employment contract can be under termination without any warnings (initial, written, or final).

Does Lowe’s Take Any Disciplinary Action Against You if You Break Their Attendance Policy?

Yes, Lowe’s has a legal contract with all their employees and states that they can take any action against them. This is applicable if they break any rules under the attendance policy at Lowe’s. Lowe’s disciplinary action includes the following actions:

Probation Employees can be denied a bonus Dismiss them Official rebuke Suspension Demotion from their position

Lowe’s does not show any partial behavior among its employees. And the disciplinary action is the same for all the employees working for them. This includes the daily wagers, store workers, supervisors, managers, and senior professionals. So, you may be of any position at Lowe’s but the action taken on you is the same.

Does Lowe’s Reconsider You for Employment at Their Stores?

Lowe’s retail stores always welcome individuals with a history of employment with them. They can apply again for posts at Lowe’s stores. So, everyone with past employment at Lowe’s is accepted to apply for Lowe’s posts.

But, the individuals with any record of employment termination under their attendance policy may get a flag. Employees with flags will have a minimum chance of reemployment at Lowe’s.

Furthermore, if you have any doubts regarding employment at Lowe’s, you can contact the Lowe’s store. Contact the nearest store manager to get information about Lowe’s to rehire plans.

Final Thoughts on Lowe’s Attendance Policy

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

