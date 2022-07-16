Lowe’s is one of my favorite destinations when it comes to buying home appliances. There are several reasons that influenced me to pick Lowe’s. The customer care services, the range of applications sold, the quality of the products, and many more. At the same time, I am familiar with the Lowes Warranty Appliances policy as well. If you want a well-researched article that will give you the information needed, continue reading this article. In this article, I have explained Lowe’s warranty policy by answering various queries.

What is Lowe’s Warranty Policy in 2022?

The customers of Lowe’s will get a warranty for the major appliances that they buy from Lowe’s in-store. The manufacturer would have already given a 1-year warranty to their products. Hence, the Lowe’s appliance warranty will start after the manufacturer’s warranty. After that year, the warranty will be applicable to the product for 3 or 5 years. The number of years of warranty will depend on the plan you choose. The applications that are applicable for warranty includes freezers, refrigerators, dryers, washing machine, and many more. Continue reading the article till the end, as I elucidate further on Lowe’s application and its warranty policy in this article.

What Are the Different Warranty Periods That You Can Choose at Lowe’s?

You can get a warranty for two different lengths of the period. Depending on the plan, the lengths of the warranty period vary. The two plans are a 5-year plan and a 3-year plan. For both these plans, you have to pay an extra amount. However, the amount will vary depending on the appliance you are buying.

As I mentioned before, for most products, the initial year’s warranty is provided by the manufacturer. After the first year of the purchase, this warranty plan will get activated. Now, the warranty given by Lowe’s will last for either 3 or 5 years, depending on the plan you have picked.

What Things Are Covered by Lowe’s Appliance Warranty?

The repair of appliances is just one of many benefits that you will get after subscribing to Lowe’s warranty. I will list and explain all the benefits one will get after subscribing to the plan.

Reinstallation Labor

Sometimes we will have to shift the appliances from one position to another. Even from one place to another as well. In such cases, we have to remove the appliances and reinstall them. If we try to take out the installed appliance and reinstall it again, there is a fair chance of you or me damaging it. This is expected as we do this occasionally or have never done this before. Hence, it is better to leave it to the experts who are better at doing this. Lowe’s felt the same and hence is helping the warranty beneficiaries with free reinstallation labor.

Quick Repairs

Most of the time, the appliance just needs a minor repair. After that, it will work perfectly for a long period of time. You can get this service from Lowe’s if you had applied for Lowe’s appliance warranty. Lowe’s will respond to you within 7 days from the day you raised your complaint. In case, Lowe’s fails to send someone to repair the appliance, it has accepted to offer to customer $50 as compensation. However, this benefit is not applicable to freezers and refrigerators. Moreover, a customer can use this only after the initial year’s manufacturer’s warranty has expired.

Food Coverage

If you have bought home appliances like a freezer or refrigerator, and suddenly it stops working. Be it whatever reason, Lowe’s can pay you up to $300 for the food loss that was caused because the refrigerator or freezer ceased to work.

The “Keep It Running” Reward

This is a very impressive reward if you are buying a product that demands purchasing other products for good functioning. It can be anything like hoses, rinse aids, cooktop cleaners, water filters, and many more. As a part of the reward program, you can buy the aforementioned products for a price half of their original price. This reward program can save you up to $100 in one year.

What Are the Appliances That Are Covered by Lowe’s Appliance Warranty?

The major appliances listed below are covered by Lowe’s Appliance Warranty. They are,

Range Hoods

Ranges

Freezers

Cooktops

Refrigerators

Wall Ovens

Dishwashers

Trash Compactors

Dryers

Washing Machines

Over-The-Range Microwaves

There are other products as well. Hence, it is best to ask a Lowe’s Employee present in-store. He/she can give you a clarification if the product you are about to buy comes under the Lowe’s Appliance Warranty. When you are shopping online, if you don’t know the appliance you added to the cart is covered by the warranty, you have to make sure that you add the warranty along with the appliance.

How Can I Make a Claim for Lowe’s Appliance Warranty?

Let us assume that the appliance you bought from Lowe’s stops functioning suddenly. When you encounter this situation, you have to make a service call. Later, you should schedule a date and time which is most suitable for you.

In order to schedule your service call, you have to dial the number 1-888-77-LOWES (56937). Lowe’s will offer service every day of the week. The function hours are between 8 am and 6 pm. During these working hours, you can pick a date and time that you are comfortable with.

You can expedite the claiming process if you have the warranty documents and the protection plan number with you. Don’t know where to find the protection plan number? Well, you can easily find it on your purchase receipt. Using the Protection plan number, Lowe’s will be able to find out the brand and the model number of your appliance. This, in turn, allows Lowe’s to appoint the right serviceman.

However, when Lowe’s serviceman is arriving at the home, make sure there is someone who is above 18. In case, you are not present and the person present at the home is below 18, then the repair will not happen. Instead, it will be rescheduled to some other day. You can also file a benefits reward reimbursement form.

Can You Claim the Lowe’s Warranty Without a Receipt?

In the previous section, we discussed that the receipt bears the protection plan number. Owing to the importance of the protection plan number, you should keep the purchase receipt safe. However, maintaining receipts is a very difficult task. Especially, the printed ones. You can lose them at any time.

In case you have purchased the appliance from Lowe’s after creating a MyLowes account, you will be able to track it on the purchase history. Since the account saves the purchases made both in-store and online, the purchase history will have all the information you need. If you haven’t created one despite being a regular customer of Lowe’s for a long time, it is better to consider opening a new account. Moreover, you can sign up free of cost.

Is Lowe’s Appliance Warranty Transferable?

We cannot plan everything and even if we plan, everything will not go as we wish. It is the same case with purchasing products and warranties as well. Due to various reasons, we sometimes end up selling the product before even the warranty expires. The buyer can buy the product for a reduced price, incurring a financial loss. It will be cool if we are able to transfer the warranty to the buyer. Can we do that at Lowe’s?

Fortunately, the Lowe’s appliance warranty is transferable. On top of that, it can be done free of cost. You can initiate the transfer by dialing the number 1-888-77-LOWES (56937). In order to transfer the warranty, you have to send the proof of purchase and service repair receipts to the buyer of the appliance.

Will You Be Able to Cancel Lowe’s Appliance Warranty?

In case you don’t want the warranty, or you are not willing to pay for the warranty anymore, you can cancel the Lowe’s Appliance Warranty. The warranty cancellation procedure is pretty simple.

Final Thoughts

The Lowe's warranty plans are really worth buying, taking the benefits a customer receives into account. Moreover, Lowe's doesn't offer warranty plans for minor appliances. One of the most impressive things about the Lowes Warranty is it is transferable. This will increase the value of resale significantly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Lowes Warranty Appliances

1. Will my Lowe’s account store purchases that are made in-store? Yes. It will store both the purchases made at Lowe’s in-store and online. 2. When will Lowe’s warranty get activated? The Lowe’s warranty will get activated after the manufacturer’s warranty is expired. 3. How can I contact Lowe’s customer service associates? You can contact them by dialing the number 1-888-77-LOWES (56937).