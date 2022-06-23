Whenever you are returning a product back to the store, the return window matters a lot. In other words, how soon you can return the products. Different retail chains have different limits on return windows. Let us assume you decided to return a product that you bought from Walmart. According to the Walmart return policy, you can return that product within 90 days of purchase. In addition to the return window, possession of proof of purchase, and condition of the product are also considered. I have done some research regarding the appliance return policy of Lowe. Continue reading to know what I found.

What Is the Current Lowes Appliance Return Policy?

According to Lowes Appliance Return Policy 2022, you can return most of the appliances bought from Lowe’s store. The range of appliances you are eligible to return includes freezers, refrigerators, dishwashers, dryers, cooktops, washer pedestals, hoods, ranges, and many more. However, Lowe’s will accept all these products only if they are returned within 30 days of purchase. Additionally, when you return the appliance that has not been installed, it should look untouched and new. In case, the product has been installed, you can ship it back to Lowe’s. However, in this case, you have to bear the shipping cost. Continue reading this article as I elucidate more about the Lowes Appliances return policy.

Will Lowe’s Accept the Return of the Appliance Without a Receipt?

Yes. Lowe’s does accept the return of the appliance without a receipt. However, If you have a receipt in your hand, the return process will be easier. In case, you have lost the receipt, you will face a lot of hindrances while returning the product.

When you lose a receipt, it can still be retrieved. There are numerous ways such as credit card, checking account number, phone number, and MyLowe’s card that will help you get back the proof of purchase (receipt). Lowe’s will use the aforementioned details to check if their database still has the original receipt on purchase history. (Most organizations have the habit of storing the purchase history of customers for a brief period.)

In case, the staff of Lowe’s are unable to find your proof of purchase in the database, you cannot get a monetary refund. Instead, the store will give you in-store credit. You can avoid all the hassle if you have Lowe’s credit card. There are different types of Lowe’s credit cards such as Lowe’s Advantage Card, Lowe’s Commercial Account, Lowe’s Business Advantage, and Lowe’s Business Rewards card. If you own, even, one of these cards, your appliance purchase can be easily retrieved. You will be able to get a 100% monetary refund.

What Is the Acceptable Condition for Lowe’s to Accept My Return?

Lowe’s prefers the product that customers return to be in unopened condition. If the package has been opened, Lowe’s will be happy if the product is in unused condition. However, this doesn’t qualify you to demand product return to Lowe’s. Once the package has been opened, the Lowes Appliance Return Policy empowers the staff of the store to make the decision. Hence, in most cases, the store manager will be the one who will be deciding if Lowe’s should accept the product return.

What if the product or appliance has been opened and installed? Well, in that case, you have 30 days before you return the product. Above that, the appliance should be in new condition. Even in this case, the decision rests in the hand of the store manager. Only if he approves, you will be able to return the product.

What if My Lowe’s Appliance Is Damaged or Defective?

In case you find out the appliance that you bought from Lowe’s is defective or damaged, you should immediately contact Lowe’s customer care service. You can contact them at (800) 445-6937. Please note that you have to contact customer service within three days of product delivery.

Once the customer service receives your complaint, they will make arrangements to take back the damaged appliance and deliver a new one. If you wish, you can ask for a refund instead.

In the case of a defective appliance on a lease, you can call Lowe’s service advantage hotline at 1-888-77-LOWES (56937). You can call and fix an appointment for a factory-certified service. Lowe’s will repair your defective appliance, and you don’t have to pay a penny. This is because the manufacturer’s warranty will cover all the fees.

What Are Some Appliances That I Can Return to Lowe’s?

The appliances that can be returned are hoods, freezers, washers, dishwashers, cooktops, washer pedestals, refrigerators, and microwaves. You can return all these aforementioned products under Lowe’s 30-day return policy. You can either carry any of the above products you bought to Lowe’s in-store, or you can ask Lowe’s to pick up the product for free of cost.

What Is the Return Window for Returning an Appliance Bought at Lowe’s?

Depending on the way you purchase the appliance from Lowe’s, there are two return windows. In the first case, if you purchase an appliance from Lowe’s using Lowe’s credit card, the time window is around 365 days. If you haven’t used any of Lowe’s credit cards, the time window is around 365 days.

What Is the Warranty of the Appliance That I Purchased From Lowe’s?

Usually, you will get one year of the manufacturer’s warranty. Any defect or damage will be covered using this warranty. In case, you have purchased Lowe’s Appliance Protection Plan, the warranty extends to 5 years. The price of the plan varies according to the cost of the appliance and warranty period (you can opt for either three or five years of warranty). Let me list the range of benefits you get by purchasing the Lowe’s appliance protection plan.

You can replace any product whose price is below $300

The labor charges for wear and tear will be covered after the manufacturer’s guarantee period ends.

If parts are damaged due to a power surge, the cost of parts and labor will be covered by Lowe’s Appliance Protection plan.

Free repairs for the product

How Can I Return My Appliance to Lowe’s?

First, collect your receipt and a government-issued photo ID. Make sure the product is inside its original packaging. Now, look for the nearest Lowe’s store and head towards it, carrying all these things. Once you reach Lowe’s in-store, you can go to the customer service desk and return the appliance.

In case you have purchased a large appliance, you can ask Lowe’s to pick up the product. The Lowe’s associate will come to your home and pick up the appliance for free of charge. All you have to do is to fill up a return slip.

In the case of specially ordered Lowe’s appliances, you can still avail pick-up service. However, for built-in fridges and built-in freezers, you may have to pay around 20% of the restocking fee.

How Will Lowe’s Refund After the Return of Appliances?

You will be getting the refund from Lowe’s in the same payment method you used for purchasing the appliance. In other words, If you had paid in cash, Lowe’s will refund you in cash. It is the same for credit and debit cards. However, make sure you bring the same card you used while checking out. Otherwise, the refund will be given as store credit. The other case where the refund will be given as store credit is when you have used a gift card. Are you not okay with store credit? Do you want a monetary refund? For that, you can return the appliance now and get a refund on your credit or debit card later when you find it.

Final Thoughts

When compared to the other retail chains, the return policy of Lowe’s may seem strict. However, before coming to such a conclusion, we have to take the kind of products that Lowe’s sell. Most appliances, though, are sold by Lowe’s the after-service is taken care of by the manufacturer. Hence, it is obliged to transfer the problems you face with appliances after purchase to the manufacturer. In simple terms, you can assume Lowe’s is just a middleman who is selling the products of several manufacturers. You cannot expect much from a mediator. I hope the article helped you in understanding the Lowes Appliance return policy well. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Lowes Appliance Return Policy

1. What is the price limit for the appliances that you can return? You can return any appliance if its price is less than $300. 2. What is the return window set by Lowe’s? According to Lowe’s appliance return policy, the return window is around 30 days. 3. What is the warranty period if you purchase Lowe’s Appliance Protection Plan? Generally, you will get a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty for any appliance you buy. However, if you purchase Lowe’s appliance protection plan, the warranty period will be extended to 5 years.