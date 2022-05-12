Louis Anderson was one of the popular entertainers of America who served as a comedian, actor, producer as well as television host. Beginning his professional journey in 1984, Anderson enjoyed an expansive career in the comical scene. He has earned numerous awards and accolades during his lifetime in the honor of his incredible work that has made people laugh for years. Unfortunately, the legendary comedian lost his life on 21st of January, 2022 battling with blood cancer. At the time of his death, Louie Anderson net worth was estimated to be $10 million.

Louie’s excellent ability to connect with all types of audiences garnered him fans of all age groups. He came into prominence with some of his praise-worthy projects like “Baskets”, “Louie: Larger Than Life”, “Coming To America”, “Young Sheldon” among many others. He also gained huge popularity from hosting the game show “Family Feud”.

Well, this iconic comedian-actor has a long list of films, television shows and on-stage shows that we will talk in a bit. But did you know that besides being an on screen face, he had some off-screen accomplishments as well? Yes, Anderson is the author of four books that he wrote and published between 1989 and 2018.

Given his three-decades long and successful career, and with his recent passing, fans are interested than ever in learning more about him. therefore this posting today will cover the comedian’s success story, how much does Louie Anderson make, his personal life, family, and many other interesting facts. Let’s get started.

What is Louie Anderson Worth?

Louie Anderson had enjoyed an illustrious career in comedy that has not only earned him love and respect worldwide but also racked up an impressive fortune. Anderson, who the industry lost this year against cancer, was known to be travelling around the country making his audiences laugh before his health worsened and he got hospitalized. Various sources have reported that at the time of his passing, Louie Anderson net worth was $10 million. He has amassed most of his wealth from his entertainment career.

How Much Does Louie Anderson Make

The stand-up comedy star’s net worth is a clear indication that he has earned some really big paychecks for the projects he has been a part of. It is difficult to come to an exact figure if you ask how much does Louie Anderson make or did he make a year. There is limited information on this but that said his salary was definitely not constant considering the different types of projects he was into.

Anderson’s main sources of income was his from his career as a television host, film projects, stand-up comedy shows- both onscreen and offscreen. Louie has done many live shows, and touring where he presented his comedy sketches earning a good amount of money from there as well. His role in “Baskets” earned him a Prime Time Emmy in 2016. he has been a part of several high rated television shows and films that have helped him build his bank. Louie also participated in an episode of the television quiz show called “Weakest Link” where he won $31,000.

As a screenwriter and television producer, he has contributed to the industry some of the best works which cannot be ignored when talking about Louie Anderson net worth. The notable television projects include – 1996 sitcom “The Louie Show”. This show became a household name at that point of time. Louie also created a documentary titled “Louie Anderson Presents” in addition to the comedy special called “Louie Anderson: Big Underwear”. All these shows received some solid appreciation and have paid him well.

Other Ventures Adding to Louie Anderson Net Worth

Besides performing, the television star has also penned down four incredible books establishing himself an an accomplished author. He sure had enjoyed some good cash from the sale of those publications. Anderson’s book “Dear Dad” made it to the New York Times Bestseller list contributing to what is Louie Anderson worth.

Amid all of his works, it is easy to figure out how the late television comedian got his financial success from and what is Louie Anderson net worth. Let’s take a delve into his childhood days, how old is Louie Anderson, his professional details.

Biography and Early Life

Louie Anderson(or Louie Perry Anderson) was born on 24th of March 1953, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. So he was 68 years at the time of his death (passed away just two months before his birthday). He was born to Оrа Zella Anderson (mother) аnd Louis William Anderson (Father). His father used to play trumpet for living and Anderson once said in his show that he once played with the Hoagy Carmichael, the popular singer as well. He grew up in a big family with 10 other siblings, him being the second youngest in the family. In fact the comedian revealed that they would have been 16 in total, but two pair of twins passed away at the time of delivery.

Anderson’s family faced financial struggles and to make it worse, his father was an alcoholic with an abusive nature. He would not only grumble at his wife and children but also not leave a stranger. His mother on the other hand always had a smile on her face and would look after her family and cook for them. Louie admitted that his mother had a big role to play in his humors and influenced many characters of his shows.

Louie’s early education was in Ohno Elementary School after which he went to Johnson Senior High School in Saint Paul, MN. There isn’t any information about whether he pursued a college degree or not.

Career

Early Career

Louie Anderson first appeared on television on November 20, 1984, in a stand-up comedy show called “The Tonight Show”. He subsequently started getting offers on different projects and shows. In 1985, the his appearance on ABC aired “Perfect Strangers” as Lou Appleton got him recognition in the industry. The same year Anderson went on to perform in “The 9th Annual Young Comedians Special”.

The next few years until he end of the ’80s era, the comedy star was a part of several television gigs as well as films either as the main cast or as a guest. Some of the most notable ones among them were shows like “The Late Show”, “Comic Relief ’87” and films like “Cloak & Dagger”, “Quicksilver”, and “Ratboy” among others. He made his debut in Hollywood in 1984 with “Cloak & Dagger” and went on to appear in several other films. Louis had a small role to play in “Remington Steele”.

Between 1986 and1988, the television host served as a panelist 13 times on the show “The New Hollywood Squares”. He also received a lot of appearance for the comedy special “Louie Anderson: Mom! Louie’s Looking at Me Again”.

Career During the ’90s Contributing to Louie Anderson Net Worth

The comedian had an even more flourishing career during the 90s that helped in upturning Louie Anderson net worth significantly. One of the major project of Anderson as a producer was his 1995 animated series “Life with Louie”. Aired by Fox Kids, the show continued to run for three seasons with 39 episodes and became a huge hit. The television star won two Daytime Emmy Awards for the show.

The following year, in 1996, Anderson created “The Louie Show” for CBS that ran for single season with 6 episodes. He played as Louie Lundgren in the show. The comedian also subsequently appeared in the film “Mr. Wrong”. In 1999, he began hosting the sitcom “Family Feud”. This reality show enjoyed great success and ran for three years until 2002.

Notable Projects Through 2000

Louis began the millennium with a few guest roles in movies like “Ally McBeal”, “Scrubs”, “Nash Bridges”, and “V.I.P.”. He took part in “Weakest Link USA”, a 2001 NBC game show where he win a check of $31000. Through the next few years, the stand up comedian was a part of numerous different type of projects like films, comedy specials, and series. Most prominent ones that are films like “Back by Midnight”, “Half & Half”(as a guest star). You might have also seen him in the popular sitcom “Friends” spin-off called “Joey”. In addition to that he acted in the 2007 film “Cook Off!” which premiered at the US Comedy Arts Festival.

In the midst of his acting and comedy career, the multitalented star also gave his voice to various movies like “Tom Goes to the Mayor” and “The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy”.

Anderson then returned to the stage in with a couple of side-splitting stand up comedy specials like “Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer”(2012) and “Louie Anderson: Big Underwear”(2018). One of the best works of Louie around this time was the 2016 series “Baskets” were he portrayed the character of Christine Baskets. The series went on for four seasons and 40 episodes and gained huge popularity. Anderson not only received worldwide appreciation but also got big paychecks that significantly boosted Louie Anderson’s wealth.

Some of the other projects of Anderson between 2017 and 2020 include “Sandy Wexler”, “Young Sheldon”, “Search Party” among others. He appeared as a jury member in more than 200 episodes of the game show “Funny You Should Ask”, from 2018 to 2020.

Awards and Recognition

Louie Anderson was time and again recognized for the incredible performances he gave through his entire career. He was the recipient of several awards and nominations. For his role in “Baskets” he earned three Emmy nominations of which he won Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. Anderson also bagged the Critics Choice Television Award for the this sitcom. In addition to that, “Baskets” also got him a few other nominations. They include two Gold Derby Award nominations, a Satellite Award nomination, and an Online Film & Television Association Award nomination.

The comedian’s exceptional work in “Life with Louie” got him four Daytime Emmy nominations. Out of these, he won the Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program in 1997 and 1998 consecutively. Louie managed the nomination for 2021 International Online Cinema Award for “Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series” for the show “Search Party.”

Personal Life

Louie Anderson faced a lot of ups and downs when it comes to his personal life. He tied the knot with a woman named Diane Jean Vono in the year 1984. Their marriage lasted only for 4 months after which they parted their ways. In 1985, he married his high school girlfriend Norma J. Walker. This wedlock, however, was even more short lived. They were hardly together for 4 weeks after which they separated. Since then till his passing, the comedian most likely wasn’t with any other women.

In 1997, Anderson paid his blackmailer Richard John Gordon a sum of $100,000. Richard reportedly was threatening the comedian he would reveal to the media that Louie had inappropriately propositioned him in 1993. In order to save his image, the television star gave him the money. In 2000, when the blackmailer started asking him for $250,000 again, Anderson and his lawyer has to involve FBI. The authorities arrested Gordon and he faced a 21 months jail sentence.

Louie once revealed in an interview that he fought drug addiction and alcoholism. He said that he grew up in a family with such an environment. But he went to rehabs and worked towards recovering.

Wrapping Up

So this was all about Louie Anderson net worth. When you think of the best comedians of America, Louie Anderson is sure one of those who tops the list. He is not with us today but his fans continue to celebrate his work and remember him for his humorous comical instincts. The comedian’s discerning wit, one of a kind sense of humor, and distinctive personality is what makes this star stand out in the crowd. His outstanding work in the comedy scene has won the hearts of millions and keep him alive among his fans.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Louie Anderson worth? Louie Anderson net worth was reportedly $10 million at the time of his death. He earned his wealth mainly from his career as a stand up comedian, actor, television show host, and producer. He has also done several live comedy shows which has helped him pull in a lot of cash. How old is Louie Anderson? Anderson was born on 24th of March 1953, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. So he was 68 years at the time of his death. What is the cause of Louie Anderson’s death? The comedy star was suffering from blood cancer – Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). This is one of the most common forms of cancer and dangerous too. However, if detected early, it can be treated and cured. Unfortunately, Anderson lost his life to it. Did Anderson have any children? Anderson doesn’t have any children. He was married twice and both the marriages lasted for a very short span of time. Thereafter, the comedian did not get into any relationship and didn’t have anty children.