London On Da Track is an upcoming rapper, songwriter, and record producer. In this article, we will explain how much London on da track is worth, detail his childhood and career journey, provide information on his luxury assets, and discuss his relationships over the years.

Who Is London On Da Track?

London On Da Track is an upcoming rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He attained popularity from the collaborations he made with other popular Star Rappers such as Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Drake, Ariana Grande, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Rich Homie Quan, Summer Walker, Post Malone, and many more. As of now, he released more than 5 singles, Something Real, Whatever You On, Throw Fits, No Flag, and Up Now. All of these songs received a positive response, while the Something Real song entered the US Billboard and UK Top Songs chart.

What Is London On Da Track Net Worth?

The Rapper, London On Da Track roughly has a net worth between $1.5 million and $2 million. However, unlike the other rapers of this generation, London On Da Track earns a majority of his earnings through his collaborations with other star musicians. And not just that, many of the songs he collaborated for, became huge hits topping the US Billboard Charts, earning more popularity, fame as well as income for himself. This in turn made him one of the best rappers to collaborate with, and many star rappers and pop singers to this day, reach out to the rapper for collaborations.

In addition to this, London On Da Track also makes money through his singles, although, their contribution is much less compared to earnings made by collaborations. Besides, he also earns income through Record Producing career, as he has produced for many young rappers who released many hit viral singles. Moreover, London On Da Track is a fashionista and is very popular in the fashion community with his styling sense. This allowed him to do endorsements and deals for various popular luxury brands often. And lastly, from the above examples of income sources, we can surely state that London On Da Track net worth will increase much more in the coming years.

Early Life of London On Da track

Name London Tyler Holmes(London On Da Track) Age 30 Height 5'11" Weight 170 Lbs Spouse Summer Walker Net Worth $1.5 - $2 Million











London On Da Track is from Atlanta City, in Georgia State. He was born in this city on March 21, in the year 1991. London on Da Track was born to aspiring model, Cheryl Mack, who was preparing for her model show in London City. However, the star rapper with his birth, stopped her mother’s aspiring career plans, as she was busy taking care of him. This is why he was originally named London Tyler Holmes. Besides this, he revealed that he spent the majority of his life here in Atlanta City.

Moreover, London On Da Mack did not have any relationship with his father, as he supposedly left him and his mother soon after his birth. And not just that, the star rapper often refuses to talk about his father, so the majority of the details of London’s father remain secret to this day. Instead, it was his mother who took care of him and allowed him to earn his career in rapping. While talking about his mother, the rapper revealed that Cheryl Mack was very happy and proud, when he bought her a luxury mansion and a car.

Career Beginnings of London On Da Track

The Rapper turned Record Producer started his career, as a member of the Popular Hip Hop Group known as Dem Guyz. During this time, the rappers in the group used to spend more than 100 dollars to download a single tune from the SoundCloud Platform. However, London On Da Track could not afford this money, so he started working various part-time jobs such as making beats for other rappers, as well as working piano arrangements in a Church. Slowly he increased his expertise in making beats for other rappers.

At the start of his career, he worked for free. However, after attaining popularity for working on the singles for the Hip Hop group known as Rich Kidz. London started requesting fees from others for his work. Moreover, he used his tunes and beats as a form of medium, to gather more fame publicity as well as connections. After his collaboration with Young Thug, London on da track earned his first record deal with Cash Money Records Label. Slowly he became more popular, and he was referred to as the best producer by Young Thug as well as Bryan Birdman Williams, CEO of Cash Money Records.

Luxury Assets of London On Da Track

The major luxury purchase made by the London on Da Track is a luxury mansion in Los Angeles City. This mansion is said to be worth more than 2.6 million dollars, and it is located in the exclusive Encino Neighborhood, which is home to many other popular celebrities. The Two-Floor Luxury Mansion has various features such as 5 Bedrooms, Top Kitchen Cabinetry, Swimming Pool, Outdoor Patio, Parking Garage, Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, and many more. The Star Rapper has posted many pics of this Luxury Mansion in his Social Media Accounts for his followers.

Besides, this London on Da Track is very highly known for his amazing car collection. He currently has a brand Lamborghini Urus SUV, featuring a custom color, and V8 engine outputting 641 bhp. Before this, he used to own the McLaren Supercar, 720s. With this vehicle, he has appeared for various exclusive events. However, he sold this car reportedly to purchase the Urus SUV. In addition to this, he also had the luxury sedan, BMW 530 I, Mercedes-Benz S63, and other premium luxury cars.

Personal Life of London On Da Track

London on da Track previously had two relationships until now. And he prefers to keep his relations out of the public eye most of the time. The Rapper’s first relationship after becoming popular in the industry was with a Jamaican Singer, Shenseea. Although their relationship was kept private, the couple reportedly dated for a few months before splitting and heading in their own directions. Then in the year 2018, he became viral on various news channels and tabloids. As he started dating the socialite, Angela Simmons. The couple was said to be in a relationship long before they made it public, as they were spotted together multiple holding each other hands.

However, their relationship did not stay long, as they soon broke up with each other. After this, he met Summer Walker, who is an upcoming American Singer. The couple soon started dating in the year 2019. Their relationship was very serious, and they got married. Moreover, they used to constantly appear on each other’s social media posts. Besides, the couple had a daughter together, named Bubbles. However, at the start of the year this year, the couple reportedly split up and are filing for divorce because of unknown reasons.

