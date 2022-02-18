LL Cool J made a quiet name for himself in the industry with his impressive rapping career. And if you are a fan of his singles and albums, then you are in the right place. As in the below section, we are going to explain in detail how much is ll cool j worth? and what is ll cool j’s net worth as of this year. In addition to this, we are going to discuss the luxury assets LL Cool J accumulated over the years. Besides, we will share some insights from the childhood of LL Cool J and how he started his career in Rapping. And lastly, we will provide a piece of brief information about his personal life. Rap is a huge part of American Culture and if you are a fan of old-school rap, you should take a look at the net worth’s of Yo Gotti and other greats like him.

Who Is LL Cool J?

LL Cool J A.K.A. Ladies Love Cool James is an American Rapper, Actor, and Record Producer. Record Producers can be extremely successful, do you not believe me? Take a look at the Tommy Mottola’s Earnings. He became popular across the world, with his hit debut single “I Need A Beat”. Besides, Rapping, LL Cool J had landed differently types of roles in Various Hit Hollywood Films like Edison, In Too Deep, S.W.A.T., Any Given Sunday, Mind Hunters, Deep Blue Sea, etc. Due to this, he earned a lead role in the NCIS: Los Angeles Show as well as the host position for the Lip Sync Battle Show. Throughout his music career, LL Cool J earned recognized accolades such as Grammy Awards, and many more.

What Is LL Cool J Net Worth?

The Rapper, LL Cool J currently has a Net Worth of $120 Million. And not just that, the Star Rapper is making more money from his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the NCIS: Los Angeles TV Show. The actor turned rapper, is reportedly earning more than $350,000 for an episode. In addition to this, the majority of his income is linked to the 13 successful albums that he has released so far. Many of the singles from these albums, earned rankings among the US Billboard Hot Rap Songs List. Besides, rapping, he also appeared in many films and became known for his acting expertise. Through these films so far he has reportedly earned more than $20 million.

And not only this, the Star Rapper, LL Cool J, has made many investments into the fashion industry. He currently has two of his clothing lines, such as TROOP and Todd Smith. Moreover, he also was reportedly involved in the launch of the Popular Fashion Clothing Line, FUBU in the year 1996. Furthermore, LL Cool J also became an author and has written four books so far, all of them covering different topics such as Auto-Biography, Children, Workout, and Hip Hop History. Thus, from all the above stats, we can easily predict that the star rapper is going to further increase his net worth in the coming years.

Early Life of LL Cool J

Name James Todd Smith(LL Cool J) Age 54 Height 188 cm Weight 91 Kg Spouse Simone Smith Net Worth $120 Million

LL Cool J’s birth name is James Todd Smith, after which he named his urban wear clothing brand. James was born on 14th January in the year 1968, to the couple, James Louis Smith Sr., and Ondrea Griffith. During his childhood, LL Cool J has suffered from severe trauma and personal issues. As his father shot his mother and grandfather with a gun. It was James who found her mother and grandfather on the floor bleeding out. Which left serious trauma on LL Cool J as he was only 4 years old. This in turn caused James and his Mother to move into his grandfather’s house. However, even here at the St. Albans Neighborhood, in New York City, he suffered abuse from his mother’s then-boyfriend Roscoe.

To escape from this trauma and stress, LL Cool J started rapping when he was only 10 years old. During an interview, he stated that a local Hip Hop Group, called The Treacherous tree was his inspiration growing up. Then he went on to create demo tapes. However, after his grandfather and his mother noticed his skills in rapping, they both used their tax refunds, and savings to buy him additional equipment, and musical instruments. Through this equipment, LL Cool J created more recordings and sent them to various popular record labels located in New York City.

Career Beginnings of LL Cool J

As you know, LL Cool J has sent his recordings to many record labels in New York, and the newly created Record Label came forward to offer a deal to the Rapper. Moreover, through his autobiography, LL Cool J revealed that his first stage name was J-Ski which he later changed, as he did not want to associate himself with the Cocaine Culture. Under this new label, LL Cool J finally made his debut in the year 1984 through the recording “I Need A Beat”. This recording received positive responses as he went on to perform an impromptu concert in The Manhattan Center High School, along with his DJ, Cut Creator.

Because of the success of this recording, LL Cool J soon got a deal from Columbia Records. And in the very next year, he released his single, Radio, which was commercially a big hit. And overnight, LL Cool J achieved fame and popularity. In addition, the songs from this album topped US Billboard 200 and Top R&B Hip Hop Albums, as well as Pop Albums Chart. Furthermore, the success of this album, also helped him to perform opening acts for bigger stars like Run-DMC, and Beastly Boys. And not just he also became the first Hip Hop Performer on the Popular American TV Program, American Bandstand. After which he went on to release 11 more albums, while also getting cast in lead roles in many films and TV Shows. Contrary to popular belief, Actors in TV Shows don’t earn much, but some do get lucky. This is exemplified in the assets of stars like Dustin Diamond.

Luxury Assets of LL Cool J

LL Cool J made it into the news when he bought a Brick Colonial Style Home, in the Suburbs of the Manhasset Neighborhood, in New York for a whopping $1.757 Million. Moreover, this home essential sits on a 2-acre plot, and it has a living space of up to 5,552 sq feet. The suburban home features various luxury amenities such as 6 bedrooms, 3 fireplaces, a large swimming pool, multi-car garage space, an indoor gym, and gardens. However, the main feature of this home is an indoor saloon which LL Cool J built for his daughters. Besides this, he also owns a luxury mansion in Los Angeles City, where he resides during the NCIS: Los Angeles Shoot.

And when talking about the luxury assets of LL Cool J it is hard not to talk about the premium luxury supercars and sedans he owns. Like many in the Hip hop industry, He loves his cars, don’t believe me, then take a look at the luxury assets of Ja Rule. Boy! that man knows his cars! One of his main attractions in the garage is the 1987 Audi 5000 which is said to be worth more than $30,000. He also has a vintage 1987, Cadillac in his garage, which he often flaunts in his Instagram posts. Furthermore, he has many other supercars like Ferrari F40, Lamborghini Gallardo, Rolls-Royce, and many more. Besides, he also has his own jewelry collection, which is said to be worth more than $150,000.

Dating History of LL Cool J

LL Cool J has only two official relationships over the years as far as we know, as he loves to keep his relationships private. But there are certain dating rumors of LL Cool J which are not easy to turn down. His first ever rumored relationship was with his co-star Gabrielle union. This rumor states that the two of them might have hooked up at some part during the film shoot. After which, he went on to establish a rumored relationship with Pop Star Jennifer Lopez after he collaborated with her for the single, All I Have.

Besides this, LL Cool J had a 2-year-long relationship with American Actress Kidada Jones from the year 1992, to 1994. During this period, the couple was spotted getting cozy with each other on multiple occasions. However, he found his better half in Simone Smith, who he dated for a period of 7 years from the year 1987. Soon, they got married in the year 1995, and have been together ever since. Furthermore, the couple currently have four children together.

Conclusion

In this article, we have discussed in great detail about ll cool j celebrity net worth, as well as ll cool j salary per episode on the NCIS: Los Angeles Show. Additionally, we have listed out some of the luxury assets owned by the Star Rapper, how much do they worth as of this year. Besides, we have shared some insights from his childhood, and the struggles he faced during the beginning of his rapping career. Even the success of people like Big Meech and his earnings can be tied to his contentious childhood. And lastly, we have shared bride information about his present and past relationships, while also addressing his rumored relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is LL Cool J? LL Cool J is an American Actor, Rapper, Author, and Record Producer. He is popularly known for his role as Special Agent Sam Hanna in the NCIS: Los Angeles Show. What Is LL Cool J Net Worth? LL Cool J currently has a net worth of $120 million. This net worth is predicted to rise further in the coming years. What are some of the films of LL Cool J? Deliver Us From Eva, Edison, Any Given Sunday, Krush Grove, Out of Sync, Deep Blue Sea, S.W.A.T, Roller bowl, Grudge Match, Charlie’s Angels, and many more.