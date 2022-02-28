The music industry is obsessed with size-zero. It is very difficult for people to shine in the music industry using vocal or instrument talent alone. If you are gonna look at the evolution of most music artists, when they start, the amount of importance they give to glamour is low. As their popularity grows, they increase their glamour. This is one way for music artists to sustain themselves in the music industry. Well, Lizzo broke all these shackles and paved a new way for upcoming artists. Lizzo amassed thousands of audiences with her voice and confident attitude.

Due to her grit and confidence, a lot of people admire her. She is a role model to so many people. Lizzo didn’t come up to the place she is now that easily. During the course, Lizzo faced a lot of discrimination and body-shaming. She has done more than survive in the industry, to be honest, she has thrived. She has made money in millions and now let us get to know what is lizzo’s net worth. Currently, the Lizzo Net Worth is around $12 million. In this article, we will also be sharing other personal information such as her family members’ detail, What is Lizzo’s age and How does she spend her money.

Birthplace Detroit, Michigan. Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Profession Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Actress, Flutist Born On April 27, 1988 Age 33 Height 5'10" Weight 130 Kg Net Worth $12 million

Who Is Lizzo?

Lizzo was born on the 27th of April in 1988. The name of father and mother are Michael Jefferson and Shari Johnson-Jefferson. She was born to her parents in Detroit, Michigan. The real name of Lizzo is Melissa Viviane Jefferson. She got inspired by famous American rapper Jay-Z and borrowed and twisted his name as Lizzo. Lizzo was involved in music from a very young age. She began learning flute when she was only 10 years old. Claudia Momem, a renowned music teacher, trained Lizzo until she finished high school. Lizzo finished her high school in Alief Elsik High School located in Houston. When she was 14 years, Lizzo formed a troupe called Cornrow Clique that included her friends. This is when she got the name Lizzo. After finishing high school, Lizzo enrolled herself at the University of Houston. She picked up classical music, mainly focusing on the flute.

A tragic incident happened in Lizzo’s life. Her father died when she was 21. She was forced to live outside without any shelter but a car. She made living out of her car for a few years. Lizzo finally moved to Minneapolis, located in Minnesota, in the year 2011. There she formed another troupe that comprised of the larva ink, the electro soul-pop duo, and Lizzo herself. Their group released their first album in the year 2012. The title of the album is We Are The Chalice. This album had a good reach and garnered a great number of audiences. However, it didn’t have a pan-American reach. She needed a big hit.

Lizzo Beginning of Music Career

Again in 2013, Lizzo came up with her first record album titled Lizzobangers. This album was produced by Lazerbeak and Ryan Olson. It was released on the 15th of October in the year 2013. Lizzobangers impressed both the audience and music artists. A British daily, The Guardian, gave her album 4 stars out of 5. Likewise, many other music critics poured in their praise for Lizzo. This was the reach that raised the image of Lizzo to the Pan-American level.

After tasting the first success at the Pan-American level, in no time she began working on her second album. The second album titled Big Grrl Small World was released on the 11th of October in 2015. It took two years to release the second album after the first one. This album topped at number 14 in the charts of 50 Best Hip-Hop albums of 2015. She became very famous with the release of the second album, and many companies began approaching her for endorsement and promotion of their product.

Lizzo Breakthrough

The real breakthrough in Lizzo’s music career happened when she dropped her third album named “Cuz I Love You”. The first single of Lizzo’s third album named “Juice was released on the 4th of January 2019. After three months, the album was released. This album gave her the opportunity to perform at Coachella Music Festival. The Cuz I Love You album made her soar high in her music career. After the release of the album, Lizzo became one of the prominent singers. The album topped at number four on the charts of Billboard 200 after three months of its release. This encouraged her to release a deluxe version of Cuz I Love You.

One of the lead singles on this album named Truth Hurts became viral. This single was featured in a Netflix film named Someone Great. The attention of a huge mass of people was funneled to Lizzo’s third album. Due to this, the album remained on the top in the charts of Billboard 200 for many months. Moreover, the single Truth Hurts soared to number one position in the charts of Billboard Hot 100. The viral single stayed atop for several weeks in the Hot 100 list.

Another single became a huge hit in the year 2016. It was Good as Hell. This was the lead single of Lizzo’s extended play Coconut oil. Good as Hell made its way up to number 3 in the charts of Billboard Hot 100. This song was well-received in various other countries such as the UK, Australia, and Belgium.

Lizzo Music Awards

Are you still wondering how much is Lizzo worth? The monetary benefits are not at all comparable with the priceless award that they get for contribution. Lizzo won her first music award from Apple Music for the title Breakthrough Artist of The Year. Later in 2020, Lizzo won the award for Best Female R&B from BET awards. Likewise, Lizzo’s third album named Cuz I Love You received two awards. They are Grammy Award in the year 2020 under the category Best Urban Contemporary Album, Soul Train Music Award under the category Mixtape of the Year. Similarly, the lead single of the album named Juice won several awards too.

Lizzo and Flute

Lizzo is a trained flutist. She has been honing her fluting skills since her childhood and nurturing them through academic training. Whenever she was performing her album songs in concerts, she would include fluting in the list of performances she has planned. Once, Lizzo performed fluting alongside Rihanna at the BET awards. She was praised with a standing ovation for her performance.

Lizzo Voice Over and Films

As early as 2016, Lizzo has been recording voice-overs for many animated series. She provided her voice-over to an American animated series named Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio. Uff! That’s a lengthy name. Again, in the same year, she provided her voice-over to Wonderland. Very recently, she gave her voice-over to UglyDolls in the year 2019. The same year, she was recruited to a film named “Hustlers”. The cast included Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, and Constance Wu. In the year 2014, the crew of Made in Chelsea: NYC recruited Lizzo and they broadcasted the show on E4 network.

Lizzo Social Media

Lizzo created a YouTube channel on the 17th of December 2011. She has more than 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube. For more than a decade, she has uploaded 71 videos and YouTube. The Collective view of her YouTube channel is more than 1 billion. According to popular estimation, Lizzo’s monthly earning from YouTube can go up to $45K.

What Is Lizzo’s Net Worth?

After all those remarkable achievements, Lizzo must have made a good fortune. Now she is considered one of the richest female singers in the US. So it is natural for any of us to raise the question of What is Lizzo’s Net Worth. Well, the answer is $10 million, which we already know. Nevertheless, how did Lizzo come up with this figure? Let me break Lizzo’s net worth into earnings. Music is Lizzo’s primary source of income. The amount earned through music is through performing concerts and selling record labels. Lizzo’s breakthrough album named Cuz I Love tour grossed more than $12 million. She performed in over 80 shows covering North America and Europe. The 85% amount earned by selling tickets is charged between the artist and the show producer. The remaining 15 percent would come under expenditure.

Lizzo Social Media

She has multiple sources of income other than music such as YouTube, endorsement, Merchandise, etc. Lizzo is a popular profile on TikTok. More than 21 million people are following her on TikTok. She has garnered 806 million likes from, 1121 TikTok uploads. People endorsing and promoting products on TikTok make loadsamoney. According to a popular estimation, a TikToker is paid between $2 and $4 per thousand TikTok fans for every advertisement. Taking Lizzo’s follower count into account, Lizzo has earned somewhere around $42K and $84K for every post. This amount can increase further depending on the engagement she has with her followers on TikTok. Taking all this into account, we can easily arrive at the number $12 million.

When it comes to endorsements, Instagram is one of the popular social media that has been utilized by companies. The higher the followers, the higher will the Instagram profile would get paid. Lizzo currently has more than 11 million followers in her TikTok account. She has uploaded, 1553 posts so far. She has great earning potential through Instagram.

Lizzo Real estate and Cars

What would you do when you began earning loadsamoney? I don’t know about others, but I really wish I bought a posh house that is filled with luxury features. As the saying goes, A gentleman without an estate is a pudding without suet. Lizzo became an example of that saying and bought a luxury house that comprises panoramic windows, large and classic bookshelves stacked with books, a large backyard, and a swimming pool.

Coming to her car collection, she isn’t an automobile enthusiast, but she does own luxury cars that symbolize her riches. However, she has rarely shown up publicly with her cars. Nevertheless, in the year 2020, she gifted her mom a luxury car Audi. Considering all these riches, you must be wondering what is lizzo’s age, well she is just 33 years old.

Lizzo Charity Works

Lizzo made a big gesture to help the people who were affected by the Australian Bushfire. She performed in one of the highlights of Australia, Opera House, and donated all the amount that was collected by selling tickets. On top of that, she worked for some time with the workers of an Australian-based NGO named Foodbank. This motivated the employees up there.

How Tall Is Lizzo?

Lizzo is 5’10” tall, and she weighs around 130 kg. The color of her hair and eye is Dark Brown.

Conclusion

In this article, I have mentioned the total net worth of Lizzo. Besides, I have expanded on her net worth and explained how Lizzo came up with that figure. I hope you found the information you came looking for, which is how much is Lizzo worth. Thanks for reading!

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs) – Lizzo Net Worth

1. What are Lizzo’s major sources of income? Music album sales and endorsements through various social media such as TikTok and Instagram are her two major sources of income. 2. How much does Lizzo earn per shoutout post on Instagram? Lizzo’s maximum earning through Instagram is estimated to be $84K 3. What is the real name of Lizzo? Her parents named her, Melissa Viviane Jefferson. This is her real name. 4. Which is Lizzo’s breakthrough album? The third album which was released in the year 2019 is Lizzo’s breakthrough album. 5. What Is Lizzo’s Age? Lizzo was born on the 27th of April in 1988. As of February 2022, her age is 33.