Liver King Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Biography

During this era of the internet, it just takes a few seconds of video/photo/audio/text content to go viral. One such personality, who became an overnight sensation is the founder and C.E.O. (Chief Executive Officer) of “Ancestral Lifestyle”, Brian Johnson. Only a handful knows him by the name Brian Johnson, while the majority of his followers know him by the name “Liver King”. Recently one of his videos sparked gossip among the netizens after he was seen lifting dumbbells in front of Buckingham Palace. If it had been any other occasion, Liver King wouldn’t have made headlines. He started lifting weights in front of the palace after Queen Elizabeth II passed away and the public around the venue was in a state of mourning.

Liver King posted a video of himself with the caption “Too many UK Primals have not left the comfort of the cave…complaining about the cold…and not expressing their highest and most dominant form. As the CEO of the Ancestral Lifestyle…It’s my goddam responsibility to change that”. As I have said earlier, in any other place and occasion, Liver King would have gone unnoticed. His actions were met with harsh criticism by the public.

Liver King net worth, how old is Liver King, Liver King's early life, career, and marriage, Liver King's earnings, and how much does Liver King make

What is Liver King Worth?

According to our reports, the American social media influencer Brian Johnson a.k.a. Liver King net worth is $1 million as of this year. Liver King hails from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States, and made a fortune out of his career as a fitness and diet expert. He mostly used social media platforms as a medium to gain attention from the audience and thus earns thousands of dollars every month. Aside from influencing people through social media handles, Liver King also makes a living through his business ventures.

He started a fitness line called “Ancestral Lifestyle”, where he sells a variety of products to his clients. Liver King established Ancestral Supplements, Heart & Soil, Medicine Man Plant Company, and The Fittest. King also makes a few extra bucks through brand endorsements and promotions. Let’s have a look at how much does Liver King make?

Name Liver King Real Name Brian Johnson Net Worth $1 million Age 45 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 85 kg Nationality American Partner Barbara Johnson Profession Social Media Personality, Entrepreneur, Fitness Influencer Career 2018-Present

How Much Does Liver King Make?

According to our reports, the American influencer Liver King brings in up to $700k yearly from his business ventures and social media handles. In addition to this, he also makes extra money through paid advertisements and promotions. Also, his business ventures generate ample profits every month. Liver King also makes plenty of money through merchandise, guest appearances, and supplement sales. Every month, Liver King makes around $40k to $50k and his weekly takings are reported to be $10k to $20k. Check out Liver King’s earnings from his social media handles below.

Liver King Earnings

The CEO of Ancestral Lifestyle currently has more than 179k subscribers on YouTube. Liver King started uploading videos on his channel last year and in just a few months his YouTube channel crossed the 100k subscribers mark. As you can see, his channel “Liver King” is close to hitting 200k subscribers with an average of 23 new subscribers joining his channel every month. Liver King’s earnings from his YouTube channel are reported to be up to $330k. King gets paid for running advertisements and promotions on his channel. Usually, his takeout every month is reported to be between $1.7k to $27.5k with an average viewership of 6.8 million a month.

Liver King Instagram Earnings

Social media influencer, Liver King has more than 1.5 million followers (as of this writing) on Instagram. Many know (and many do not) that influencers make profits out of Instagram through paid posts. Earnings through a sponsored post mainly depend on the engagement rate of the account. The more engagement, the more the clients will pay to the influencer. In the case of Liver King, he is paid more than $2k for uploading a promotional video on his Instagram account.

Similarly, for a paid image, the American influencer can get between $701 to $935. Just for advocating a company, brand, or product through an Instagram story, Liver King takes home at least $467. He also makes additional cash through social media affiliate programs. However, his takings will be based on the number of products he sells through his account.

Liver King Business Ventures

Aside from his social media handles, Liver King is also focused on his business ventures. He mostly makes profits through his Ancestral Supplements. King claims that this product can greatly help the consumer to get his health back on track. This supplement and diet mainly focus on increasing the body’s immunity through natural substances, and it also discourages the consumption of processed food. Brian also encourages his viewers to adopt eating raw meat such as liver, kidneys, bone marrow, etc. The social media influencer includes liver into his daily consumption and thus the name “Liver King”. According to our reporters, Liver King makes up to $250k every year from his endorsement deals alone.

Liver King Early Life

According to reports, the Liver King a.k.a. Brian Johnson was born on the 7th of April 1977 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States of America. Liver King spend a major part of his childhood in Texas and unlike today he was skinny during high school. Brian has revealed that he was a timid child, which was mostly because he lost his father at an early age. He mainly grew up with his mother and was often harassed by bullies in high school.

Liver King got into building his muscles after one of his mother’s romantic partners encouraged him to do so. Luckily for Brian, his mother’s boyfriend had a weightlifting bench in his possession. King made to use the weightlifting bench to its fullest and in no time his body started to take up a bodybuilder’s shape. After high school, Liver King joined Texas Tech University with a chemistry degree. However, he dropped out of college in the middle and started working at a pharmaceutical company to earn his bread and butter.

Liver King Career

While working at the medical company, Liver King started learning snowboarding. During one of his outings, Liver King met a woman named, Barbara (currently known as Liver Queen) in the year 2004. As per records, Barbara used to work as a dentist. After the pair started seeing each other, they ended up establishing a private dentist clinic. Later on, the pair started to learn about supplements and eventually started consuming them on a daily basis.

After the birth of their children, Liver King noticed that his offspring often fell ill and have to receive medical treatment. Later on, King and his better half stumbled on a book called “Nourishing Traditions”, written by Sally Fallon. Immediately, King and his wife implemented the nutritious supplements in their diet and noticed that their children’s health improved significantly. Soon, King and his family gave up on processed foods and adopted natural diets.

Last year, Liver King started posting videos of his diets and workout plans on social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, etc. Liver King also started sharing his daily diet plan with his viewers and eventually became famous for eating raw flesh in his videos. Within no time, Liver King got thousands of followers on his social media accounts, and he started appearing on various channels and podcasts to promote his products and also share his lifestyle, habits, diets, etc.

Liver King Personal Life

The American social media influencer, Liver King met the love of his life back in the year 2004, when he was working at a pharmaceutical company. While working Liver King started saving funds to pursue his hobbies. He eventually started snowboarding and during one of his trips, he met his future wife, Barbara Johnson. At that time, Barbara used to work as a dentist. After their marriage, the pair went on to produce 2 sons. The first son is named Stryker, and he is 15 years old, and the second son is Rad, who is 13 years old.

Conclusion

You can make a living out of anything as long as it helps people for the better and Liver King’s journey is the best example. He went with the flow of life initially, but he eventually made a career by offering fitness tips to his audience. Liver King now has thousands of followers on his social media handles, and he is also making good profits through his business ventures. The social media influencer has a net worth of $1 million and his brand value is expected to increase many times more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Liver King

1. Who is Liver King? A. Liver King who was born Brian Johnson is an American social media influencer and fitness trainer. He is also the founder of the supplement company called “Ancestral Lifestyle” 2. What is Liver King worth? A. According to our reports, the founder and CEO of Ancestral Lifestyle, Liver King net worth is close to $1 million as of this writing. 3. How old is Liver King? A. The American internet personality and entrepreneur, Liver King is currently 45 years old. 4. How tall is the bodybuilder, Liver King? A. As per our records, the height of the internet influencer Liver King is billed 5 feet and 7 inches.