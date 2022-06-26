Walgreens, the second-biggest pharmacy chain in the USA, followed Express Scripts (owned by Cigna). The story of Walmart began when a Pharmacist named Charles R. Walgreen bought a drugstore located in Chicago. The seed sowed by him has grown up to become USA’s most familiar destiny for buying medications. At the same time, various other seeds were sowed as well. Currently, they have grown and are fighting for their place in the pharmacy industry. Surprisingly, in addition to the pharmacy chain, big retail chains are also trying to compete. At the same time, pharmacy stores are increasing the range of products that it sells in its store.

In this article, we are going to talk about the companies that are similar to Walgreens and its competitors. Continue reading the article to get to know them more.

What Are the Walgreens Similar Companies Present in the USA?

Even though Walgreen is one of the top pharmacy store chains in the United States, it has to fight with the rising pharmacy companies in order to maintain its top position. In this article, I will be talking about those companies. Please take a look at them.

Walgreens Vs CVS

CVS has remained on the top for a very long time. As for Walgreens, CVS is the only pharmacy chain that it has to supersede to accede the throne of the Pharmacy Industry in the USA. Therefore, let us take a look at how both are contenting each on the ground.

CVS is good at offering coupons and amazing deals, while Walgreens sells items for a low price every day. Still, you can save more money at CVS than at Walgreens. Especially, if you regularly purchase at the CVS store.

As for the revenue generated by CVS, it is 1.8 times more than Walgreens. The revenue of Walgreens as of 2021 is around 132 billion, while that of CVS is around 292.1 Billion. Both the companies have witnessed a significant and similar rise in revenue compared to the year 2020.

Lastly, let us take customer service into consideration. Here, the CVS carries off the trophy. More number of customers prefer CVS over Walgreens for various reasons which include stock availability, a better purchasing experience, and many more. Walgreens still has a long way to snatch the crown from CVS in the pharmacy industry.

Walgreens Vs Rite Aid

Rite Aid is soaring high in the ranks of top pharmacy chains. It has a significant presence throughout America. The Rite Aid stores are present in 2427 locations across 17 states of the USA. This is very less considering the number of Walgreens stores present throughout the USA is 9021. Hence, As for availability, Walgreens beats Rite Aid.

Now coming to the price factor, many purchasers have said the price of medicines sold at Rite Aid is more reasonable when compared to Walgreens. Hence, if you have to save some money, it is better to visit the Rite Aid store than Walgreens.

If we are gonna talk about the revenue of both the companies, the Rite is far behind in terms of revenue generation. However, we cannot judge who is better at growth using this. Hence, we can consider the revenue increase compared to last year. When compared to 2020, the revenue of Rite Aid in 2021 has increased only by 3 percent when compared to Walgreens’ 8 percent.

Finally, speaking of customer satisfaction, Walgreens seems unbeatable except for CVS. According to ACSI, the customer satisfaction score of Walgreens was 74 whereas the score for Rite Aid was 69. The score of 69 is not great considering Walmart’s drugstore was at the bottom of the chart with a score of 68.

Walgreens Vs Walmart Pharmacy

Walgreens is a company that has in-depth knowledge of the pharma industry. While Walmart Pharmacy is one of the branches of Walmart. Inc. Hence, the Independence, better planning, and building a good ecosystem are easy for Walgreens.

As a result, Walgreen is able to serve their customer better. Here is an example where a customer finds it easy to purchase medicine at Walgreens and not at Walmart Pharmacy. When you visit a Walgreens store, most probably you will be able to buy the medicines in just 30 minutes. In case, there is a delay during peak hours, Walgreens has set up a comfortable waiting area where customers can sit.

Unfortunately, when a customer visits Walmart Pharmacy, the person has to wait more than 45 minutes on average. On top of that, Walmart Pharmacy hasn’t made any arrangements for people to seat during waiting time. Moreover, the staff at Walgreens treat customers better by assisting them whenever they seek help.

Looking at all these things, it is easy for us to consider Walgreens as a better choice compared to Walmart Pharmacy. The problem with Walmart Pharmacy is the main management team of Walmart does not consider competing with mainstream pharmacy chains like Walgreens. As a result, even in the future, the situation of Walgreen’s pharmacy is not going to change.

Walgreens vs McKesson

McKesson, though smaller than Walgreens, can be considered a good choice. The top reason is the quality of the product sold at McKesson. According to online polls, McKesson has fared better in terms of quality when compared to Walgreens.

In addition to that, people have also expressed that the price of medicines at McKesson is more reasonable when compared to Walgreens. Hence, people who are more concerned about the price and the quality factor must choose McKesson, considering it is best at both compared to Walgreens.

Lastly, the customer who buys medicines from McKesson are more satisfied and appreciate the approach of the management towards the customer service. Hence, McKesson has won over Walgreens in three important factors. They are Product quality, price, and customer satisfaction.

Walgreens Vs Kroger

Kroger is a retail chain that has its stores present in more than 3000 locations across the USA. When compared to revenue, Kroger generates just $132.5 billion. This is according to the reports of 2020, and it is very low compared to Walgreens.

Kroger sells a wide range of healthcare products in its store. Moreover, it also offers discounts on prescription drugs in case you don’t have any insurance. Still, the discount, coupons, and special deals offered by Walgreens are unmatchable.

I don’t think so, the Kroger considers the income generated by selling healthcare products important. Walmart, though bad at customer service, it invests significantly in healthcare products. In that case, Walmart is far better than Kroger. Though Kroger sells pharmacy products, it currently shows no signs of getting into competition with other pharmacy chain stores like Walgreens.

Walgreens Vs Express Scripts

The companies that once worked together are now competitors. Express Scripts is now owned by the company Cigna. Cigna is witnessing a significant increase in its revenue ever since it bought Express Scripts. This signifies that Express Scripts is progressing well under Cigna.

The kind of services provided by Express Scripts is exciting. In addition to selling medicines, it also operates like a pharmacy benefit management company. As a pharmacy benefit management company, it provides services such as home delivery of prescriptions, specialty pharmacy services, and many more.

It is visible that Express Scripts is trying to cover different fields within the Pharmacy industry. This is a big advantage for Express Scripts. It can be a reason for Express Script to boom in the near future. However, it also depends on Cigna which owns the Express Scripts company. In case, Cigna increases the investment and focuses on Express Script, it can gain a good fortune.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

Final Thoughts

People can definitely consider purchasing medicine from Walgreens. Even though comparatively, many companies are better at specific areas. For example, the range of services provided by Express Script in the pharma industry is amusing and McKesson has better customer service. However, these companies are small and have fewer stores when compared to Walgreens. By this, I am trying to say that Walgreens has a better presence across the nation. However, still Walgreens will be your second option because CVS is better than Walgreens in many aspects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Walgreens Similar Companies

1. What is the revenue of Walgreens in the year 2021? According to the reports, Walgreens’ revenue for the year 2021 is around $132.5 billion. Important thing is that the revenue has increased by 8.63 percent comparing the revenue of Walgreens in the year 2020. 2. Which is the top Pharmacy chain in the USA based on the number of locations its stores are present? CVS pharmacy is a pharmacy chain that has stores in over 9809 locations. 3. Who is good at customer service between Walgreens and Walmart? Walgreens is far better in terms of customer service when compared to Walmart. The Walmart pharmacy takes too much time to provide the medicines, and additionally, it doesn’t have a waiting area where people can rest for some time. However, Walgreens has it all. 4. What is the score of Walgreens according to ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index)? According to recent reports, the score of Walgreens is around 74. Kroger stood in the top position with a score of 81 while Walmart was in the last position with a score of 68.