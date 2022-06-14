USPS (United States postal services) is a private post-delivery service of the USPS, founded in 1971. Ever since its establishment, USPS has always delivered excellent package services and is the largest postal service company in the United States with $67,830 in revenue. USPS, as of now, operates around 31,330 post office locations across the US. Delivering thousands of mail every single day. It is the world’s largest mail system, delivering 47% of the world’s mail. The company’s headquarters are situated in Washington, DC, and it currently has about 653,167 employees working in the company.

USPS is undoubtedly no.1 in terms of the delivery services, but no company rises without competition. This fact becomes even more true when a newly formed establishment surpasses an old one. There were many delivery services established before USPS, which still pose strong competition against USPS. No matter how big, there is always a chance of being surpassed by a competing enterprise, and USPS is no exception. USPS has strong competitors ready to take over its throne. Let’s take a look at these competitors.

The Competitors of USPS

1. Ups (United Parcel Service):

UPS established in 1907 is an American postal service with 5000 offices established all around the country. With around 495,000 employees in total, it is a large establishment with fast and hassle-free postal services. Let’s compare some services and revenues of USPS and UPS to understand why it stands as a competition.

COMPARISON FACTORS USPS UPS Revenue $77 billion $85 billion Price range (highest to lowest) $26.95 – $0.426

$24.30 – $9.45 Delivery options (time) Priority mail express, next day – 2-day

Priority mail, 1-3 days

First-class mail, 1-5 days

First-class package service, 2-5 days

USPS retail ground, 2-8 days

Media mail, 2-8 days Ups worldwide express, 1-3 business days

Ups worldwide express saver, 1-3 business days

Ups worldwide express freight, 1-3 business days

Ups worldwide expedited 3-5 business days

Employee reviews Work-life balance, 2.1 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.4 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.0 / 5 stars

Management 2 / 5 stars

Culture 2.4 / 5 stars

Work-life balance, 3.5 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.8 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.5 / 5 stars

Management 3.3 / 5 stars

Culture 3.5 / 5 stars



As one can infer from the table presented above, there are various comparison points between USPS and UPS. Some functions, performance, and policies are better at USPS and the others at UPS.

A UPS delivery van

In terms of revenue, UPS has more yearly revenue than USPS. Even when compared to other delivery service establishments, UPS has the highest revenue, making it the delivery service with the most revenue across the globe. When talking about revenue and when calculating revenue, one of the main measuring points is pricing. When looking at the highest and the lowest pricing points, you will notice that the highest price point of USPS is higher than that of UPS. But, the lowest price point of USPS is lower than that of UPS. This indicates that USPS provides a wider range of prices than UPS.

However, when looking at the pricing, it is important to note that the prices are only estimated. The accurate price of delivery can only be given after the specifications of the delivery are provided. Delivery agencies ship within their country and also internationally. Prices vary greatly depending on which criteria the parcel falls into. The cost of shipping also varies based on the weight and the size of your package. Overweight and large packages can cost extra when shipping. For example, the maximum DIM (dimensional) weight shipped by USPS and UPS is 1728 cubic inches ( 62.4 pounds).

There are slight variations in the pricing of USPS and UPS, but it is noticed that USPS has more range in pricing.

The delivery options for both places are almost similar. For the delivery of faster packages, you need to pay a higher price. But USPS seems to deliver a little faster than UPS in its express mail criteria.

When talking about employee satisfaction and work culture. As rated by most employees working at USPS and UPS, it seems like UPS has a better employee review than USPS. The minimum wage of a USPS employee as a package handler is $16 – $29 per hour, and that of a UPS employee is $11 – $18. Meaning, that the USPS pays its employees more than UPS. Both companies provide extra health insurance and other benefits.

USPS works for 7 days a week and has 11 holidays in total for the whole year. The employees are given shifts to work. There are provisions to prevent overtime work and even pay extra for it, but according to the testimony provided by many employees of USPS in their feedback, the overtime work is almost never paid for. The labor rights and the ethical work hours are often crossed, and the management does not treat the employees well. These reviews do have variations based on where you are working, but the majority of the reviews have the same opinion.

When it comes to UPS, the holidays per year are 13 days, and it used to be functioning for only 6 days a week until recently. UPS changed its policy and started working 7 days a week from 2020. The feedback of the workers at UPS suggests that there is a good balance in work life and that overtime is paid appropriately. The management seems to respect the working hours more than that at USPS. The work culture also seems to be more friendly at UPS than at USPS.

2. FedEx

Previously known as federal express is an American delivery company founded in 1971. Federal Express changed its name to FedEx in 2000. FedEx is a large enterprise with over 2000 offices across the United States. Now delivering goods throughout the world. How does FedEx compare to the USP services? Let us draw a comparison between the two to understand.

COMPARISON FACTORS USPS FedEx Revenue $77 billion $84 billion Price range (highest to lowest) $26.95 – $0.426

$39.10 – $10.80 Delivery options (time) Priority mail express, next day – 2-day

Priority mail, 1-3 days

First-class mail, 1-5 days

First-class package service, 2-5 days

USPS retail ground, 2-8 days

Media mail, 2-8 days FedEx ground FedEx home delivery, 1-5 business days FedEx express saver, third-business-day delivery FedEx 2day, second business day delivery FedEx standard overnight, next-business-day delivery by 3 p.m. to most areas FedEx priority overnight, next-business-day delivery by 10:30 a.m. to most areas Employee reviews Work-life balance, 2.1 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.4 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.0 / 5 stars

Management 2 / 5 stars

Culture 2.4 / 5 stars

Work-life balance, 3.6 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.7 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.6 / 5 stars

Management 3.5 / 5 stars

Culture 3.6 / 5 stars



Happy FedEx customers

A package handler at FedEx is paid anywhere between $12 – $21. As we can infer from the table, FedEx is a faster service than USPS. The pricing of FedEx is significantly higher than USPS, but this is a given as FedEx is faster and more efficient. The work-life balance and employee satisfaction are also higher at FedEx than that at USPS. FedEx employees also work 7 days a week with shifts. FedEx has a variety of holiday leaves, according to which some services are open, and some services are closed. One FedEx service which is always open even during the holidays is the FedEx custom critical. FedEx is known for its good customer service ethics, unlike USPS, which is often criticized for its bad customer service.

3. DHL

DHL was founded in San Francisco, America in 1969. It is a German logistics company, and it delivers approximately 1.6 billion parcels per year. It has approximately 3,755 locations across the US and is a large competition to USPS.

All the transport vehicles of DHL

Let’s take a look at the comparison

COMPARISON FACTORS USPS DHL Revenue $77 billion $83.6 billion Price range (highest to lowest) $26.95 – $0.426

$31.00 – $15.90 Delivery options (time) Priority mail express, next day – 2-day

Priority mail, 1-3 days

First-class mail, 1-5 days

First-class package service, 2-5 days

USPS retail ground, 2-8 days

Media mail, 2-8 days DHL Express worldwide -1-2 business days DHL economy select – 1-5 business days DHL domestic express-next business days smart mail expedited max – 8 daysSmart mail expedited- 10 daysSmart mail ground – 15 days Employee reviews Work-life balance, 2.1 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.4 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.0 / 5 stars

Management 2 / 5 stars

Culture 2.4 / 5 stars

Work-life balance, 3.5 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.5 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.3 / 5 stars

Management 3.5 / 5 stars

Culture 3.5 / 5 stars



DHL pays their forklift operator anywhere between $13 – $19. They have fast delivery services at an affordable price range. It has a wide range of delivery options. It ships both domestically and internationally. Even though the work-life balance and the management are not up to the mark, they are still better than that at USPS.

DHL has ten scheduled holidays for the year, and it works 5 days a week, with only special deliveries made on the weekends. Thus, DHL is a space with less workload, average pay, and fast deliveries.

4. stamps.com

Founded in 1996 it is an internet-based mailing and shipping service.

Stamp allows you to print your own postage stamps and is very helpful to the small business industry.

Let’s take a look at the comparison.

COMPARISON FACTORS USPS Stamps.com Revenue $77 billion $758 million Price range (highest to lowest) $26.95 – $0.426

$26.95 – $0.40 Delivery options (time) Priority mail express, next day – 2-day

Priority mail, 1-3 days

First-class mail, 1-5 days

First-class package service, 2-5 days

USPS retail ground, 2-8 days

Media mail, 2-8 days basic/normal – 3-6 days

Expedited – 2-4 days

rush – 1-2 days Employee reviews Work-life balance, 2.1 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.4 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.0 / 5 stars

Management 2 / 5 stars

Culture 2.4 / 5 stars

Work-life balance, 3.8 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.6 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.4 / 5 stars

Management 3.3 / 5 stars

Culture 3.6 / 5 stars



Stamps is a company with the highest employee satisfaction. It is known for its good customer service. Since stamps are an online service, its pay for employees is quite high. A sales operation specialist is paid around $41 – $72k. Since there are limitations to online work, the revenue of stamps is behind that of USPS.

5. Amazon

This 1995 e-commerce multinational company also provides delivery services. Amazon just like stamps provides an online delivery service that has expanded so much that it is a competition to the USPS.

Let’s look at the comparison

COMPARISON FACTORS USPS Amazon Revenue $77 billion $386 billion ( in total) Price range (highest to lowest) $26.95 – $0.426

$19.99 – $3.99 Delivery options (time) Priority mail express, next day – 2-day

Priority mail, 1-3 days

First-class mail, 1-5 days

First-class package service, 2-5 days

USPS retail ground, 2-8 days

Media mail, 2-8 days Same-day delivery

Morning delivery

One-day delivery

Two-day delivery

No rush delivery

Standard delivery



Employee reviews Work-life balance, 2.1 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 3.4 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 3.0 / 5 stars

Management 2 / 5 stars

Culture 2.4 / 5 stars

Work-life balance, 4.2 / 5 stars

Pay and benefits, 4.0 / 5 stars

Job security and advancement, 4.1 / 5 stars

Management 4.1 / 5 stars

Culture 4.2 / 5 stars



Amazon delivery vehicle

The average salary of an Amazon delivery employee is between $12 – $31 per hour. Amazon is popular for its express delivery system and its good customer service. Even the employee ratings of the company prove that it is a good working environment. The Amazon service has 7 holidays in total every year, and the employees are paid well over time.

The overall revenue of the company can be seen reaching $386 billion in 2022 and delivery services added a lot to that revenue.

Conclusion

USPS as a delivery service is still the largest in the world, but many competitors are giving it a tough time maintaining that position. Due to its many branches and affordable delivery options, USPS is still very active and working. Although, the employee rights and the customer care services of the enterprise definitely need improvement. Modern times have led to agencies with faster services than the USPS, and the company needs to keep up with these advancements.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Which is the largest postal service in the world? USPS is the largest postal service in the world, with around 32,330 post offices located across the US.

Is Amazon a delivery company? Amazon is an e-commerce company that also provides online delivery services.

Which company pays better, USPS or UPS? The average salary provided by the USPS employee ranges from $16-$29 and for a UPS employee, it is $11-$18. USPS definitely pays more than UPS.

Does FedEx have the fastest postal service? It is hard to say which is the fastest service, with other postal companies also offering faster services. But FedEx does have a custom critical service that is open even during holidays, making it more efficient.

