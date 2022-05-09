The target company has become very popular across the country over the years by operating multiple departmental stores, where customers can purchase multiple varieties of products for cost-effective prices. Which is the company has started getting many competitors in the country. And here in the below article, we are going to talk about Target Similar Companies in much more detail. While also comparing some of the 10 best competitive retail stores and targets, as well as the various features and benefits offered by them to their customers. Besides, this we will also provide a brief description of the companies, as well as their history.

What Is Target?

Here’s a brief description of the Target Corporation and how it became so popular across the country. The Target Corporation was first established in the year 1902 on June 24, then a few decades later the corporation decided to expand its operation into the retail sector, by opening big-box departmental stores all over the country. Through these storefronts, the company started selling multiple types of products such as Furniture, Pet Supplies, Beauty, Health Products, Bedding, Consumer Electronics, Video Games, Furniture, Lawn Accessories, and Garden Supplies, Pet Supplies, Shoes, Toys, and many more.

What Are the Benefits of Shopping at Target Stores?

As stated in the above section, the Target Company being a very popular store takes great care of their customers by offering various types of benefits whenever visit these stores. These benefits are discussed briefly here in this section.

Product Varieties

Unlike other departmental stores, Target Operates Big Box stores in multiple states of the country, where the customer can find multiple varieties of products. So that the customers visiting those stores don’t have to go to other stores for buying certain products, and instead shop everything here much more easily. Besides, the products available include pet supplies, clothes, garden supplies, consumer electronics, home decor, office furniture, health products, beauty accessories, clothing, shoes, toys, video games, and a lot more.

Return Policy

When compared to other retail stores in the country, Target is one of the best, when it comes to the return policy. As the company employs a generous 90-day return policy, and the customers can return various types of products if they have the purchase receipt within this due period. And not just that, if you have bought the product from the Target Online Shopping store, then you can return the product to the said store through mail service without any cost, unlike other retail stores. Besides, this free mail policy will be very beneficial for the customers who live far away from the target stores.

Price Matching

Target’s Price Matching policy is said to be the best in the country, by many customers who frequently visit these stores. Furthermore, the customers can price match what they bought here to various popular retail stores as well as online shopping platforms. So that they will get the best deals on the said products. Besides, this policy will be very beneficial for the customers who are planning to spend within their budget or want to save more money while shopping at these stores.

Online Shopping Platform

As you know these days many people are preferring to shop everything online instead of visiting the stores and spending hours and hours shopping. Besides, this has been very useful for the customers who are busy with their 9 to 5 jobs. This is why the Target Company has started its own online shopping platform so that all the Target customers can benefit from it, as they can now shop comfortably from their homes. Moreover, if these customers have annual memberships offered by the Target company, then they can make use of the free first-day and second-day delivery options available for the members.

Target Red Card

If you are a person who is willing to spend more money on memberships offered by the Target company to get better perks and benefits than the Target Red Card might be a very good option for you. Mainly because through this card, the customers can earn up to 5% cashback on every purchase made at the stores or on the online platform. In addition to this, the customers can earn other types of perks and benefits through this card such as exclusive discounts, great deals on various products, free shipping, additional return period, as well as getting discounts while purchasing from various affiliated stores and companies.

Who Are Some of Target’s Biggest Competitors?

As you can guess, being a top-tier departmental store in the country, the Target company has multiple competitors. Here in this section, we will talk briefly about each of these competitors and their various features.

Amazon

Amazon Company has become one of the largest online shopping platforms not just in the country, but across the world. The company’s online platform is the most popular one and many people visit this site to purchase various types of products such as Groceries, Books, Pet Toys, Home Supplies, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Beauty & Health Care Products, farm-fresh products, and many more. And not just that the company also his own product line, which includes products such as Amazon Echo, Fire Stick TV, Fire Tablet, Echo, Kindle, and a lot more. Besides, the company has even started opening its own farm-fresh stores in the country, for the customers so that they can buy a fresh farm and organic products easily.

Costco

In our country, when talking about buying various types of products for a cheaper rate, Costco is the first company that will come to mind. Furthermore, this retail store chain even operates stores in many other countries across the world such as China, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Taiwan, Sweden, South Korea, New Zealand, Mexico, Japan, France, etc. Besides, the customers can find multiple types of products such as, Pet Supplies, Household Essentials, Food Items, Groceries, Consumer Electronics, Video Games, Organic Foods, Wines, Home Furniture, and a lot more. Apart from this, the Costco company also operates an online platform so that the customers can buy products comfortably from their homes.

Walmart

Walmart company is the leading retailer in the country, which operates more than 10,953 stores across the world, in which the majority of them are located in the United States of America. Furthermore, in terms of annual earnings, the company ranks first among all the retailers across the country, with a whopping $572.8 billion dollars. Besides, the retail stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, Walmart also has other divisions under its wing, like Walmart International, Sam’s Club, Global E-Commerce, Walmart US, etc. Furthermore, the Walmart company’s current headquarters are located in the Bentonville City of the State of Arkansas.

Kroger

Kroger is another popular retailer in the country, that operates 2,863 stores, which include supermarkets and multi-departmental stores. This company was originally founded by an American Businessman, Bernard Kroger, 139 years ago in the year 1883, in the Cincinnati City of Ohio. Moreover, the company currently operates only in the United States of America, but it has plans to expand stores to other neighboring countries like Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, this company has gained popularity in recent years, by offering multiple varieties of organic food varieties at its stores. And lastly, the company has its own in-store brands that are quite popular among the customers because of their high quality and cheaper prices.

Best Buy

Best Buy company is an American Consumer Electronic Retailer, that was founded by the American Businessman’s, Richard M Schulze, and James Wheeler on August 22, in the year 1966. These stores become one of the best places to purchase various types of consumer electronics and home appliances for cheaper prices. Then there is also the prime match policy employed by the company, which will make sure that the customers can get better deals while purchasing these products. In addition to this, if you are customers who want to get better discounts to make more savings, then you must visit the Best Buy stores every Friday, as you can find discounted products.

Dollar General

This Variety Store Chain was established by founders, Carl Turner, and James Luther Turner mainly to help the consumer across the country, purchase various types of products such as Clothing, Home Decor, Pet Supplies, Seasonal Items, Grocery, Cleaning Items, Health and Beauty Products, etc for much cheaper rates compared to that offered by other popular retailers in the country. Dollar Digital Market, Pop Shelf, DGX are the main divisions of the dollar general company. And lastly, this company operates many subsidiaries under its wing such as Dollar General Global Sourcing, Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Dolgen Corp LLC, Dollar General Financial, etc.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

