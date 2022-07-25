Walmart has thousands of stores across the USA in most of the states. Each store sells more than a hundred or even a thousand types of products. In order to purchase them, hundreds of customers throng the Walmart store. So many staff members are recruited to take care of the crowd. Among them exists a few black sheep that shoplift items. This has been a challenging task for Walmart ever since it came to its notice. It has taken several security measures to ensure the shoplifter are caught and at the same time, not disturbing genuine customers. Yet, Walmart has been unsuccessful in completely eliminating shoplifting at its stores.

What items do the shoplifters aim at? Why do they steal only particular products? Do you have these questions? If the answer is “Yes” continue reading to know the answers. At the same time, You can read this article if you have other questions related to shoplifting at Walmart?

What Are the Most Shoplifted Items at Walmart?

You will be surprised to know the kind of products the shoplifter steal from Walmart. You will also realize that there are various types of shoplifters who steal from Walmart for various reasons. In this article, I will be listing some of the products that are often shoplifted from Walmart. Have a look at them.

Makeup Items (Cosmetics)

As soon as I saw this on the top of the list, the teenage girls were the ones that came to my mind. I cannot blame all the teenage girls. However, I have strong reasons to doubt them. Generally, teenagers are more concerned about their outlook. As a result, they shop a lot of cosmetics. Sometimes, if the pocket money doesn’t suffice them, they may shoplift items. Due to young age, they don’t think much about the consequences.

Another reason why shoplifters, in general, steal Cosmetics could be due to their size and high value. You can easily hide the product anywhere. Moreover, the staff will hardly notice that a product is missing due to the size. Before anyone could realize it, the shoplifter may have left the store. Even if they realize it, it is very hard to find, as the shoplifter could have slipped it into pockets or bags.

Portable Electronics

The electronics have good resale value outside the store. Additionally, most electronics are smaller. Fortunately, Walmart stores large and expensive electronics inside locked doors. As a result, Walmart is able to prevent heavy losses due to shoplifting. In most cases, the shoplifters are able to steal only loose smaller electronics. Shoplifters easily hide them and bring them outside the shop.

Packed Meats

I was really surprised when I got to know that packed Meat is on the list of most shoplifted items. However, after a brief moment of thinking, my excitement came down. I think these shoplifters are starving and chose the wrong way to feed their stomachs. I gained my trust in my guess when I came to know about the fact that stealing or shoplifting meat has been in practice for more than 20 years. However, I don’t feel right talking about this specific shoplifter further. So, let me jump to other products that people shoplift from Walmart.

Alcohol

Woah! This almost sounded unbelievable to me. However, later I learned that most of the alcohol products that were shoplifted were expensive. Especially, the ones that come in a small container. The shoplifter can easily slip this item into his pocket or bag yet move freely.

Cell Phone Accessories

These are very close to small electronic products. The shoplifters popularly shoplift cell phone accessories such as chargers and phone cases. However, stealing cell phone accessories is much easier than other electronic products. One of the main reasons is that the shoplifter will be able to attach it to his personal device in the store itself. It almost makes it impossible for Walmart to even accuse them. Moreover, the wrong accusation can get the Walmart staff members into problems. Hence, catching hold of shoplifters who steal Cell Phone accessories is a difficult task for Walmart.

Baby Formula

I am not able to come to any conclusion or form any opinion. This is crazy and confusing. Baby Formula? Really? Some bloggers have stated that the baby formula has good resale value outside the store. Hence, stealing the baby formula could bring more profit to the shoplifters. I have never taken care of a baby and never knew the value of items related to a baby. Anyway, today I got to know about the resale value of the baby formula by getting to know that Baby Formula is one of the most stolen products from Walmart.

Sunglasses

Just like phone accessories, it is very easy for the shoplifter to search the sunglasses as well. At the same time, escape without getting caught by the Walmart staff members. Just think, you walk into the glasses department. You quickly pick and hide it inside your pocket, and you walk away. The probability of anyone finding out or noticing this incident is very low. Hence, this could be one of the reasons why the shoplifter aims at the sunglasses.

DVDs, Blu-rays, and Video games

I don’t think people steal or shoplift these items for profit. My guess is that people who think that these products don’t worth the money, yet wanted the product, could have done this. At the same time, these products are easy to steal because they are smaller. The easiness in slipping the product, the urge for getting this product, and the high price of the product could be reasons that would have influenced a person to shoplift. Be it whatever the reason, it is a crime. Any person who does this should be convicted and sentenced to jail accordingly.

Razor Blades

Another interesting product on the list of most shoplifted products. Woah. This has long been the item that shoplifters used to steal. Hence, Walmart has taken some measures to increase the security of the razor blades it sells. If you visit the Walmart store now, you will see the razor blades safely kept behind the locked door. This is an excellent idea by Walmart, according to me.

Over-the-Counter Drugs

It is very difficult for anyone to access Over-the-counter drugs. Still, it is shoplifted often. The shoplifters aim for it because the over-the-counter drugs have resale value outside the store. Stealing these products would bring more profit. Still, I am surprised how they are able to steal despite the difficulty in accessing over-the-counter drugs. I must say, the shoplifters are very skilled and trained that they are able to do it regularly.

Cigarettes

I am not surprised by this. It is small, and it is very hard for anyone to differentiate if you brought it to the store or bought it from the store, or stole from the store. The main customers for these shoplifters are people who are below 21. Walmart will not sell tobacco-related products to people whose age is below 21. The demand that was not met by Walmart, is illegally being met by the shoplifters.

Jewelry

Jewelry is not on the top of the list, despite its small size and high value. One of the main reasons for this is the high security and vigilance. This keeps the shoplifter away from stealing jewelry. Yet, highly-skilled shoplifters manage to steal the jewelry from Walmart. It is too hard to find these people, as they are very good at deceiving.

Sporting Goods

Sporting goods belonging to reputed brands are very expensive. This makes the sporting goods an attractive product for shoplifters. Additionally, they also have good resale value outside.

