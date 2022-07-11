We all love fast-food, it is both filling and tasty, that comes at a low cost. There are various fast food restaurant chains in the United States, to which hundreds of millions of people go every year. It’s no wonder that nearly half of this country’s population is obese. McDonald’s is one such fast-food company that operates more than 38,000 locations across the world, 13,000 of which are located in America. They rake in billions of dollars every year from these locations by selling their popular hamburgers. But McDonald’s is not the only major fast-food chain in America that is making people fat, that privilege is also distributed among other fast-food chains. So, What are some competitors to McDonald’s? What do other fast-food chains specialize in selling? These are the questions to which you will find answers in this article. You will also know the history of McDonald’s.

What Are Some Fast-food Chains Similar to McDonald’s?

There are plenty of fast-food restaurants in America, to put it in statistics, there are nearly 200,000 fast-food chains in this country. When you go to McDonald’s you will find a variety of burgers that are more than enough to satiate both your cravings for fat and sodium. But there are many other chains that also offer a variety of other dishes, including pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, fried chicken, etc. These restaurant chains are in the same league as McDonald’s. But no matter how many other fast-food chains offer stiff competition to McDonald’s, it is unarguable that it is the largest and most famous chain not only in America but in nearly 50 other countries.

It has been nearly 6 decades since McDonald’s came into play. The fast-food company in fact motivated people to establish giant fast-food chains all across the country. When you are thinking of how McDonald’s came to be, well, there is a lot of history attached to it. Continue reading the article to know that history.

What Is the History of McDonald’s?

Before it became a huge multinational fast-food chain company, McDonald’s was just a normal restaurant established in 1940 by brothers, Richard and Maurice McDonald. The restaurant was located in San Bernardino, California. The restaurant became famous among locals for its tasty hamburger and fries. Both the brothers later established another store in 1953 in Phoenix, Arizona. Later in the year 1955, Ray Croc became the franchise manager for the brothers to expand that chain at a rapid pace. Tens of McDonald’s restaurants opened across various towns and cities. Under the guidance of Ray Croc, McDonald’s first filed for a U.S. trademark logo on May 4th of 1961.

Ray Croc was an aggressive business partner to both the founder’s Dick and Mack. In fact, Ray pushed them out of their own business after paying them $2.7 million, which is nothing now but was a lot in those times. Soon after buying the company, McDonald’s restaurants were getting established in every corner of the country and would late on become to be the largest fast-food company in the World.

What Are Some Statistics on McDonald’s?

Now, every company has its own statistics that determine how the company is working. By checking the statistics, you will be able to know the scale at which McDonald’s operates. Here is a list of those statistics.

McDonald’s serves more than 25 million customers each day in all its locations present in the world.

As of 2022, there are more than 39,150 McDonald’s restaurants. This makes it one of the largest fast-food companies in the world,

It owns 21% of the total fast food market in the world. This market share is huge when considering that there are 1000 more in the world.

McDonald’s sales were more than $40 billion dollars a year in 2021.

These are just some of the statistics that I mentioned, which show the overall scale at which the fast-food company operates. There may be many companies similar to McDonald’s, but none of them have the same statistics as it.

Similar Companies to McDonald’s

As I have mentioned before, there are plenty of restaurant chains that offer stiff completion to McDonald’s in the fast-food segment. So, if you don’t have a hankering for eating a Hamburger there, then you can always fill your stomach at other places. Here’s a list of fast-food chain companies similar to McDonald’s

KFC

There is no one who hasn’t heard of KFC and the tasty fried chicken they offer. Although it is not a direct competitor to McDonald’s as it specializes in selling fried chicken, it still has a lot of fans. In fact, both these companies are the largest buyers of Chicken.

Burger King

This fast-food chain company is a direct competitor to McDonald’s as it also specializes in burgers. Apart from burgers, you can get fries, sandwiches, tools, and other varieties just like in McDonald’s. Both of these companies fight to get more customers and profits than the other. Even though Mcdonald’s is bigger than Burger King, there are many whopper enthusiasts in the country.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s also mainly sells burgers, sandwiches, etc. which makes it a direct competitor to McDonald’s. When you visit a Wendy’s restaurant, you will find a lot of similarities in the menu of both these burger chains. Wendy’s in fact has a drive-thru service that is on the same scale as McDonald’s.

Domino’s

There are many pizza chain restaurants in America, one of the most popular and largest of them is Domino’s. Although both McDonald’s and Domino’s sell different fast foods, the pizza chain snatches a lot of customers from McDonald’s by offering cheesy pizzas.

Subway

Subway has more outlets than McDonald’s, in fact, it has the largest number of outlets in the world than any other fast-food chain. Subway specializes in sandwiches that are loaded with veggies, meat, and its unique collection of sweet & spicy sauces. Although Subway has more outlets than the burger chain, a lot of its outlets are closing down.

Starbucks

Starbucks is a coffeehouse chain that offers beverages like coffee, tea, and other drinks. Both Mcdonald’s and Starbucks are completely different from one another. But I included Starbucks in the list because it is the largest coffeehouse chain in the world.

Taco Bell

It is not news that the majority of Americans love Tacos. This Mexican dish is actually one of the most popular choices of food for many people in this country. Taco Bell is a fast-food restaurant chain that mainly sells Tacos and other Mexican dishes. Many people visit its outlets to fulfill their taco cravings.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has the largest number of outlets in America, even though it comes in second place to Domino’s. Pizza Hut is actually one of the oldest Pizza chains that were established in America. Just like Domino’s, Pizza Hut isn’t a direct competitor to McDonald’s. But it still has a lot of pizza lovers ordering food from its many outlets.

Panera Bread

It is one of the most like fast-food chains for its high-quality and delicious sandwiches. Panera Bread offers a range of sandwich options to choose from. The company also claims to use the best quality chicken in its sandwiches. Although it does not sell burgers, it still offers a good competition to McDonald’s. But unlike McDonald’s which has outlets in more than 100 countries, Panera Bread only has its outlets in America and Canada.

Jack In The Box

Now, this burger restaurant chain is the one to look out for. It is one of the most popular fast-food chin in America that has a cult-like following. It offers the best hamburger, even more tasty than what you can get at McDonald’s. If you ever want to get a hamburger that tastes like heaven, then go to a Jack In The Box outlet.

Dunkin’ Donuts

As the name suggests, Dunkin’ Donuts primarily sells donuts and other bakery items. When you go to one of its many outlets in America, you will find many flavors of donuts. They also have coffee, shakes and some other times. Unlike McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts does not sell burgers, fries, etc. you only find bakery goods from there.

Chipotle

You can find fast food at Chipotle outlets, which have a similar menu to McDonald’s. But Chipotle outlets also sell dishes in Mexican cuisines, like burritos, tacos, etc. There are more than 2700 of its outlets in America. Although it doesn’t even have half the sales of McDonald’s, it still has many people coming for eating at its restaurants

Popeyes

This one is another major restaurant chain that is famous for its fried chicken and biscuits. There are nearly 5,300 Popeyes locations in various countries around the world. In fact, many people prefer going to Popeyes rather than KFC. The fried chicken outlets also sell burgers, and other items, adding itself to the list of McDonald’s competitors.

Papa John’s

Like Domino’s and Pizza Hut, Papa John’s is another pizza chain that has a good fan base in the United States, and also in other counties. It is the 4th largest pizza chain in America. Its pizza flavors and menu make it one of the most sought-after pizza joints for people looking to get a taste of the dish.

Sonic Drive-In

This is another burger joint that has a good segment of burger lovers fawning over it. It is famous for its organized and convenient Drive-In service. You can find many office goers, who make their orders from the drive-in section. Although it only has 1/10th of the sales revenue of McDonald’s, many people still visit its outlets.

Sbarro

This one is a competitor to McDonald’s in both America and Russia. Although it primarily sells pizzas and is not much known for its burgers, it still manages to pull customers. It only has 600 locations worldwide, which is not even a fraction of what McDonald’s has. But it still is a well-known restaurant chain nonetheless.

Whataburger

It is insane to know how many burger chains are there in this country. Whataburger is another chain that has a lot of traction among people who have much love for a good, tasty burger. It is famous for its sweet and spicy bacon burger and other specials that are on its menu. All these

Dairy Queen

The Restaurant chain is a subsidiary of the International dairy Queen company, which is popular for its milkshakes, fries, and hot dogs. The hot dogs sold at its outlet are both reasonably priced and cheap at the same time. It is a competitor to McDonald’s even though it doesn’t sell any burgers.

MOS Burger

MOS burger joint is a major player in the fast-food industry in Japan. It is a Japanese fast-food restaurant company, unlike all the American ones that I have listed until now. There are many people in Japan who go to its outlets, which poses a direct threat to McDonald’s in Japan.

Conclusion

McDonald’s has earned itself the reputation as the best supplier of Burgers. But there are many other fast-food restaurants that offer different kinds of foods that are as delicious or even tastier than what you can find in the burger chain. There are nearly 200,000 fast-food restaurants in the United States. Of those, nearly 13,000 are McDonald’s outlets, but the rest belong to many other retailers. When you go out to get food, there are plenty of options you have, not only McDonald’s. McDonald’s is mainly popular for its burger, but there are other fast-food chains that sell various other dishes like Pizza, fried Chicken, Sandwiches, Tacos, etc. So, be sure to visit them to get a taste, but don’t make it a habit, otherwise, you would only pump up the percentage of obese people living in America.

FAQs – What Are Some Competitors to McDonald’s?

What are some competitors to McDonald’s? McDonald’s has many competitors, some of them are KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, Domino’s, Wendy’s, Subway, Jack In The Box, etc. How many McDonald’s outlets are there in America? There are more than 39,000 McDonald’s outlets located across 100 countries. How much does McDonald’s make? McDonald’s made more than $40 billion in sales in the year 2021. This makes it the largest earner in the Fast-Food industry.