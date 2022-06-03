Dollar General is one of the largest retailers in the United States of America. The company has more than 14,000 stores in the country and is very successful in the market. Dollar General made an estimated $27.75 billion in the year 2020. But, this does not mean that Dollar General does not have any competitors. There are various companies that can be considered the direct competitors of Dollar General. If you want to find out who the competitors of Dollar General are, then stick around as we will be giving a list of the company’s competitors. We will also be answering a few related questions. Such as, What are a few of the problems with companies like Dollar General? Comparison of the competitors’ sales, discounts marketing, etc.

What Are a Few Companies That Are Similar to Dollar General?

As we have mentioned in the above section, Dollar General has various competitors. Though the company has been very successful it still has competitors. A few of these competitors are much larger than Dollar General. The list below has the names of all the competitors.

Walmart

Target

99 Cents Only Stores

Family Dollar

Dollar Tree

Costco

BJ’s Wholesale

Big Lots

Five Below

Lidl

These are a few of the direct and indirect competitors of Dollar General. A few of these competitors are much larger than Dollar General in terms of revenue, sales, number of locations, etc. Let us discuss these companies, in brief, to understand if they are bigger or smaller than Dollar General. We will be comparing these companies in terms of sales, marketing, discounts, quality of service, range of products, etc.

Walmart

Walmart is the biggest retailer on this list in terms of revenue. The company has made more than $559 billion in 2020 and has thousands of locations in the United States of America. They also have locations outside the country. The company also sells a wide range of products in its stores and on its official website. Walmart also offers various services as well. These products are sold for a discounted price. They also offer various deals and offers as well. A few of the products and services provided at Walmart are,

Electronics

Beauty Products

In-store pharmacy

Health products

Wellness products

Fashion accessories

Furniture

Clothing

Groceries

Pet supplies

Footwear

Auto care center

The above list shows a few of the products and services offered by Walmart. You can find out about more products and services given at Walmart by going to one of its locations or by visiting its official website.

Target

Target is also one of the largest retailers in the world. The company has thousands of locations spread across the world. The company has a huge range of products that it sells in its stores and on its official website. It has more than 1800 locations in the United States of America and has grossed an estimate of $93 billion in revenue in the year 2020. Target is also known to sell all of its products for an economical price. They also sell these products with various discounts and deals. A few products that are sold by Target are,

Electronics

Furniture

Home needs

Clothing

Pet Supplies

Groceries

Appliances

Fashion products

Health products

Wellness products

Footwear

These are a few products that are sold in all Target locations and on its official website. A customer will be able to find many more products by visiting Target’s official website or by visiting one of its stores.

99 Cents Only Stores

As the name suggests 99 Cents Only Stores sell all the products in its locations only for 99 cents. This makes the store a tough competitor for Dollar General as the prices for every product are only 99 cents. When it comes to the types of products they sell, 99 Cents Only Stores sells a wide range of products. A few products that are sold in 99 Cents Only Stores are given in the list below.

Home Decor

Party Supplies

General Merchandise

Home need products

There are just a few products that are sold at 99 Cent Only Stores. All these products are only products sold at 99 Cents. This makes 99 Cents Only Stores a powerful competitor for the rest of the retailers selling similar products. As the other can not sell these products for 99 cents even if they give discounts and offers.

Family Dollar

This company is the biggest competitor of Dollar General. Here, a customer will be able to find various products for economical prices. Family Dollar is very similar when it is compared with Dollar General when it comes to the layout, types of products sold in stores, etc. Family Dollar has also been very successful in terms of revenue. The company has earned more than $25.51 billion in the year 2020. When it comes to the locations of the store Family Dollar has more than 7,800 stores in the United States of America. This makes Family Dollar a tough competitor of Dollar General.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is also one of Dollar General’s biggest competitors. The company sells most of its products only for $1. Certain products might be sold for $1.50. The company has more than 1500 locations in the United States of America and has made an estimated $23.611 billion in the year 2020. There are various products that are sold in Dollar Tree. A few of the products that are sold in Dollar Tree are given in the list below.

Pet Supplies

Books

Toys

Games

House needs

Accessories

Costco

Costco is the largest membership-only retailer in the United States of America. The company has more than 500 locations in the country and has made billions in its revenue. As we have mentioned it is a membership only so, customers will have to pay a yearly fee in order to shop at Costco. The company makes a majority of its profits from these yearly fees. Apart from this Costco is very popular in selling products in bulk for economical prices. The company sells various types of products such as,

Food

Electronics

Clothing

Pet supplies

Footwear

Games

Groceries

Home needs

BJ’s Wholesale

BJ’s Wholesale is quite similar to Costco but is also a competitor for Dollar General. The company has more than 200 outlets throughout the United States of America. BJ’s Wholesale is known for selling quality products for a low price. The company is also very successful and has made more than $13 billion in the year 2020. Keep in mind that this is a membership-only retailer, and $13 billion for such a company is impressive.

Big Lots

In terms of the cost of the products, Big Lots can also be a big competitor for Dollar general. There are various products in the company that are sold for prices as low as $20. The company has more than 1400 locations throughout the United States of America and has estimated to have made more than $5.32 billion in the year 2020. Big Lots sells various products in its stores. A few of the products are,

Games

Toys

Footwear

Clothing

Home decor

Clothing

These are just a few products that are sold at Big Lots. These products are sold at Big Lots stores and on its official website. To find out about more products that are sold by Big Lots, you can visit its official website or go to one of its locations.

Five Below

Five Below is another chain of retail stores that sells various products for low prices. A majority of their products are sold for around $5 and might go up to $25 or more. These prices are the reason the company was able to attract a lot of customers to its stores. The company has more than 1100 stores and has made more than $1.84 billion in the year 2020. The company sells products such as,

Games

Clothing

Accessories

Home Decor

Footwear

Lidl

Lidl is a German-based retailer and has more than 11,000 stores spread across the world. The company sells various products for a low price. The company has more than 300 stores in the United States of America. It competes with Dollar General in terms of the price of the products they sell. As Lidl has budget-friendly prices, it was able to accumulate more than 28.3 billion euros. Lidl sells various types of products for economical prices. A few of the products sold at Lidl are,

Groceries

Home needs

Beauty products

Food

Clothing

Appliances

These are just a few products that are sold by Lidl in its stores. A customer will be able to find many more products for very economical prices if he/she visits one of Lidl’s locations.

What Are a Few Problems With Companies Like Dollar General?

Though companies like Dollar General make billions of dollars every year. They have various sets of issues that companies like this face. Firstly comes the employees. Employees at stores like Dollar General are usually burned out. As their work schedules can be very hectic. The next issue would be with the supply chain. The company can face various issues with supplies as the products can run out quickly and restocking might become an issue. Various towns and cities are also going against companies like Dollar General. These communities feel that the business model of companies like Dollar General is harmful to various communities and is going against these companies. These are just a few issues that companies like Dollar General face.

Conclusion

Dollar General is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. They have thousands of locations and make billions of dollars in revenue. This is because of the company’s pricing and quality of service. Dollar General can attract a wide range of customers. But, even though the company is this successful it has various competitors in the market. A few of the competitors are much bigger than Dollar General in terms of size and revenue.

In the initial sections, we have provided a list of a few of the biggest competitors that Dollar General has in the market today. In the later sections, we have compared Dollar General with all of its competitors in terms of sales, revenue, number of stores, types of products, etc. Furthermore, in the final sections, we have given details on the types of problems that companies like Dollar General face in the market today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why are the price of the products in Dollar General so low? This is because Dollar General stores are usually located in places where the rent will not be very high. These are known as class-B and class-C, locations. The company also has low-wage staff and does not appoint many people. They only appoint 10 employees per store. 2. How does Dollar General make money? Dollar General makes its money primarily from selling products in small quantities for low prices. Most of the products sold at Dollar General will be $10 or below. This attracts a lot of customers. This is the reason why they are so successful. In the year 2020 Dollar General made more than $27.75 billion. 3. How long does it take to open a Dollar General store? It takes nearly 1.7 years to build and open one Dollar General store according to the company. The cost of building it will be around $250,000. The owner of a Dollar General store will make nearly $139,514 per year.