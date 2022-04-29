CVS is a well-known pharmacy chain in the USA. After establishing itself as one of the prominent pharmacy chains, it has spread its wings throughout the country. It has implanted its stores in nearly 10,000 locations within the USA. In the year 2020, the CVS Health Corporation’s revenue was $268.7 billion. Last year, the corporation increased its revenue to $292.1 billion. This is the highest ever revenue generated by CVS. Currently, CVS is a behemoth in the pharmacy industry. In order to achieve this state, CVS has come a long way. Let us dive in to know more about CVS and CVS similar companies.

Where Did the Story of CVS Begin?

It all started in the year 1963 when the founders opened the first CVS store in Lowell, Massachusetts. The founding fathers are two brothers and a partner. The name of the brothers is Stanley and Sidney Goldstein. The partner was Ralph Hoagland. In just one year, they opened 17 other stores. After six years, CVS was sold to Melville Corporation. The expansion of CVS stores did stop, instead multiplied. By the end of 1985, the sales of CVS reach $1 billion. Three years later, CVS celebrated its 25th anniversary. The co-founder Stanley Goldstein was the CEO and the chairman of CVS then. After ten years, in 1998, CVS had 4100 stores spread across 24 states of the USA.

CVS Caremark Corporation

While expanding, the CVS acquired various pharmacy chains such as Revco, Arbor Drugs, Eckerd Stores, and many more. Among them, the acquisition made by CVS from Revco is considered the largest acquisition as far as the history of the USA is concerned. It acquired more than 2500 stores from Revco. After a few years, the CVS undergoes one of the biggest changes. CVS corporation merges with Caremark Rx Inc. Post-merger, it was called CVS Caremark Corporation.

CVS Health Corporation and Be The First

In the year 2014, the CVS Caremark purchases Coram to become CVS Health Corporation. The next year, the corporation makes an important announcement called “Be The First”. This was launched to create a generation of people who are free from tobacco. This drive was the first of its kind in the medical field. As of now, the CVS has reached more than 15 million young people. The CVS is spreading awareness regarding the harmful effects of tobacco by running numerous campaigns in colleges. The efforts have yielded results as well. According to the claim made by CVS Health, the percentage of new youth smokers has dropped by 36 percent. Additionally, the youth smoking rate has been reduced by 3.5 percent since 2016.

List of CVS Similar Companies

CVS isn’t a monopoly in its field. In fact, it has a lot of competitors. Let me enlist and explain a few of them in this section.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering services such as healthcare, specialty pharmacy, and mail-in. Additionally, Walgreens sell retail products as well. The Walgreens stores are present throughout the world. The total number of Walgreens stores present in the world is estimated to be more than 13000. The revenue generated by Walgreens in the year 2020 is $139.5 billion, which is less than CVS. In this, the prescription revenue accounted for around $88.6 billion.

Rite Aid

Rite Aid, though not as big as CVS, is found across 17 states of the USA. The Rite Aid stores are present in more than 2400 locations. Around 1/5th of the Rite Aid stores are located in California alone. That is, around 530 stores are present in California. Followed by California, Rite Aid has its next highest number of stores in Pennsylvania, which is 514 stores. As far as the revenue generated by Rite Aid is considered, it is very small when compared to CVS. In the year, the revenue of Rite Aid was 21.9 billion. However, the same year, CVS’s revenue was $268.7.

Walmart Pharmacy

Walmart is a retail giant that has expanded the range of products it sells. Most Walmart retail stores would house a retail pharmacy as well. This makes it one of the top competitors of CVS Pharmacy. Walmart generated a revenue of $21.7 in the year 2020 by selling prescription medications. However, it is important to note that, Walmart runs a generic prescription program. As a result, thousands of medications are sold for $4 and less.

Costco

The prescription service is available at Costco. Through that service, it has generated around $2.7 billion in the fiscal year of 2020. Taking this amount into consideration, we can hardly say Costco has a competitor. However, it is only for the money made from prescription services. Costco generates good revenue by selling other goods in its stores.

Cigna (Express Scripts)

Cigna acquired Express Script when it was one of the top companies that had mail-in and specialty pharmacies. The express script is present throughout the USA and is located in more than 49,000 locations. In the fiscal year of 2020, Cigna was able to make around $49.9 billion through prescriptions. This was 9% more when compared to the previous year, 2019. That is remarkable growth. The future of Express Scripts looks promising.

UnitedHealth Group

The United Health Group is one of the top competitors of CVS. It generated around $32.2 billion via prescriptions in the year 2020. It is offerings services such as mail-in and specialty pharmacy by affiliating with OptumRx. Similar to CVS, UnitedHealth Group has its stores located throughout the country. Next to Cigna, the UnitedHealth Group is the one that is generating high revenue by selling prescription drugs.

Kroger

Kroger, though a grocery chain, offers health services at some of its locations. The Kroger pharmacy is present throughout the United States. The number is estimated to be more than 2200. Another special thing about Kroger Pharmacies is that you can buy prescription medications for a low price under Kroger’s prescription drug program. In the year 2020, Kroger pharmacies generated around $15.1 billion in revenue. This revenue was from regular and specialty pharmacies.

Publix

The Publix supermarket is present in several states of the USA. It is estimated that around 90% of Publix Supermarket house a pharmacy. Additionally, prescription medications are sold at a low cost in Publix Pharmacies. Hence, it is a popular destination for people to buy prescription drugs. Lastly, the total revenue generated by Publix by selling prescription drugs is estimated to be around $4.1 billion in the year 2020.

Humana Pharmacy Solutions

Humana Pharmacy Solutions is a direct competitor of CVS Pharmacy. Considering the fact that Humana generated around $7.9 billion by selling prescription drugs in the year 2020, we can say that Humana Pharmacy is a worthy competitor.

H-E-B

H-E-B has generated a revenue of $1.8 billion in the year 2020. It is a popular supermarket chain. However, its pharmacies are found in only 300 locations only(within the USA). It is an emerging supermarket chain that has good potential for growth in the future.

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of CVS?

Pros

The CVS rewards you on beauty purchases. Through ExtraCare Beauty Club, you will be able to save around 10 percent on your purchase. The amount will be given back to you as ExtraBucks. You can use this during another purchase. However, if you have to gain from this order, you should spend at least $30.

The CVS is located in more number of locations in the USA. You can easily locate a CVS pharmacy in your neighborhood.

Cons

One of the features that other competitors offer and CVS doesn’t is the Curbside Pickup. It would be incredibly convenient for the buyers if CVS enables this service. If this service is available, the customers will get an option to skip long queues.

The price of the CVS has been a major complaint by the customers. Even though, CVS offers other money-saving rewards. It would be better if they compromise on their price.

Conclusion

CVS has so many competitors. It has direct competitors like Humana Pharmacy Solutions, UnitedHealth Group, Express Scripts, Rite Aid, and many more. In addition to pharmacy companies, retailers are also competing in this. For example, Walmart and Costco both have their own pharmacies in their stores. However, know of them are as big as CVS taking their revenues into consideration. CVS is still one of the top destinations for Americans when it comes to buying medicines from pharmacies. However, there are still some disadvantages to buying medications from CVS. In this article, I have discussed both pros and cons of buying medications from CVS. Initially, I have stored a brief history of CVS as well. I hope the information provided in this article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – CVS Similar Companies

1. Who is the founder of CVS? The CVS was co-founded by three people. It included two brothers and one partner. The brothers are Stanley and Sidney Goldstein, while the name of the partner is Ralph Hoagland. 2. Who is the current CEO of CVS? The current CEO of CVS is Karen S. Lynch. She assumed office last year on the 1st of February. Before her, Larry Merlo was the CEO. 3. How much revenue did CVS Health corporation generate the previous year? In the year 2021, the CVS Health corporation generated a revenue of around $292.1 billion. Before that, the revenue was $268.7 billion. The revenue has increased significantly in one year. 4. Who are the top shareholders of CVS Health Corporation? Currently, Larry J. Merlo, David Brown II, Troyen A. Brennan, and Helena are the top 4 shareholders of the CVS Health Corporation. 5. Does CVS have any money-saving programs? Yes. CVS has money-saving programs such as ExtraCare Beauty, CVS ExtraBucks, and many more. In fact, you can save a lot from their reward programs.