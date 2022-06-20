Costco is a major retail chain in North America. It has installed retail stores all over the USA. Costco sells a wide range of products and offers various services. Currently, the Costco organization is serving thousands if not millions of customers on a day-to-day basis. The revenue of Costco is increasing every year. When a company is growing, we should know that it will definitely have competitors. In this article, we will be talking about major Costco competitors. Continue reading the article to know more about Costco’s competitors.

What Are Some of Costco’s Competitors in the USA?

Costco has multiple competitors in the USA, starting from Walmart to CVS. I have picked the top 7 competitors of Costco. Take a look at them.

Walmart

Walmart first began as a discount store in the city of Rogers, located in Arkansas. It was started by Sam Walton in the 1960s. Now it has grown manifold and has stores in more than 11,500 locations. All these stores are located in around 27 countries. It is estimated to serve more than 265 million customers in a week. These customers were the reason for creating a revenue of $559.151 Billion dollars in the year 2021.

It is serving customers with physical stores and online stores. Walmart sells a wide range of items in its physical stores, which can be classified into supermarkets, hypermarkets, and supercenters. Hundreds of people flock to these stores every day. At the same time, Walmart is serving millions of customers through its online store. In order to serve, this huge mass of people, Walmart is employing more than 2.2 million people in its organization.

Kroger

Kroger is one of the closest competitors of Costco. It is a century-old American company. The founder of this company is Bernard Kroger. As of now, it has its stores in around 2863 locations within the USA. It is one of the top retailers in the country that increasing its customer base. As of 2021, Kroger is generating a revenue of 137.9 billion dollars.

It is selling a wide range of products in its supermarkets located in 2726 locations. Similarly, it is also selling jewelry in stores located in 137 locations across the USA. Further, it is planning to expand its market. According to the recent reports, Kroger is trying a find a place in the retail market in South Florida. It is using all its manpower to provide better service to its customer. According to the reports 2020, Kroger is employing more than 450,000 people. It would have definitely increased by now.

Home Depot

Home Depot doesn’t sell as many products as Kroger. Instead, it focuses on home improvement products only. However, it still manages to get into the list of top retailers in the USA. Home Depot functions in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while the headquarters is present in Atlanta. Across these three countries, Home Depot stores serve millions of customers in 2285 locations.

In addition to physical stores, it also serves customers through its website, homedepot.com. Home Depot makes it possible by using its large human resource consisting of 450,000 employees. Whenever people think of buying furniture, Home appliances, kitchenware, and other household materials, Home Depot is the one that pops into their mind. Even though the range of products it sells is lesser than others, it provides quality products and the best service.

Best Buy

Richard M Schulze is the founder of this company. It is a public company that functions in three countries. Those three countries are located within North America which are the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Across these three countries, Best Buy has opened stores in 991 stores. This count is based on the reports for 2019. Other than 956 stores that operate under the name of Best Buy, there are a number of pacific sales stores and a few outlet stores, which total 991 stores that Best Buy organization operates.

In 1966, he started an audio specialty store and named it Sound of Music. Later, the name was changed to Best Buy. Now, Best buy primarily sells Electronic products in its stores. Best Buy stores have gained the trust of customers by selling quality consumer electronics and other appliances. The Best Buy organization pulls the strings using its workforce consisting of 105,000 people. Lastly, it generates a revenue of 51.76 billion dollars each year.

Target

John Geisse and George Dayton together are the founders of Target. Target operates within the United States. It has opened stores across the USA. Currently, more than 1860 Target stores are operating in the USA while the headquarters is located in Minneapolis. These stores are helping Target generate a revenue of $106,005 million. The revenue of Target has increased significantly over the last two years. The revenue of Target in the year 2020 was $78,112 million. It is important to note that the revenue of target was pretty much constant from the year 2014 to 2019. The lowest revenue in the year 2017 which is $70,271 million. The highest revenue in this time period is $75,356 million.

The swift increase in revenue shows that Target will soon be a close competitor for Costco. However, it didn’t happen just like that. Target has been using various marketing strategies to attract many customers. It is coming up with schemes such as Expect More Pay Less that tend to increase its customer base. Moreover, it is specifically targeting the younger generation who are image-conscious. With the increase in customers, it is also trying to diversify and increase the products it is selling in its stores.

Walgreens

Charles R is the founder of Walgreen. In the year 1901, he opened a drugstore, which later mushroomed into a wholesale pharmacy chain. Currently, Walgreens is operating its stores in 11 countries. The stores present in these 11 countries account for more than 18,750 stores. Walgreens also operates stores with two other names, such as Duane Reade and Rite Aid Stores. In order to operate all these stores and the organization, Target uses around 342,000 people.

The Walgreens store sells prescription products and also offers pharmaceutical services. This accounts for around 74% of Walgreens’ revenue share. The beauty care products, over-the-counter medications, toiletries, and other merchandise contribute to the rest of Walgreens’ revenue. In total, the sales and services offered by Walgreen generate a revenue of $132.5 billion.

Aldi

Aldi is a German-based retail chain. Before recognizing it as one of the biggest retailers in the USA, we should acknowledge the fact before it entered the USA, it had already captured a huge share of the retail market in Europe. Currently, Aldi has opened its store in over 20 countries. The number of stores present in those 20 countries is more than 10,000. All these stores in 20 countries contribute to Aldi’s Revenue, which is around 106.3 billion.

Among the 20 countries, America is one of the biggest marketplaces for Aldi. In the USA alone, there are more than 2000 Aldi stores. While Aldi employs around 203,600 employees, in that more than 25,000 employees are Americans. In a few years, Aldi will become one of the closest competitors of Costco.

What Are Some Drawbacks of Costco?

Costco is a very good place to shop, and the organization is running the stores pretty well. Still, there are certain problems with Costco that has to be discussed. I will be talking about those issues in this section.

Limited Brand

Costco had been adding so many products to the shelves. You can buy groceries, cosmetics, furniture, and many more. Hence, we can say that Costco sells a diverse variety of products. However, here is the catch. The diversity is not seen in the product brands. Unfortunately, different people have their own favorite brands. It will be incredibly difficult to shop for people who have different brand preferences for different products.

Membership Fee

Many people have complained about the fee charged by Costco to become a Costco member. Looking at the membership fee, many people doubt if they can get back what they paid for using the benefits and perks of membership. Currently, the membership fee is around $60. If you need an executive membership, you should pay around $120. Be it whatever membership, still, you will struggle to save the money you spend on membership.

Discontinuing Familiar product

This is a practice that I hate the most with Costco. In fact, it happens with other retailers as well. Sometimes, we buy a particular product and as days go by we become so much dependent on it. One day, when you visit the Costco shop, the product would have disappeared from the shelves forever. Sometimes, Costco does have a valid reason to discontinue. However, it still makes me furious.

Final Thoughts

Costco has so many competitors. Each of the retailers is trying to get a huge crunch from the retailer market revenue. Costco is also a struggle among them. In the case of multiple competitors, you cannot fight with each competitor and grow. Hence, Costco has to think out of the box. It should invest more in marketing itself and at the same time provide better offers to the customers. Costco has to create an amazing shopping experience for its customers, that will make them visit the company again and again. I hope the information I provided in this article regarding Costco and Costco similar companies was useful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Costco Similar Companies

1. Who is the founder of Costco? The founders of Costco are Jim Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman. 2. What is the count of Costco employees? According to the reports for 2021, Costco employs around 288,000 people. 3. How many Costco stores are present within the USA? Currently, Costco has around 828 stores operating within the USA. 4. What is the revenue generated by Costco? Based on the recent reports, the revenue of Costco is around $195.92 billion. 5. What are the countries in which Costco is currently operating? USA, UK, Taiwan, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Iceland, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, France, and China.