Costco Wholesale is a multinational corporation in the United States. Its headquarters is located in Issaquah, Washington. It is the third largest warehouse retailer in the United States. Additionally, it is also a membership-only big box warehouse retailer. It was initially set up in Seattle in 1983 by James Sinegal and Jeffrey Brotman. Costco has nearly 842 warehouses all across the world. Costco is popular among its customers for providing products in bulk at discount prices.

Just like Costco, there are several other alternative retail stores in the United States which provide similar services to customers. Customers tend to look for a few options before getting a product. So, here I come with an article with all the alternative retailer stores information just like Costco. Check it out.

Some Retailers Who Are Like Costco in 2022

Generally, people look into several options before buying anything. It gives them joy if they find the exact same product at a lesser price than another retailer. So, it is better to have knowledge about other retailers along with Costco.

Below is a list of retailers like Costco that provide similar products at their retail stores.

1. Target

Some customers who shop at retailers in the United States do not feel like Target is a discount store like Costco.

In addition to this, Target offers its customers weekly deals. If you want to explore these deals then you can search for them on their official website under the “Deals” section. However, not everyone gets these deals, only people who possess a Target red card and a Target circle. They will be provided with exclusive deals on a weekly basis. These deals are based on the customer’s past shopping bills.

Take, for instance, you can get several products from the range they offer such as baby care items, pet-related products, health foods, etc. For all these products you can find respective digital coupons on the official Target website.

There are a few benefits I am mentioning below for you which you can access with a Red Card debit/credit card.

Almost all the products on their website are offered free shipping.

The return period is extended by 30 days.

A discount of 5% is offered on all products purchased from their official website, stores, Starbucks stores, and also gift cards.

Exclusive deals on some products.

2. Walmart/ Sam’s Club

Just like Costco, many customers want to shop for products at discount prices to get their retailer into their minds, and that is Sam’s Club. They provide almost all the products at their stores at wholesale prices. In some states, Costco and Sam’s Club wholesale are direct competitors in the retail market. Both Sam’s Club and Walmart are run under the same corporation.

If you plan to shop with Sam’s Club regularly it is a good idea to subscribe to their membership so that you can get access to exclusive deals. Sam’s Club/ Walmart is also known to provide free samples on weekends. Additionally below are the things the membership holders can enjoy at Sam’s Club.

Tire and Battery Center pass

Discount Optical Center pass

Cashback for plus members

Ability to get the store credit card which gives 5% cashback on all purchases.

Free shipping services for plus members

Discounts on Sam’s Club gas

3. Aldi

Everyone knows that Aldi offers its customers several products at discounts at their stores. Some of them are groceries, fresh produce, some exclusive foods, and some in-store brands of Aldi. Almost all the items Aldi offers are owned by some other private brands.

Customers can save some extra money through services provided by Aldi such as paid shopping bags and carts at their stores. You have to pay for the cart while starting your shopping. It might cost you just a quarter which is returned to you after you completed your shopping at their store. By doing this Aldi does not find the need for an employee to do that. Also, they reduce the usage of plastic bags by replacing them with reusable bags at their stores.

4. BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club provides so many deals that customers who shop with them save a few bucks. So, they can find products with prices similar to that of their competitors just like Costco. Customers can get a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club of 3 kinds-Inner Circle, Business, and Perks Rewards.

The benefits of having a membership at BJ’s Wholesale Club are here.

25% discount on groceries.

BJ’s Auto Center Members-only discount on services including AT&T, TV, etc. Along with lifetime maintenance on tires bought from them.

Exclusive discounts on travel and hotels.

Membership holders discount at BJ’s optical.

Free delivery and installation services on whirlpool appliances with an additional 25% off on them.

5. Lidl (United Kingdom)

People from the UK consider this their Costco which provides similar discounts. It is a discount food store that provides its customers with groceries, general merchandise, health and cosmetics, and baby and pet products.

If you shop regularly at Lidl it is recommended to take a plus subscription which has the following benefits.

Extra savings for customers who go past their shopping goal.

Scratch and win coupons

Digital savings card

Exclusive savings on the app

Digital receipts

6. Makro (South Africa)

In South Africa, there are some retailers just like Costco. One such popular store is Makro where people shop for products at wholesale prices. Initially, it was just like any other wholesale store. After a few years, they started providing discounts after which becoming a success in the retail market. In 2011, Makro merged with Massmart and Walmart.

Makro provides exclusive discounts for customers who have mCard on groceries, liquor products, and other household goods. You can also get additional cashback by using their app.

7. Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a grocery store that provides customers with premium quality goods at low prices. The cookware products available at their stores are very popular among their customers. However, many people do not consider this as a discount store. Trader Joe’s stores provide store-owned items rather than private brand items.

8. Sprouts Farmers Market

If you are looking for fresh produce, and other groceries at affordable prices then Sprouts Farmers Market is the perfect option. They provide exclusive discounts on their app in the form of digital coupons. Also, you can check out their app and website for “Deals of The Month”.

9. Cub Foods (Minnesota, United States)

Almost all the states have their own local grocery stores and retailers which run in specific areas. They provide their customers with many benefits at their stores, some of which I am mentioning below.

Manufacturer discounts on major pre-loaded Cub kickbacks

Digital coupons on their app

Points that can be used in the future at their Holiday Station Stores

Travel and ticket discounts

Additional prizes

10. City Club (Mexico)

City Club is a discount store in Mexico. It is initially opened in 2002 and customers find products at prices similar to Costco and Walmart. They have 34 stores all across Mexico. Customers who shop at City Club in bulk are provided with huge discounts and deals. For example, if a customer shops for $2000 then they will be provided with 2% cash back on the City Club app. This can be used to purchase from them in the future.

11. Wholesale Club (Canada)

The retailer Wholesale Club which is located in Canada is a major food retailer. This is not an exclusive membership holder store, so everyone can shop at their store easily. However, if you have a membership of the Wholesale Club then you will get the following benefits.

Exclusive business-friendly hours

Exclusive orders from over 7000 products

Club Assembly Plus can be used to order products from Wholesale Club and pick them up after packing.

Charge account using a debit or credit card which can be used for exclusive deals

12. Africa Imports

Africa Imports is not like any other discount wholesale retailer as they do not sell food products at their stores. The products at Africa Imports can either be purchased at wholesale or retail prices. However, if you want to purchase products wholesale then the minimum bill has to be $100.

13. PriceSmart (Jamaica)

Finally, this is another wholesale retailer just like Costco, but it is situated outside the United States. They provide their customers with 4 tier membership programs. The benefits which are provided by membership of PriceSmart are,

2% cashback on almost all purchases. This might save up to $500 annually.

The Member Selection section offers exclusive products.

Premium quality products across all their stores.

Pick-up services for online orders from their app and website.

Many limited products are available for the customers.

Final Thoughts

It is a common trait for customers to want products at cheaper prices. So, they search for them in different retailers. Just like Costco, there are quite a few retailers which give good deals in the United States and also in several countries. Some alternatives in the United States are Aldi, Walmart, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Sprouts Farmers Market, Cub Foods, etc.

These stores ensure their customers of deals and discounts which might be exclusive for membership holders or to everyone. So, you can shop for groceries, food items, and general merchandise with the above retailers. Finally, keep in mind that it is good to have a choice while shopping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Sam’s Club have exclusive deals for everyone who shops with them? No, Sam’s Club runs its store as an exclusive membership retail store and provides only the members of their store with exclusive deals. What items are provided at discount for customers at Makro on mCard? Customers who shop with mCard at Makro get alcohol, groceries, and some other merchandise at discount. Are there any specific regional retail stores that provide deals to customers? Cub Foods which is situated in Minnesota, United States is one of the regional stores providing good deals to customers.