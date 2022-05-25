Lindsey Vonn Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Career, Biography

Lindsey Vonn is an eminent competitive skier from America who has won numerous medals at various international ski championships including a gold in Olympics. Entering the professional world at the young age of 15, Vonn has, since then added countless accomplishments to her name. The three times Olympic medalist has also bagged six World Championship titles establishing herself as one of best ski racer of all time. While the young skiers are taking an inspiration from her, fans are interested to know where did she get all her wealth from. we will get to that shortly but before the, those who are unware, Lindsey Vonn Net Worth is an estimated $12 million as of 2022. Quite impressive right?

Vonn has cemented her name as the first American woman to get a gold medal in the downhill at the ‘Winter Olympics’ of 2010. In fact, she has also created history by becoming the only woman skier to have won so many world titles and the second-highest ranking American skier among both men and women ski racers. This article will take you through this Olympian’s life, how much does Lindsey Vonn make, her career, and more.

Lindsey Vonn Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Lindsey Vonn Worth

Thanks to her skiing talent, the former American ski Olympian has an impressive figure when it comes to her net worth. As of writing this article, Lindsey Vonn Net Worth stands at $12 million. While she has accrued most of this wealth from her years long avid sports career, she is also very active in other ventures outside skiing. These are brand endorsements and television gigs. Let’s move on see how she might have hit this impressive figure that her made her one of the richest skiers of America.

How Much Does Lindsey Vonn Make

Lindsey Vonn had a close to 19-year-long career in skiing and has won numerous titles and medals in various international championships during this time. In some cases she has even created world records. Her three Olympic medal wins and the world championship titles during the early 2000s have reportedly got her more than $100,000 as cash prize. In addition to that, from 2008 to 2010, the former ski racer won the world cup back-to-back three successive years. This really helped boost Lindsey Vonn net worth in a big way in addition to earning a reputation of being one of the top players in alpine skiing. According to various sources, during that time, the ski star was already at $4 million net value.

Other Sources of Earning

A star athlete like Vonn can earn millions from such an illustrious career. But the bitter truth is, for athletes, the career slows down after a certain point of time with age. Lindsey Vonn, however, has made herself financially secured. While the majority of the her fortune is from her skiing career, the athlete has been a part of several other ventures.

The former star skier has earned a sizeable amount of money from brand endorsements and sponsorships. She has collaborated with some of the big names like Rolex, Hershey, P&G, Red Bull, Under Armor, and others for their ads and campaigns. These have significantly elevated Lindsey Vonn net worth today.

Lindsey has partnered with a skin specialist and started her own skin care range. She is involved in different functions of the company that brings her good income.

In addition to that, after she retired from the championships completely, Vonn appeared in a range of television series, reality shows etc. that have pay her well. She is also the author of two best-selling memoirs – “Strong Is the New Beautiful” and “Rise: My Story”. Clearly, the former Olympian has also been enjoying the book royalties that are making a prominent addition to her bank balance.

While the exact figure about her annual salary is unknown, according to a few net worth reports, she likely makes around $500,000 to $1 million a year depending on the projects.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Lindsey Caroline Kildow Popular Name Lindsey Vonn Date of Birth October 18, 1984 Age 37 years Place of Birth St. Paul, Minnesota Parents Mother: Linda Anne Father: Alan Lee Kildow Spouse Thomas Vonn (m. 2007, div. 2013) Children None Net Worth $12 million Profession Former American Skier

Lindsey formally retired from the ski circuit in 2019 and since has made so many record breaking accomplishments throughout her career, fans are curious about her age. How old is Lindsey Vonn? Lindsey was born Lindsey Caroline Kildow on October 18, 1984 in St. Paul while she grew up in Burnsville, Minnesota. She is 37 years old at the time of writing this post.

Vonn is the daughter of Linda Anne and Alan Lee Kildow. When she was just a 2-year-old toddler, her grandfather introduced her to skiing who also taught her the sport initially. She later started her training at Buck Hill, Minnesota, with Erich Sailer who was also her father’s former ski coach. Erich was an inductee in ‘US Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame’ and ran a development skiing program in the Buck Hill area at Burnsville Minnesota.

Lindsey’s Ski Training

Linsey Vonn’s parents, especially her father has been the backbone behind what she is today and what she has achieved to date. He always motivated her to reach greater success and this was what kept her going. By the time Vonn turned 7, she started her career with skiing in different states like Colorado, Oregon, and Minnesota throughout the year. At the age of 9, she met Picabo Street, the former Olympic gold medalist in alpine skiing. Street was so impressed with her skills at such a young age that she decided to train her in the best possible way giving her all her knowledge and tactics. The ski star considered Picabo as her inspiration and role model.

During the late 90s, Lindsey moved with her family to Vail, Colorado so she could get full time training. She joined the Ski Club Vail racing program which helped her further fine tune her skills and progress in her life. Owing to her rigorous training sessions, Vonn couldn’t attend high school physically. Therefore, she completed her schooling online at the University of Missouri High School.

Lindsey couldn’t enroll for a four-year college degree either due to her busy schedule. but, thanks to her extraordinary abilities, she qualified for the a four-day program at Harvard Business School which not everyone can become a part of.

Career And Awards

Early Career

Even though she has been participating in various competitions from a very early age, Lindsey got a big career break when she was 15. She made history by becoming the first American female to win the Italian event Trofeo Topolino. Following that Vonn made a steady progress in the U.S. Ski Team by achieving higher ranks making it to the World Cup in 2002 at the age of 16. From there it didn’t take long for Vonn to become an Olympic star and ski super-star.

The following year, as she turned 17, Lindsey hit her first Olympic Championship and grabbed the sixth spot. She went on to win several international competitions for the next few years. In 2003, she bagged a silver medal in downhill category at the “Junior World Championship” held at Puy-Saint-Vincent, France. In 2004, she made two notable accomplishments- a third place in downhill at the “World Cup” held in Italy and a silver in downhill at the Alaska’s “US Alpine Championships”.

Career Since 2006

In 2006, Lindsey went on to take part in her second Winter Olympics where she recorded the second-best time in the first practice. However, in the second training run she met with an accident and had to be hospitalized. Despite that, thanks to her extremely high will power, she was on her feet in a couple of days and to the slope to compete. Vonn managed to secure the 8th rank but won the “U.S. Olympic Spirit Award” because of her brave performance despite the injuries. She grabbed the third spot in 2007 World Cup in the categories Super-G and Downhill.

Vonn won the overall World Cup title in three consecutive years (2008, 2009 and 2010). Well, with 2008 win she had already made history by becoming the second American woman to win the overall title. In addition to that, she broke the existing American record of the most (10 wins) World Cup downhill victories.

In 2010, the star skier was honored with the title “the Sportswoman of the Year” by the Laureus World Sports Awards. She continued with her outstanding performance bringing in Gold in Winter Olympics 2010, and several other World Cup wins until she was 34 and officially retired in 2019.

Media Appearances

After cementing her name as one of the best skiers of America, Lindsey Vonn became a recognized celebrity. She was invited for various television programs and late night TV talk shows -such as “Access Hollywood”, “The Today Show”, and “The Late Show with David Letterman”, and several others.

Personal Life

Lindsey tied the knot with the former U.S. Ski Team athlete and 2002 Olympian, Thomas Vonn in 2007. The couple, however, filed for a divorce in 2013. She reportedly dated the very popular American golfer Tiger Woods between 2013 and 2015. Later in 2019, the former Ski Olympian got engaged to the famous American hockey player PK Subban but they split in 2020.

Assets

Lindsey has bought and sold quite a few houses till date. In 2014, she purchased a home in Vail that costed her $3.85 million. She initially put the property in the market for $6 million but later, in 2020, brought it down to $5 million. The athlete spent $3.55 million for another property in West Hollywood, California. She sold this house for almost the same price of $3.65 million in 2018.

Vonn bought another house located in Sherman Oaks, California in the year 2017. She listed this one after 3 years for $3 million where she had paid $2.6 million for it. Well that is not it. Vonn and Subban reportedly paid around $6.70 million for a property in Beverly Hills in May 2020. While they broke up, there is not information about their investment yet.

Summing Up

Lindsey Vonn has earned a name as one of the best ski racers of her time. Her zeal, persistence and love for the sport has helped her reach peaks of success in addition to amassing an impressive fortune. She remained unsuccessful in a couple of competitions owing to the injuries she received. At the same time she has won numerous of the big ones creating history. She is an inspiration to many young skiers today portraying that you can do anything if you have the will power.

With a career spread across two decades, Vonn made a net wealth of $12 million. In addition to her competitive skiing career, she has also been a part of several endorsement deals with high end brands, media projects.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Lindsey Vonn worth? Lindsey Vonn net worth as of 2022 is $12 million. She has earned most of this fortune from her ski career, and some of it from her skin care venture, television appearances brand endorsements, promotions and sponsorships. How much does Lindsey Vonn make? Lindsey has retired from the competitive circuit but has her other ventures active. According to many sources, combining all the sources of earning she likely makes between half a million to one million annually. How old is Lindsey Vonn? Lindsey was born on October 18, 1984 in St. Paul so at the time of writing this, the former American skier is 37 years old. Is Vonn married? Lindsey married Thomas Vonn, the former athlete of the U.S. Ski Team in 2007. But, their marriage did not last and they couple legally separated in 2013. After that, Vonn had reportedly dated a couple of men but did not get married anyone as yet.