The American politician, Lindsey Graham is the current acting South Carolina senior senator for the United States. He was born in Central town in South Carolina and started his political career in 1992. Lindsey was first elected as the House of Representatives member of the 2nd South Carolina district. He continued to serve as a member till 1995 and later became a House of Representatives member for the 3rd district in early 1995. Graham continued to hold the position till January 2003 and in the same month, he became the US South Carolina Senator.

Lindsey Graham has been serving as a US senator since 2003. During this period he served as the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and has become a Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member. Aside from this, he provided his services to the United States military. He served in the United States Air Force from 1982 to 1988 and was in the Air National Guard for South Carolina from 1989 to 1995. After this, Lindsey Graham worked in the Air Force Reserve Command for nearly two decades i.e, from 1995 to 2015.

What is Lindsey Graham Worth?

Lindsey Graham spent a great deal of his life as a lawyer. In addition to this, he also held different positions in the United States assembly. Lindsey Graham net worth is $100 million as of this writing and by the end of this year, Lindsey Graham net worth is projected to increase to $105 million. He acquired most of his fortune from his work as a lawyer and US senator. In addition to this, he also made millions of dollars from his business ventures and investments. He served in the House of Representatives of South Carolina’s 2nd district from January 1993 to January 1995.

Then from January 1995 to January 2003, he was a member of the House of Representatives of South Carolina’s 3rd district. Then in 2003, he became the South Carolina Senator and from January 2019 to February 2021 he was the Chairman of the Senate Committee. Not only this, but he also became a member of the Ranking Member of the Senate Budget Committee. Check out how much does Lindsey Graham make? in the following paragraph.

Name Lindsey Graham Full Name Lindsey Olin Graham Net worth $100 million Birth 9 July 1955, Central, USA Nationality American Age 67 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 70 kg Profession Politician, Lawyer Career 1982-Present

How Much Does Lindsey Graham Make?

According to our reports, the American politician and lawyer, Lindsey Graham reportedly makes over $12 million a year from his work. He derives money from his salary as a senior senator of South Carolina. Graham has also made smart investments during his career. He invested millions of dollars into government bonds and stocks of various companies. From his work as a lawyer, Lindsey Graham also earned thousands of dollars. In addition to this, he also receives thousands or even millions of dollars from donations made by the public. It is highly probable that Lindsey Graham’s earnings per month are at least $1 million. His weekly income is reckoned to be around $250k. Read in detail about Lindsey Graham’s earnings and investments in the following section.

Lindsey Graham Earnings and Investments

First things first, let’s see how much Lindsey Graham makes from his position as the senior United States senator. He reportedly receives $350k a year for his role as Senator. And from his business investments and other works, his monthly income totals $1 million. It has been reported that his investments and asset portfolio are evaluated to be worth over $45 million. In addition to this, he also received money from the public. For instance, he received around $300k from Frank VanderSloot, and Laura Perlmutter (who is the spouse of Ike Perlmutter) gave Lindsey Graham a sum of $250k as a donation. He also received a sum of $150k from Jimmy John Liautaud.

In case you didn’t know, Jimmy John Liautaud is a Sandwich businessman from Florida. Graham got over $100k as a donation from Jim Davis. Back in 2020, during the month of October alone, Graham got over $1.1 million in contributions from billionaires and their wives. He has also received contributions from Sheldon & Miriam Adelson which was $1 million, Larry Ellison gave $250k, Donald Friese contributed $250k, Charles & An Johnson donated $110k, and many more through Super PAC (Political Action Committees). In case you are wondering, the above information is derived from Forbes.

Lindsey Graham Real Estate and Car Collection

Graham has invested a large share of his income into real estate properties. Most of his properties are in the southern part of the United States. He is reportedly the owner of a 10,000 square feet home in South Carolina. As per records, he bought the place in the year 1999. And it has numerous amenities such as a huge garden, swimming pool, fireplace, and much more. As of this writing, the property is worth over $20 million.

Car Collection

It is reported that Lindsey Graham has many classic cars in his possession. He is reportedly the owner of a $410k classic 1963, Chevrolet Corvette. He is also the keeper of a Ferrari 250 GTO and its price has not been disclosed. However, you will be stunned to know that the vintage Ferrari 250 GTO has gone over $50 million in the market.

Graham also purchased a Shelby GT350, which is worth between $40k to $80k. He is also reportedly the owner of a Land Rover Defender and Lincoln Continental, which cost around $50k and $45k respectively. Not only this, but he also possesses a Jaguar XE, which is evaluated to be worth more than $40k.

Lindsey Graham Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American politician, Lindsey Graham was born on the 9th of July 1955 in Central city, which is in South Carolina, United States. He is the child of Florence James Graham, who was also known as “F.J.” and Millie Walters. Lindsey’s father, James was a businessman, who ran restaurants, sanitary cafés, and bar ventures. Lindsey was sent to D.W. Daniel High School and later to South Carolina University. During his time at college, he became part of the Reserve Officers Training group.

Unfortunately, Millie passed away due to cancer and James suffered a heart attack and left the world. Due to this, Lindsey Graham became the sole caretaker of his sister, who was only 13 years old at that time. After this, he earned a B.A. degree majoring in psychology in the year 1977. He then joined South Carolina University Law School and came out with a Juris Doctor in the year 1981.

Career Beginnings

After completing his academic studies, Lindsey Graham was drafted into the United States Air Force’s “JAGC” (Judge Advocate General’s Corps) as an officer. He went on to serve as a lawyer for the USA Air Force from 1982 to 1984 and was later repositioned to Rhein-Main Air Base, which is in Germany. Till 1988, he handled cases for Air Force in Europe and ultimately retired in 1989. After this, he began practicing as a private attorney. From 1988 to 1992, he worked in Oconee County and then practiced law in Central city from 1990 to 1994. While practicing law in Oconee, Lindsey Graham became a member of the House of Representatives with a 60:40 margin against Lowell W. Ross.

Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump Controversy

Donald Trump is no stranger to controversies and in a sense, neither any politician is immune to controversies. The same is with Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump. We have witnessed numerous personalities of being critical of Donald Trump when he was the presidential candidate. However, out of nowhere, the same personalities who were once critical of Trump became the latter’s strongest advocates. Something similar happened in the case of Lindsey Graham as well. For instance, before Trump became president, Graham called him “[email protected]”, when the former stated that senator John McCain is not a war hero.

This was in July 2015 and later in December, Trump sparked outrage after he proposed banning Muslims from entering the USA. This time too, Graham was critical of Trump and called him racist, religious bigot, xenophobic, and much more. He even went as far as to say “I’d rather lose without Donald Trump than try to win with him”. Then in May 2016, Lindsey Graham stated “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…and we will deserve it” through his social media account and ultimately didn’t vote for him.

However, things took a sudden turn after Lindsey Graham met Trump in March 2017. Out of the blue, Lindsey Graham started defending Donald Trump on social media, in press meetings, and pretty much everywhere. This shocked the media and even the Democratic and Republican parties as well. We also saw Lindsey Graham giving his all to reelect Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election. Unfortunately (for Lindsey), Joe Biden won the election.

Lindsey Graham Personal Life

The American politician, Lindsey Graham hasn’t walked down the aisle throughout his life. And in addition to this, there is no information or records on his dating history as well. He currently resides in Seneca city, which is in his hometown, South Carolina.

Conclusion

Lindsey Graham has spent most of his youth as a lawyer for the United States Air Force. He then entered into politics through his law practice. Eventually, he became the senior Senator of South Carolina. Though his accomplishments are good, he has become a subject of controversy due to his support for Trump.

