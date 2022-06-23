If you love reading controversial articles, then this post might interest you. As you can see in the title, we are going to talk about Linda Tripp in the post. Those who are born before 1990 might know who she is, and those who don’t know her don’t worry you will find all the information you need about Linda Tripp on this site. Linda Tripp was a civil servant of America, who made headlines for exposing the then-president of the United States, Bill Clinton affair. The scandal is famously known as the 1998 Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal (You will find a detailed paragraph on the “Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal” in a later section). Born in Jersey City in November 1949, Linda Tripp went on to live a long life and passed away in April 2020.

In this article, you will find all the important information about Linda Tripp like, What was Linda Tripp net worth? How old was Linda Tripp at the time of her death? How did she expose Bill Clinton Scandal? and How much did Linda Tripp use to make? Please kindly read this post till the end.

What Was Linda Tripp Worth?

According to several reports, the American civil servant, Linda Tripp net worth was reported to be around $40 million in April 2020. Reports state that Linda Tripp acquired most of her fortune during her time as a civil servant. She also made a considerable amount of money through the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal settlement. Apart from this, she and her husband used to run a holiday store, which was also a crucial source of income for her. Now, take a look at how much did Linda Tripp use to make?

Name Linda Tripp Net Worth $40 Million Birth 24 November 1946, New Jersey, USA Death April 8, 2020 Nationality American Age 70 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 65 kg Profession Civil Servant, Business Owner Career 1968-2020

How Much Did Linda Tripp Use To Make?

As per our research, Linda Tripp used to make a little over $1 million each year from her post. She kicked off her career with the US Army Intelligence, where she used to work as a secretary. Her role as secretary landed her a job at the White House during the George Bush administration. Soon, Linda Tripp worked her way up to become part of the White House Counsel, for which she received up to $50k a year. Later on, she got transferred to the public affairs office, which is located in Pentagon.

Around that time, Linda Tripp was getting a stipend close to $70k a year. Aftermath the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Linda got a promotion and her takings were increased to a little over $90k to $98k a year. After stepping down as a civil officer, Linda started overseeing her holiday store. The store is called “The Christmas Sleigh”, and it is situated in Middleburg, Virginia, United States. Let’s have a look at Linda Tripp’s role in the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal.

Linda Tripp’s Role in the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal of 1998

Way before the Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal came into public, a female state employee of Arkansas, filed a case of sexual harassment against then-president Bill Clinton. Not only this, but she also filed the same charges against Danny Ferguson, who was a former police officer. The name of the employee is Paula Jones, and she filed the charges in May 1994. This case is widely popular as “Clinton v. Jones”.

Linda Tripp used to work with a woman named Monica Lewinsky during her time in the Pentagon public affairs office. Over the course of a year and a half, both Monica and Linda became close friends and began having personal talks with one another. One day, Monica Lewinsky admitted to Linda that she is in a physical association with president Bill Clinton. After this, Linda Tripp took this matter to Lucianne Goldberg, who works as an author and literary agent. Lucianne advised Linda Tripp to record Clinton and Monica’s conversations and to collect as much information as she can about Clinton and Monica’s romantic relationship.

Case Investigation of Clinton and Monica’s Affair

In early 1998, Linda Tripp took the phone recordings to the American lawyer, Kenneth Starr. Linda offered to hand over the tapes to Starr on the condition of receiving immunity from wiretap charges. Tripp went on to add that during the “Clinton v. Jones” trial, Monica gave a false testament denying her affair with Clinton. Linda went on to add that she was aware of Monica’s and Clinton’s relationship and chose to expose the scandal as it would be a great injustice to Paula Jones’s rights.

While collecting evidence against Monica and Clinton, Linda asked Monica to preserve her dress which had the president’s semen on it. Based on the evidence provided by Linda Tripp, Starr went to the special court to seek permission to further investigate Lewinsky and Clinton’s relationship. The attorney general, Janet Reno granted Starr the permission to proceed. Kenneth Starr then started investigating Monica Lewinsky and Clinton, and he also started looking at the pieces of evidence presented by Paula Jones during her trial as well.

As a result, both Clinton and Lewinsky had to appear in court to prove their innocence, however, Clinton appeared through CCTV. By the end of court hearings, the jury asked whether she had something to say for herself, to which Lewinsky replied “I hate Linda Tripp”. During the initial stages of the trial, Bill denied having any kind of physical relationship with Monica Lewinsky. However, due to the dress presented by Monica, which had the stains of Bill’s semen, he (Bill) testified in front of the jury that his relationship with Monica was “inappropriate”. The jury found both Clinton and Monica guilty to take false oaths and misleading the case.

Aftermath

The court found Bill Clinton guilty of misleading the court proceedings and taking a false oath during both Clinton v. Jones and Clinton and Lewinsky Scandal. The court of Arkansas ordered Clinton to pay a fine of $25k to Pulaski County Court (which is in Arkansas). Also, Bill’s license to practice law was also suspended for 5 years. The court also fined a sum of $90k on Clinton, due to violating court orders. At last, the Arkansas court ruled that Clinton should pay a sum of $850k to Paula Jones.

However, on the other hand, things started getting problematic for Linda as the Democrats demanded the court prosecute Linda under the charges of wiretap law. However, the court ruled that Lewinsky tried to mislead the court by taking a false oath and thus the court dismissed the charges made against Linda Tripp in May 2000. Then in the following year, Linda Tripp was suspended from her Pentagon post after Bill Clinton’s tenure came to an end in January.

Linda tried to retaliate that this suspension was due to her involvement in exposing Bill Clinton’s scandal to which Clinton’s representatives stated that every civil servant has to resign their post after the conclusion of their respective president’s administration so that the new administration can take their place. They went on to add that anyone who doesn’t comply with orders will be removed.

Linda Tripp Settlement

Around the time of the Clinton and Lewinsky Scandal, Kenneth Bacon and Clifford Bernath released private information about Linda to the media. This information also included the case when Linda was apprehended when she was 19 years old under the charges of stealing $263 cash and a $600 watch from a store. However, no case was filed in court.

Kenneth and Clifford also revealed that Linda denied ever having been arrested while filling the form for her US Defense post. Not only this but Kenneth and Clifford also released other personal information and security files of Linda Tripp to the public.

As a result, Linda filed a case against the US Department of Defense under the charges of violating the 1974 Privacy Act. She also filed the same lawsuit against the US Department of Justice for leaking her private information and files to the public. The US Defense investigated the case and found Kenneth and Clifford guilty of leaking Linda Tripp’s personal information to the public.

Then in November 2003, Linda agreed to receive a sum of $595k from the federal government to drop the case. As per the agreement she also received the highest stipend for the years 1998, 1999, and 2000. In addition to this, she was also granted a pension and was also allowed to work as a civil servant once again.

Early Life, Personal Life, and Death

Albert Carotenuto and Inge Carotenuto were the parents of late Linda Tripp. Linda’s father Albert used to be a US soldier and later took a job as a teacher. Inge gave birth to Linda on the 24th of November 1949 in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. Unfortunately, Inge divorced Albert after she found that he was cheating on her with a fellow teacher. The pair parted ways in 1968. In the same year, Linda completed her studies at Hanover Park High School and went on to join the Army Intelligence, where she worked as a secretary. Linda fell in love with a fellow army officer named Bruce Tipp and later on tied the knot in 1971. The pair went on to have two children a boy and a girl. Bruce and Linda ended their marriage in 1990.

After her settlement with the US Defence, Linda walked down the aisle with Dieter Rausch in the year 2004. She and Dieter started a holiday store named “The Christmas Leigh” in Virginia. According to Linda, she has been suffering from breast cancer since 2001. Later on on the 8th of April 2020, Linda passed away due to pancreatic cancer at the age of 70 years.

Conclusion

No matter what, there will always be a difference of opinion on whether Linda Tripp was a hero or a villain. Some say that Linda broke Monica’s trust and used her for her purpose, while some others debate that she is a hero who exposed dirty politics. One thing is for sure Clinton’s, Monica’s, and Linda’s life completely changed after the scandal. Now it depends on the perspective of each individual whether it was for good or for worse.

Frequently Asked Questions About Linda Tripp

1. What was Linda Tripp worth? A. As per reports, Linda Tripp net worth was reported at $40 million at the time of her passing away in April 2020. 2. How old was Linda Tripp? A. Linda Tripp passed away at the age of 70 due to cancer. 3. Who is Linda Tripp’s husband? A. Linda was married to Dieter Rausch, (who worked as an architect) since 2004. 4. How tall was Linda Tripp? A. Linda Tripp was 5 feet and 10 inches tall.