An established actor, director, playwright, singer, and songwriter, we are talking about Lin Manuel Miranda. You might also know him as the guy who created “In the Heights”, the Broadway musical, and the movie. Well, he is also one of the writers for the 2021 movie. Now that you know who we are talking about, let us also see how much is Lin Manuel Miranda’s net worth?

What is Lin Manuel Miranda’s Net Worth?

The talented artist has been in the industry for a long time now and has provided us, movie lovers, with some amazing content. So it shouldn’t be surprising to know that the actor/director has a net worth of $80 million. When you are such a multitalented artist that is how you are valued in the market. 2021 has been an amazing year for the artist with so many of his works doing an amazing job on the screens.

Last year, the artist had worked on so many projects like tick, tick… BOOM!, Vivo, Encanto, In the Heights, and We the People. For all these projects he had either worked as a director or writer. And all of them were hits at the box office, also well appreciated by critics. The artist has also won many awards for his work in various departments. Some of them include the “Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media”, “Pulitzer Prize for Drama”, “Tony Award for Best Original Score”, “Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album”, and several others over the years.

So the $80 million net worth doesn’t seem like a stretch now, does it? He had created a few stage production and also starred in them. Some of them were musicals too. One of his famous works includes the hip-hop musical, “Hamilton”.

Name Lin Manuel Miranda Age 42 Nationality American Profession Actor, singer, songwriter, playwright, producer, film director Net Worth $80 million Date of Birth January 16, 1980 Place of Birth New York City, U.S. Spouse Vanessa Nadal

Some Ways Lin Manuel Miranda Made Huge Bucks

As mentioned earlier, Lin Manuel Miranda had an awesome 2020. With so many works released in theater and also in streaming services, he definitely made a huge chunk of money. Though, there is one thing that got him a massive paycheck. His Broadway creation “Hamilton” was already a huge success and people loved it. After the pandemic left a huge hole in the movie industry and many theaters shutting down, it was time for the streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+ to shine.

Luckily for Miranda, Disney about the streaming rights for his Hamilton Broadway musical. Now, according to several reports, the actor/director/songwriter was paid a whopping $75 million for its rights. While he may not get the whole $75 million paycheck, it is estimated that he had made more than $45 million from this. The show had previously won 11 awards in the year it was released, so it is understandable that Disney was ready to pay such a paycheck.

Well, looks like Disney’s intuition was right, as the movie was watched by a lot of people on its Disney+ streaming platform. This was also probably the highest ever paid acquisition for the movie rights. After this, he was also on Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors of 2020. Before this, he made $6.4 million annually, just from the Broadway musical when it was released.

Apart from that income, he will get 7.5% in royalties as the creator. This means he earns around $105,000 every month, and $5.5 million in a year. He will keep receiving them until the show keeps running and generates revenue. This just means that he gets money without even working.

Lin Manuel Miranda’s Assets

When it comes to assets, there is no exact information on how many houses or mansions does Miranda has. One thing we know is that he has a house in Inwood, North Manhattan. He had bought this house for his parents in 2008, which measure 1,125 square feet. After a few years, around 2013, it was reported that Miranda had put that house on sale for a price of $1 million. In 2017, it was said that he and his wife had bought a Co-op in Castle Village.

Recently, a few sources reported that the coupled had moved to Washinton Heights, but there is no information on their property or its value. Apart from having multiple places to live, he had also bought a Drama Book Shop in 2019, in New York City. The reason for him buying this book shop is because it was going out of business, and is also the place where he wrote the first few drafts of “In The Heights” long ago.

Apart from this, there is no other information on his house and the kind of assets that he owns.

Early Life and Start of His Career

Lin Manuel Miranda is the son of Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis Miranda Jr. who was born on January 16, 1980. His father is of Puerto Rican descent and was a consultant for the Democratic party, while his grandparents were of Mexican descent. On the other hand, his mother was a clinical psychologist. Miranda grew up in the Inwood neighborhood of Northern Manhattan.

When Miranda was a kid, he used to go to his grandparent’s home in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico every month. He also has a singer, who is his younger sister, that works as a strategetic consultant for the government. She offers those services from her firm MirRam Group, where she is also the Cheif Financial Advisor. When Miranda was young, he attended Hunter Elementary school and then Hunter College High School. His love for plays and musicals started right from his school days.

He starred in a school play that was directed by Chris Hayes and was a musical that Miranda, describes as a horrible nightmare. From then, he started writing musicals. After he joined Wesleyan University and was in his Sophomore year, that’s when he wrote his very first draft of the musical “In the Heights” in 1999. The musical was premiered the same year in the college after the student theater company of the college approved it. The musical also had salsa numbers and freestyle rap.

Before graduating from Wesleyan University in 2002, he had written several other musicals and had even directed them. Apart from that, he had also acted in a few other productions. The year 2002 was the start of his theatre career, where he worked on “In the Heights” to make a few changes to it. He did that with Thomas Kail(director) and John Buffalo Mailer.

Miranda’s Work in Theatre

After revising his “In the Heights” play with Thomas Kail, John Buffalo, and Quiara Alegría Hudes(who came on board in 2004), his musical premiered in 2005 in Connecticut. It didn’t stop there, as the play was also released in 2007 in 37 Arts Theater Off-Broadway. Then in 2008, the show went to Broadway, and it was a hit everywhere among critics and the audience. The musical later won Tony Awards for the “Best Musical” and “Best Original Score” category, and 10 other Tony Awards.

Miranda also played the lead role in this musical, which got him a Tony Award for “Best Actor in a Musical”. It had also won a “Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album”. Since the “In the Heights” musical was a huge success, there were multiple national tours. By that time, Miranda had quit Broadway, but he joined them again for the tours.

The first one was in Los Angeles in 2010, and the next San Juan, Puerto Rico. He worked again on Broadway until January 9, 2012. By then, he did 1,185 performances and 29 previews. Between quitting Broadway and rejoining it again, he had worked as a Columnist for the Manhattan Times, worked as an English teacher at Hunter College High School. In his early career, he had also created a hip hop improv group called “Freestyle Love Supreme”. This group had performed in multiple comedy festivals.

After “In the Heights”, he worked on another musical called “Bring It On”. In this musical, he worked with Amanda Green and Tom Kitt to co-write the lyrics and music for the musical. This musical got two Tony Awards nominations in the “Best Choreography” and “Best Musical” categories.

His Acting Career

Apart from writing, directing, and acting in musicals, Miranda also had a pretty good career in movies and TV shows. His most recent role was in the musical hit “tick, tick…BOOM!” which was a pretty small role, but he directed the movie. Other than that, you might have seen him in the fantasy series from HBO and BBC, “His Dark Materials”. He played the role of “Lee Scoresby” for 9 episodes and is set to play the same in its third and final season in 2022.

Miranda had appeared in many other TV shows and movies in small roles and most of them were Disney projects. Also, he lent his voice and writing skills to some amazing TV shows and animated movies. A few examples include the Bojack Horseman, Duck Tales, Vivo, Moana, and Encanto. He had guest appearances in some of the famous TV shows like “How I Met Your Mother”, “Modern Family”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “House”, “The Sopranos”, “Saturday Night Live”, and a few others.

Did you know that Miranda was also in a Star Wars movie? Miranda made a cameo as a resistance trooper in the final movie of the third trilogy, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. He also wrote a song in the same movie and had earlier written one for the Star Wars: Force Awakens. He also had a good relationship with Disney as he had played a lot of minor roles in their movies. Well, it should be obvious that they are on good terms, as the entertainment giant had paid him more than $45 million for his “Hamilton” musical movie.

How much did Lin Manuel Miranda make from Disney? We do not know the exact answer but we can defiantly say that it is at least a 7-figure.

Wrapping Up

In this article, we have talked about “how much is Lin Manuel Miranda’s worth?” and things that contributed to his market value. One of the major reasons for his $80 million net worth is because of his hit musicals like “Hamilton” and “In the Heights”. This established him as a huge artist in the industry and among audiences alike. Miranda is a multi-talented artist who has massively contributed to Broadway and showbiz. To get a better idea about his life and career, read the whole article where we discussed every important detail that will help you under what is Lin Manuel Miranda’s net worth.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Lin Manuel Miranda’s worth? When it comes to Lin Manuel Miranda’s net worth, in the year 2022, it is estimated to be around $80 million. This is due to his 20 years of career as an artist in Broadway, movies, Tv shows, and music. What are some famous songs written by Miranda? Miranda has written a lot of famous songs for movies, tv shows, and Broadway. Some of his best works include “My Shot”, “Satisfied”, “In The Heights”, “9600”, “Shiny”, “One More Song”, “You’re Welcome” et cetera. Is Lin Manuel Miranda married? Miranda married Vanessa Nadal in 2010, who was his friend in high school. The couple now has 2 sons. How much did Hamilton make? By the end of 2020, Hamilton had made a gross of $365 million, probably a bit more than that.