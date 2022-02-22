What is Lil Yachty net worth? Miles Parks McCollum, popularly known by his stage name “Lil Yatchy” is an American hip-hop singer, songwriter, and rapper. Those of you who are not much into the rap or hip-hop genre may not be familiar with this name. But, if you are one of them who love to listen to this popular funk music while driving, then you might have probably heard “One Night”, by Lil Yachty. This and “Minnesota” are the two debut singles that brought him to prominence in the digital platform back in 2015. That said, money is not uncommon in the rap game, especially for one who is dominating the space. So is the story for this American artist. Lil Yachty net worth currently is evaluated to be between $8 to $10 million as of 2022. If this is Surprising to you, we bring to you several posts on other Members of the Hip Hop Industry like Jake Hartlow. Here is our post on Jack Hartlow’s Net Worth.

While as per a reliable source, the young rapper’s total wealth piles up to $8 million, some websites did peg his total worth at $3 to $4 million. Despite the differences surrounding how much is Lil Yachty worth as of 2022, one thing is pretty clear. This millennial has given the rap genre a new angle altogether that shows in his work. Quite innovative with his creations, Yachty often uses audio clips from cartoon theme songs or video games to give it a new angle. His music style is appreciated by several listeners, including fellow rappers, audiences, or other critics.

In this posting, we will cover some information surrounding how rich is Lil Yachty, his signature hairstyle with Lil Yachty beads (that his fans address as), his biography, career, and assets.

LiL Yachty Net Worth and Earnings, Biography and Early Life, Career, and Assets:

Lil Yachty entered the music industry at a very young age. He made his debut at the age of 18, and he grew tremendously from then on. While currently Lil Yachty net worth is estimated to be $8 million or slightly lesser, he gets credit from all around for making $8 million in a short span of time of just 7 years. This also got him a place in the yearly list of Hip-Hop Cash princes. Yachty's main earnings come from record sales, songwriting, concerts and shows, and online streaming. Other than that he also earns from brand endorsements.

A few sources have estimated the rapper’s annual salary to be roughly around 1.3 million per year. The artist reportedly charges around $100,000 for a show and for a guest appearance, he demands $35,000. Lil Yachty’s songs have been streamed as many as 500 million times on various streaming channels. This also got him an enormous chunk of money increasing his total wealth.

The rapper first grabbed the attention of his followers by releasing hit singles – One Night and Minnesota in 2015. He believes in hard-working and perseverance, and it started paying off right from the beginning. Yachty released his debut mixtape in 2016 after which he not only became famous among his audiences but also many producers and other rappers who showed interest in working with him.

Before moving to the biographic details, here is a quick rundown of his details:

Real Name: Miles Parks McCollum Nick Names: Lil Yachty, Lil Boat, King of Teens, Nautica Boat Boy, King Boat Age: 24 Date of Birth: August 23, 1997 Parents: Shannon McCollum (Father)

Venita McCollum (Mother) Profession: Rapper, Songwriter, Musician, Record Producer Salary: Roughly $1.13 to $2.3 million annually Net worth: $8 million

Early Life and Biography:

Lil Yachty was born on 23 August 1997 in Mableton, Georgia, and was also raised there. He is the son of Shannon McCollum (father), and Venita McCollum (Mother). He also has a sibling whose name is Kodie Shane. While his given name is Miles Parks McCollum, the rapper has got several nicknames that his fans have given him in the honor of his mixtapes like King Boat, Nautica Boat Boy, or Lil Boat.

The 24-year-old rap artist went to Pebble brook High school, and he also simultaneously worked at McDonald’s to support his financial needs. It was here that got acquainted with rapping and hip-hop. Yachty was passionate about music from a very tender age but raw music that deviated from the regular ones excited him more. His father being a music photographer had given him exposure to various types of music.

After completing high school, Lil Yachty joined Alabama State University to further his education. However, he dropped out of college in between to transform his passion for music into a professional career. He moved to New York and started living with a friend where he also started networking with well-known personalities who are into street fashion to get an idea about the local street fashion. The rapper braided hairstyle with diamond beads swinging at the ends are one of the signature looks that Lil Yachty is known for. People often look for 'Lil Yachty beads', to know if they are really made of diamond.

It is also around then that he adopted the nickname “Lil Yachty”, the name that he is known by today.

Critical Music Steps:

The young rapper was well aware of how powerful can be the social media platform to gain recognition. Therefore, he put in all the efforts to increase the number of followers on the internet in order to build an image online. Yachty also focussed on building contacts and socializing with people from the music industry and this way he started getting features on other music professionals’ online accounts. Gradually many people online came forward to support him.

This effort of Yachty got him in contact with people like Burberry Perry, a well-reputed producer that elevated his image and helped his name and works reach the masses.

Career:

After Yachty’s first release “One Night” from his debut album Summer Songs became viral through a funny video in 2015. He got a decent amount of fan following and fame through this. While some audiences enjoyed the satire in the video, the song attracted the attention of many and led them to learn more about the song and eventually the rapper. As of 2022, “One Night” has reached close to 130 million views on YouTube.

2016 was even more prosperous for Lil Yachty. After the success of his debut singles, the rapper made his presence as a model in Kanye West’s “Yeezy Season 3 fashion line” in February 2016. Within a month, Yachty released his very first mixtape titled “Lil Boat”. It was also well-received by the audience and achieved the 106th position in the US Billboard making a sizable contribution to how much is Lil Yachty worth today. This was the launch of the rapper’s successful career.

Pretty soon, Yachty dropped his second mixtape called Summer Songs 2 in 2016 and the second version of the Lil Boat – “Lil Boat 2” released in 2018. Before that though, in April 2016, the 24-year-old rapper together with DRAM (Shelley Marshaun Massenburg-Smith) released “Broccoli” which got the 5th position on the Billboard Hot 100. Undoubtedly, this was a huge boost in his career and got the rapper a significant fortune.

Yachty’s Collaborative Work:

He has also worked with several other fellow rappers and musicians like Kyle on the single “iSpy”. He also worked with TheGoodPerry, TM88, Macklemore, and more. In March 2017, he got featured in Tee Grizzley’s “From the D to the A”. All these collaborative works further brought him to prominence leading his way up the success ladder.

Lil Yachty also signed recording contracts with various record labels like Motown Records and Capitol Records. Record sales proved to be a major addition to Lil Yachty net worth.

Other sources of income:

Other than the musical career, Yachty also supports different brands that pay him a good amount of cash. This serves as a prominent boost contributing to what is Lil Yachty net worth today. He has signed endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Urban Fitters, Target, Sprite, and Nautica. The rapper appeared alongside Carly Rae Jepsenin in a promotional music video for Target.

Yachty being a new generation artist is pretty strategic about earning and managing his financials. He not only knows how to get famous using the present-day digital platforms but also knows how to streamline the cash and invest in meaningful ventures.

Awards:

The Gen Z rapper’s unique music style and amazing rap work got him several accolades right from the beginning of his career. Clearly, he has a solid potential to soon get up to the level where some high-profile wrappers stand today. Some noteworthy award categories that the rapper has been nominated for are – Best Rap/Sung Performance (Grammy nomination), Top Rap Collaboration, and Best New International Artist. We also have an article on some other great actors who have also been recipients of awards like our post on Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth.

Wrapping Up:

Lil Yachty is a young artist who has given the rap genre a significant variation that gained him a name and celebrity status at a very early age. His work is well received by different categories of audiences that include fans, rap lovers, and other professional rappers. It is also worth noting here that the “Lil Boat” artist and pop star came to the limelight in a single shot, thanks to his dedicated efforts and smart moves in networking with the right people. The ‘Bubblegum Trap’, as he has named his style, has brought Lil Yachty net worth to $8 million as of today. We also hope that this gentleman will go a long way when it comes to success and obviously of higher net worth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is Lil Yachty net worth? Born on 23 August 1997, Lil Yachty is 24 years old as of February 2022. Are Lil Yachty beads on hair made of real diamond? Many fans ask whether Lil Yachty beads on his hair are made of actual diamonds. Well, as per several sources online, the rapper’s signature braided hairdo is accessorized with diamond-encrusted beads. How rich is Lil Yacthy? As of 2022, Lil Yachty net worth stands at close to $8 million. What legal issue was Yachty involved in? Yachty was involved in a credit card sham in 2015 before he got famous and started his career in the music industry. The rapper was arrested in Florida along with another person but Yachty got bailed out by paying $11,000. His name was later eliminated from the case probably because he was still in his teens at that time.