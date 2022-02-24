Lil Kim for those of you who do not know is an American rapper. She has delivered many successful albums and singles. She is also a television personality and has appeared in various television shows. Few of her albums were even certified Platinum and Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Lil Kim was in a relationship with American rapper Notorious B.I.G. After releasing so many hit albums and singles, you would be thinking that she has made a ton of money. Let us find out if she did. Let us also see what’s Lil Kim net worth is, and how much she makes, after looking at what she did to get here.

About Lil Kim

If you know her by her stage name, you might also know that Kimberly Denise Jones is her real name. She was born on 11 July 1974 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Lil Kim would attend the Queen of All Saints Elementary School in Brooklyn. When she was only 9 years old, her parents got divorced and Lil Kim would live with her father. She had a very rough childhood and would later be kicked out of the house by her father and she would start living on the streets and had to drop out of high school. Lil Kim would meet rapper Notorious B.I.G. when she was a teenager. Notorious B.I.G. had a very big influence on Lil Kim’s personal and professional life. During this time, Notorious B.I.G. was gaining a lot of popularity with his close contact with the Bad Boy Records. Lil Kim would go on to join the Sarah J. Vocational High School and would attend this school for the next 2 years. She was later transferred to Brooklyn College Academy and would finish her high school here.

Junior M.A.F.I.A

In the year 1994 when Lil Kim was 19 years old, Notorious B.I.G. started promoting the Junior M.A.F.I.A. which was a hip hop group that would include Lil Kim. Junior M.A.F.I.A. released their first studio album in the year 1995. The album was titled Conspiracy and would not do very well. Conspiracy would receive a few bad reviews and had very average sales. The album went on to sell only 69,000 units in the first week of its release. Notorious B.I.G. wrote a few of the songs on the album. Even though the album received a few bad reviews, the album would be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Conspiracy would also include a few hit singles such as Get Money, I Need You Tonight, and Player’s Anthem. These 3 single would be certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as Platinum.

Hard Core Album

Lil Kim would gain a lot of popularity because of these hit singles. She was now able to pursue her music career as a solo artist and would begin working on her debut album. Lil Kim would also start making appearances in various R&B albums by other artists. She would also be working on her first album as a solo artist. Lil Kim would release her debut album in the year 1996. The album would be titled Hard core. The album was a big hit and would sell 78,000 units in the first week of its release. The album has sold close to 5 million units throughout the world. Hard Core would be listed on number 11 on the Billboard 200 which was the highest-ranking on Billboard for a female artist during this year. The album would later be certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

By the year 2000, Lil Kim would release her second studio album, which would be titled Notorious K.I.M. This album had a limited amount f tracks and would debut at number 4 in the Billboard 200. The album was a very big hit, and it would go on to sell 229,000 units in the first week of its release. Notorious K.I.M. would also be certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) just 4 weeks after the album was released. In the year 2002, Lil Kim would release a song which was titled Whats the Word. The single did not have an official release and would be listed at number 9 in the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart. In 2003 Lil Kim released her third album which was titled La Bella Mafia. This was another hit album by Lil Kim. It was listed at number 5 in the Billboard 200. The album received a lot of positive reviews from many critics and sold 166,000 units in the first week of its release. Later, La Bella Mafia would also be certified platinum in the United States of America and sold close to 1.1 million units.

Working from Prison

Lil Kim would release her fourth studio album. The album would be titled The Naked Truth. She released this album while she was serving a prison sentence of a year. The Naked Truth would also go on to be a big hit. The album would be given a 5 mic rating by The Source. This made Lil Kim the only female rapper to receive a 5 Mic rating. Furthermore, the album would be listed at number 6 in the Billboard 200. The Naked Truth would sell nearly 109,000 units in a week of its release and would later be certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album did not do as well as her previous album. Lil Kim would go on to say that her time in the prison did not allow her to promote the album properly.

Working Without a Record Label

In the year 2008, Lil Kim would release her first mixtape, which was titled, Ms. GOAT. The mixtape was produced by Mister Cee and DJ Whoo Kid. During this time, Lil Kim had also parted way with Atlantic Records, as she felt that she would be more comfortable working on her music by herself. Ms. GOAT would receive a lot of positive reviews. The album was told to be a representation of how Lil Kim returned to the streets and how she did not lose her skill in rapping even though she was in the prison for a year. In the year 2009 Lil Kim would appear in a few singles. Some of them include Girls by the Korean singer Seven. Lil Kim released a single which was titled Download, and it featured T-Pain and Charlie Wilson. She featured in Hey Ho by Ludacris which also featured Lil Fate in the year 2010.

Mixtapes

In the year 2011, Lil Kim released her second mixtape. The mixtape was titled Black Friday. Black Friday would receive a lot of negative comments from a few critics. The mixtape was available to purchase on PayPal. Black Friday would not do very well like her previous mixtape. Lil Kim would go on to release a few other singles, such as If You Love Me, which she released for her fans on 2012 Valentine’s Day. She even released Looks Like Money, a song produced in 2013. Lil Kim would release a mixtape of her debut album in the year 2014, which would be titled Hard Core. The album was released on her official website and was free to download. Lil Kim would even release her fifth studio album in the year 2019. Lil Kim would even say that the name of the album held a very deep meaning. After many delays, Lil Kim would finally release the album in October 2009. The album did not do well and would only sell close to 1,000 units in the first week of its release. The album was not even listed on the Billboard 200.

Lil Kim Net Worth

Look at her career and the number of successful singles and albums she has released, it looks like she has made a lot of money. So, how much is Lil Kim worth? Lil Kim net worth 2021 is estimated to be around $500,000. Now, you might be wondering how her net worth is so low? That is because she has lost a huge portion of her net worth. As of 2010, Lil Kim was one of the most successful stars in the industry. As of 2010, Lil Kim had an estimated net worth of $15 million. Lil Kim almost lost all her money in 2018. She had filed bankruptcy as she owed more than $600,000 in house mortgage payments. This made sure she lost her $3 million mansion in New Jersey. She even owed nearly $1.6 million in federal taxes and had a total debt of nearly $4 million.

Full Name Kimberly Denise Jones Date of Birth 11 July 1974 Age 47 years Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Height 4'11" Weight 121 lbs Net Worth $500,000

Lil Kim Assets

As we have seen before, Lil Kim has lost a huge portion of her money and had to file bankruptcy in the year 2018. As a result of this, Lil Kim has lost her $3 million house in New Jersey. Lil Kim owed 600,000 in house mortgage payments and close to $1.6 million in taxes. One reason she lost a lot of her money was that she was spending more than she made. Lil Kim had filed a chapter 13 bankruptcy. She apparently owned $2.5 million worth of assets, which include a Bentley Continental GT, a Mercedes Benz, jewelry, etc. But her debt was $4 million. As of 2019, the bankruptcy was removed from her name as she did not require it. She is now providing for her family, which includes her daughter and the child’s daughter.

Conclusion

Lil Kim has been one of the most successful stars in 2010. She has delivered various successful albums, out of which a few were certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She has featured in many singles by various famous artists and has featured many of them in her music as well. Even though she has achieved all this, she lost most of her money as she went into debt and had to file bankruptcy. If you are wondering where is Lil Kim now? She lives in Brooklyn, New York, and the bankruptcy has been removed from her name.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)

1. How old is Lil Kim? Lil Kim was born on 11 July 1974 which makes her 47 years old. 2. Where is Lil Kim from? She was born and brought up in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. 3. Did Lil Kim have a baby with Notorious B.I.G.? Lil Kim would get pregnant with Notorious B.I.G’s child. During this time he was married to Faith Evans. Lil Kim would choose to get an abortion.