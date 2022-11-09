Lil Jon Net Worth: Age, Career, Assets, Biography, Family, Earnings, Cars

Jonathan Smith, who uses the stage name ‘Lil Jon’, is a Georgia-based rap musician, record producer, actor and DJ. He came from the suburbs of Atlanta and rose as a star in the hip-hop industry through some of his extraordinary musical creations. Jon has also earned a solid fame for being the figurehead of the music group “Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz”. Beginning as early as 1993, the rapper has been enjoying a flourishing career that also evidently reflects in his net worth. The recent estimates show Lil Jon net worth to be $30 million and it is still growing!

Jon is given the credit for developing and establishing the hip-hop sub-genre “Crunk” which was not known much to public earlier. One of his singles “Turn Down for What” which he created in collaboration with the well-known artists, Pitbull and DJ Snake, became multi-platinum hit. While he has given some incredible albums to his fans to cherish, of late, the rapper is found engaging himself more on his DJing talent and branching out his interests to the television world.

That said, if you are looking for more details about this multi-talented hip-hop singer, then we have got you covered. In this posting, you will learn what factors contribute to Lil Jon net worth, how much does Lil Jon make, some of his personal details like how old is Lil Jon, his family and more.

How Much Does Lil Jon Make

So far we have been talking about what is Lil Jon worth. The rapper’s expansive music career has landed him a net worth of $30 million which is no surprise given that he has released some great albums and tracks that have sold millions of copies. A lot of his fans, however, are also curious to know how much does he make annually.

While there are no concrete details on what Lil Jon has made from each album, it is easy to assume that he makes somewhere around $1.5 to $2 million a year from his music career. The primary source of earning definitely comes from the record sales of his albums. Aside from that, he also makes good money from the live concerts and reportedly charges around $100,000 for various events he attends. This makes significant addition to Lil Jon net worth.

The Georgian rapper continues to earn well from his DJing gigs and social media paid posts. He has worked in several television projects which has periodically helped him bank impressive payments.

Endorsement Deals

In addition to that, the singer has another major source of earning that aids to Lil Jon net worth and that is brand endorsements. He has been endorsing various brands for several years now which has helped him cash in a lot of money. For example, he has joined hands with Oakley since 2005. In addition to that, he has agreed to be the face of Don Julio tequila, NoHo (no Hangover defense), among many others.

Jon has signed a deal with SOL headphones and starred in the Radio Shack commercial in 2013 as a part of SOL Deck launch. If that is not enough, then he also has his own clothing line called 2Vicious.

With all the details about Lil Jon net worth and his earnings that we have shared, let’s take a look at the rappers origin, personal life and what led him to become what he is today.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Jonathan H Smith Popular Name Lil Jon Date of Birth 17 January, 1971 Age 51 years Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Parents Father - Name Unknown

Mother - Carrie Smith Williams Spouse Nicole Smith Children One. DJ Young Slade Profession Rapper, Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Performer Net Worth $30 million

How old is Lil Jon? Jonathan Mortimer Smith (Lil Jon) was born on 27th January, 1971 in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. He is 51 years old as of 2022. The rapper grew up in a humble neighborhood in the Southwestern part of Atlanta. His mother, Carrie Smith-Williams, was a medical professional in the US military while his father, an engineer at Lockheed Martin which is also into Aerospace and defense. There is, however, no information on his father’s name.

Lil Jon is the eldest of five siblings. While he was always passionate about music and sports, three of his siblings followed his parents footsteps and went on to become a part of the defense sector of the United States. In his middle school, Jon met Dwayne Searcy (musician), Robert McDowell (Musician), and Vince Philips (former professional boxer) and they became friends forever. All four of them enjoyed skateboarding and eventually they started working at a bike and skate store called Skate Escape.

Lil Jon learnt DJing on his own without a formal training. He would often host gatherings and parties in the basement of his childhood home in order to improve his skills eventually to become a star DJ as he is today. Jon and Searcy would together host these events and they called this “Old E and Chicken Parties”.

The rap star went to Frederick Douglass High School and was a part of the a member of the marching band of the school. After graduating from high school in 1989, he enrolled at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. However, he discontinued after 2 years to pursue his career as a DJ.

Career

Career Beginning

It is when he stepped into the professional world that the rapper started using his stage name Lil Jon. In 1993, Jermaine Dupri hired him at So So Def Recordings where he worked there for nearly 7 years, until 2000. During his time in the company, in 1996, the rapper created the band ‘Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz’ along with Lil Bo and Big Sam. The following year they released their first album titled “Get Crunk, Who U Wit: Da Album”. It included some of the hit singles like “Who U Wit?” and “Shawty Freak a Lil Sumthin”. While former track recieved the acclamation for introducing “Crunk” as one of the sub-genres of hip-hop, the band recieved equal amount praise for both the songs.

2000 and Later

With beginning of the new millennium, Lil Jon founded his own record label, BME Recordings. He, along with his group, dropped their second album “We Still Crunk!” that comprised of the single “I Like Dem Girlz”. They followed this with several more albums like “Put Yo Hood Up”(2001), “Kings of Crunk” (2002) and “Crunk Juice” (2004). In 2003, “Kings of Chunk” went platinum selling more than a million copies within a year of release. In 2010, Lil Jon also released a solo album called “Crunk Rock”.

The Atlanta-born rapper enjoyed several hits through the course of his music career. Some of the notable tracks that made it to the top 10 in the US Billboard Hot 100 list include “Yeah!”, “Freek-a-Leek”, “Get Low” among others. “Yeah” won the rapper the prestigious Grammy award as well. “What U Gon’ Do”- the single from the album “Crunk Juice” ranked #5 on the rap chart, #22 on Hot 100, and #13 on the R&B chart.

2013 saw a huge success with the release of “Turn Down for What” which became a multi-platinum single track. Lil Jon collaborated with his friend Pitbull along with DJ Snake to create this song which became a worldwide sensation.

Film and Television Endeavors

After enjoying a huge success in the music career, Lil Jon wanted to broaden his horizons to other branch of entertainment – acting. He has been a part of several films and television projects. Debuting with the comedy film “Soul Plane” in 2004, he subsequently appeared in films and shows like “Date Movie”, “Scary Movie 4”, “Volcano High”, “All of Us”, “Ridiculousness”, “The Rap Game” among several others.

Although it been a while since the release of his last album, the rap star continues to write and compose songs for various television / feature films that adds a lot of money to Lil Jon net worth. Some of the movies that has used his songs are “Girls Trip”, “Superfly”, the horror film “The First Purge”, “Spies in Disguise” etc.

Awards and Accomplishments

Lil Jon is the recipient of many awards for his work in the music industry. He has won the 2014 MTV Music Video Award for best Direction for “Turn Down For What”. In addition to that, he recieved Grammy for Best Rap Collaboration for “Yeah!” along with five other Grammy nominations.

Personal Life

Jon married his long-time girlfriend Nicole Smith in 2004 and welcomed their son Nathan in 1998. Their son is following the footsteps of his father and started DJing from when he was 11 years old. Nathan uses the stage moniker DJ Young Slade.

Jon is passionate about sports and supports various sports teams of Atlanta. He is also an avid supporter of National Hockey league team Las Vegas Golden Knights. The rapper also engages himself in various charitable services, especially the ones related to supporting education for children in underdeveloped countries. He is known for funding two such schools in Ghana.

He loves to wear expensing jewelery. This also once landed him in detention in Vietnam airport during a concert tour when he failed to declared his high-value accessories when entering and attempting to leave the airport.

Summing Up

Lil Jon is one of the top names in the hip-hop industry and is also known to be one of best DJs of the time. Right from pioneering the rap sub-genre ‘Crunk’ to giving multi-platinum hits, the singer has accomplished a lot so far in his career. According to the recent reports, Lil Jon net worth stands at $30 million which he has mainly earned from his prolific career as a musician/ rap artist. However, it would be unfair if we do not mention his acting credit when speaking of his financial success.

