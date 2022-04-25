LeAnn Rimes Net Worth: Career, Assets, Family, Cars, House, Earnings

LeAnn Rimes is the American vocalist, songwriter and an accomplished actress who has established herself one of the most eminent Country Music artists in the world. She was only 14 years old when she rose as a Country Music star with her debut single “Blue”. She also made a history by being the ‘Youngest Individual Singer to win the Grammy Award’ and the ‘first ever’ Country Music artist to win this award. Since then, thanks to her extensive contribution in this particular music genre, she has become the top favorite among the audiences worldwide. Wondering what is LeAnn Rimes worth after achieving stardom at such a tender age? Well, LeAnn Rimes net worth is $10 million as of 2022.

LeAnn is a big name in the music industry today with numerous awards to her credit. She has reportedly sold more than 40 million records globally so far. Not to mention, her music has been critically appreciated everywhere. Now, in addition to her successful music career, she is also an actress. LeAnn has a number of film and television credits to her name. Although not as prolific as her music career, they have certainly helped her elevate her overall wealth.

Not only this. The singer’s diverse range of talents also include her exceptional writing skills. As a result Rimes has also tried her hands out as an author that has brought her considerable amount of success.

LeAnn Rimes Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

LeAnn Rimes has earned for herself both stardom and fortune through her multifaceted talents. While music is her primary career that she has steadily grown over the years from the very age of13, she hasn’t limited herself to just that. There are numerous other things that she has explored and ventured in in order to secure herself in the financial department.

What is LeAnn Rimes Worth

As of 2022, LeAnn Rimes net worth is $10 million. But before you already start wondering, yes the number looks a bit foggy given a really early launch of her career. Well, in around 2016, there were rumors about LeAnn and husband Eddie Cibrian facing financial difficulties due to a decline in their career. Sources said that they had to even borrow money from their friends at one point of time. Much of the slowdown in their career was due to the conflicts in their personal life when the two got caught having an affair despite each having their own married partners. The series of situations that followed after made things really difficult for the music star financially.

This also wasn’t the first time that Rimes found herself in an unfortunate situation. In the year 2000, the vocalist sued her father, Wilbur, along with another person in the management group for an amount of $7 million. LeAnn’s mother helped her file the case as the singer was 17 at that time. According to reports, Belinda (LeAnn’s mother) hired accountants to probe into how Wilbur and his associate were dealing with the business. It was then found that the duo alleged the royalty money more than $8 million where Rimes recieved only $5 million.

How Much Does LeAnn Rimes Make

Earnings From Mainstream Music Career

LeAnn Rimes Net Worth is mainly the result of her career as a professional vocalist. She makes millions from the sale of her albums and songs. As of today, the singer has sold 40 million copies around the world which itself speaks volumes of how much she would have earned so far. From her very first album “Blue”, LeAnn reportedly made $96 million, within a year after its release.

Aside from record sales, the singer has also pulled in a good amount of cash from her television projects like reality shows, as a talent show winner etc. She also has had a decent income from her acting career. Appearing in various movies like “Northern Lights”, “Coyote Ugly” among many others have helped boost LeAnn Rimes net worth.

Income From Sale of Books

Another major source of LeAnn’s income comes from being an author. Imagine what the royalties from one book can bring in – a seriously large amount of cash. But here, we are talking about not one or two but multiple books that the she has published including a few children’s books as well. Some of the books she has written include: “What I Cannot Change” sold $5.39-$5.49 per copy, “Holiday In Your Heart” costing around $4.79, “Leann Rimes-Sitting On Top Of The World”, “Family” ($14.99), “Twisted Angel” among others. The children’s books that she has published include “Jag” with a price tag of $4.19 – $4.79, “Jag’s New Friend” ($4.89).

Earnings As An Entrepreneur

LeAnn also has some other ventures that she has invested in. She runs her own podcast called “Wholly Human with LeAnn Rimes” that the singer launched during the 2020 Covid Pandemic. She came public with her podcast along with a new album on iHeartRadio in November of 2020. As an artist, the Grammy Award Winning singer has also explored her creative side by dipping her toes into the candle industry. This might come as a surprise to you but yes, she doesn’t hold herself back when it comes to exploring new sides of her.

A few years back, LeAnn started a lifestyle Blog called “Soul Of EverLe”. The website features her write ups, podcast along with an online store selling a range of attractive merchandise. Among them there are mobile phone cases, laptop sleeves, tote bags, bottles, apparels (t-shirts, Hoodies, Sweatshirts) and more. Among them are a line of different types of candles that she loves the most. Clearly, this is yet another channel where she rakes in a lot of cash adding up to what is LeAnn Rimes worth today.

With so many multiple sources of income, the “Blue” singer has sure been able to cope up with her financial struggles that was in the news a few years back. So, now that you have an idea about how much does LeAnn Rimes make, let’s see how the Country Music star grew up, how old is LeAnn Rimes and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Margaret LeAnn Rimes Celebrated Name LeAnn Rimes Date of Birth August 28, 1982 Age 40 years Place of Birth Jackson, Mississippi Parents Father: Wilbur Rimes

Mother: Belinda Butler Rimes Spouse Dean Shermet (m. 2002 - 2008)

Eddie Cibrian (m. 2009- Present) Children Two Stepsons (Mason and Jake) Profession Vocalist, songwriter, Country Music Artist, Actress, Entrepreneur Net Worth $10 million

LeAnn Rimes was born Margaret LeAnn Rimes on August 28,1982 in Jackson, Mississippi. She is the daughter of Wilbur Rimes (Father) and Belinda Butler Rimes (Mother). Few years after her birth, her parents moved to Garland, Texas where she mostly grew up as a child. LeAnn was the only child to her parents and therefore they brought her up in a very loving and caring environment. They identified her musical talent at a very tender age and enrolled her in music and dance classes to nurture her skills.

By the time she turned 5, she was already making public appearances like talent contests. By this time she also started taking up various musical theatre projects and began performing on-stage. LeAnn eventually got a chance to be a part of “Star Search” a television reality show where she got appreciations for her country music performances from Ed McMahon, the judge of the show. Rimes was really inspired by his words of praise and it was then that she decided to make a career in this music genre.

Role Of Parents in LeAnn’s Career

LeAnn’s parents have been her greatest support system who helped her build a successful career. Her father played a major role in helping her progress in her career. He assisted her with the tours and helped her record three albums under an independent record name.

Career

While LeAnn set her foot into the professional world as a toddler, she got her biggest break when she was 13 years old. Bill Mack, a disc jockey (DJ) must be given the credit for that as he wrote the song “Blue” for her to perform. In 1994 LeAnn recorded this single for the first time and this had her sign a deal with a recording label called “Curb”. This company made her record “Blue” again in 1996 as a Studio Album but they mistakenly released the first version that she recorded in 1993 when she was 11. Nonetheless, the song became a super hit and was not only widely appreciated for her outstanding performance but it also made her a star at just 13.

The single made it to #10 on the Billboard charts and the album became ranked #1 on the Country music chart. In addition to being a commercial success, LeAnn’s album received critical acclamation and they also gave her the title of the best Country Music artist after Patsy Cline.

The very next year, the singer dropped a compilation album titled “Unchained Melody: The Early Years”. The album had a mix of both pop and country songs that she was best celebrated for at that time. It also included some previous unreleased tracks showcasing her versatility in the field. Through the rest of the ’90s she dropped more albums. They include “You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs”, “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”, and “LeAnn Rimes”. While all the three albums reached Platinum, Rimes got mixed reviews from the audiences and the critics on “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” as it focussed more on pop style than her country tune roots. She got solid praise for the other two albums though.

Music Career Since 2000

Beginning 2000, there were ups and downs in the career. In 2000, she got a chance to appear in the film “Coyote Ugly”. Additionally, she created songs to add to the movie which included the track “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” which became an international sensation. Not to mention it made a solid contribution to Right after that, however, the album “I Need You” was released which was a commercial failure with poor reviews and ratings. The singer later revealed that her father released the album without her knowledge. He had simply compiled different pieces from her recording sessions to make an album.

From 2001, Rimes began managing her career independently without her parents involvement. Some of the notable albums that she released during this time include “Twisted Angel”, “This Woman”, ” Family”, “Ladies & Gentlemen”, “Remnants” and more. While most of them faired pretty well both commercially and critically, “This Woman” was more about commercial success. The album sold more than 100,000 copied within just 1 week of being out in the market.

Film and Television Career

As for her acting career, she has taken up several roles in both film and small screen. Some of her projects within the television domain include “Colgate Country Showdown”, “Nashville Star” and more. Her work in films include “Logan Lucky”, “Coyote Ugly”, “Northern Lights”, “Good Intentions” among others.

Personal Life and Assets

LeAnn has experienced a fair share of turbulence when it comes to her personal life. The singer tied the knot with Dean Shermet, a back up dancer by profession, in the year 2002. They remained together for 8 years. However, LeAnn allegedly got into a relationship with the “Northern Lights” star Eddie Cibrian while she was still with Dean. This led to her divorce with her first husband in 2010. After their split, LeAnn married Eddie on September 2011 and they are still happily married till date.

On the assets front, the singer has had several real estate dealings. In 2003, LeAnn and Dean jointly purchased a 3 acre property in Nashville, TN. They paid $1.7 million for the house but LeAnn’s contribution was reportedly more in this. In 2008, they listed this property for a price of $2.13 million as they moved to a massive luxurious mansion close by. This 13,300 sq. ft. house costed them $4 million and features 23 bedrooms and other modern day high class amities.

However, soon after they shifted to their new house, Dean found out about LeAnn’s secret affair with Eddie and the couple split. As a result in 2009, they put it out in the market for a price as high as $7.45 million. But, they didn’t find any buyer until they brought the price down to $4.1 million (almost same price as they bought it for) in 2012.

The very next year, in 2013 the singer along with her now husband, Eddie, bought a house in Hidden Hills, California reportedly paying around $3 million.

Wrapping Up

LeAnn Rimes is one of the most gifted singers of America whose contributions to the music industry is unforgettable. Starting at the toddler age of 5, the singer has gradually established herself as the most high profile artists within the country music community. Her songs and albums have consistently hit the charts making massive sale which brings her to what she has today in terms of the wealth. In addition to that, she has also ventured her talent into many other directions which have acted as supplemental source of income for her.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is LeAnn Rimes worth? As of 2022, LeAnn Rimes net worth is $10 million. The has amassed this fortune from her successful career as a singer, author, actor and entrepreneur. How old is LeAnn Rimes? LeAnn Rimes was born on August 28,1982 in Jackson, Mississippi. So of 2022, the “Blue” singer is 40 years old. Where does LeAnn live? LeAnn and her husband Eddie reportedly live in their Hidden Hills mansion in California that they bought in 2013. Does LeAnn have children? LeAnn does not have any children of her own. However, she is the stepmom of two sons from Eddie – Mason who is 17 years old, and Jake who is 13 years. They are the children from Eddie’s first marriage with Brandi Glanville.