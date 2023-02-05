Lawrence Taylor Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Earnings

When talking about “Greatest Linebackers and Defense NFL Players of All Time”, it would be a grave injustice if we don’t include the name of Lawrence Julius Taylor, who is also popular as “L.T”. Born in Williamsburg, Virginia, Lawrence Taylor started his career as a professional NFL career with the New York Giants in the year 1981. He went on to play for the Giants till his retirement in the year 1993. During this time, he won not one but two Super Bowl events for his team. Not only this, but he also introduced new defensive tactics and techniques that made the Giants even stronger.

During his career, Lawrence Taylor won many awards. But he is most famous for winning an NFL MVP (Most Valuable Player) Award in the year 1986. Now, I know many other players have won NFL MVP, but what makes Lawrence Taylor special is that he and Alan Page (who won the MVP Award in 1971) are the only defensive players to ever win the MVP Award in NFL history. Due to Taylor’s contribution to New York Giants, he was given the title of “The Big Blue Wrecking Crew”.

Lawrence Taylor left behind a legacy that can’t be broken easily. Unfortunately, his great image has suffered from dark stains of controversies that even Lawrence Taylor can’t wipe off. Due to this, Taylor lost almost all of his fortune. To know more about Lawrence Taylor’s controversies, Lawrence Taylor net worth, how old is Lawrence Taylor, how much does Lawrence Taylor make, Lawrence Taylor’s earnings, Lawrence Taylor’s career beginnings & early life, and so on, read this post till the last.

What is Lawrence Taylor Worth?

As per reports, the former NFL player, Lawrence Taylor net worth is just $200k as of this writing. Before Lawrence retired from NFL, his net worth was a whopping $50 million. He earned most of his fortune from his NFL salary and endorsement contracts. During his career, Lawrence Taylor won several honors and awards. He won the title of NFL Most Valuable Player in 1986, NFL Defensive Player of the Year (in 1981, 1982, and 1986), NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1981, and First-team All-Pro (from 1981 to 1986 & in 1988, 1989).

Lawrence was also named Second-team All-pro in 1987 & 1990, Pro Bowl (from 1981 to 1990), NFL sacks leader in 1986, NFC Player of the Year in 1983 & 1986, ACC Player of the Year in 1980, and many more. Taylor was honored at the NFL 75th and NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. By the time Lawrence retired he had 1,089 tackles, 142 sacks, 54 forced fumbles, and 9 interceptions in his record. Let’s check out how much does Lawrence Taylor make?

Name Lawrence Taylor Net worth $200k Birth 4 February 1959, Williamsburg, USA Nationality American Age 63 years Height 6ft 3in Weight 108 kg Team Played New York Giants Profession Ex Professional Football Player, Sports Commentator Career 1981-1993

How Much Does Lawrence Taylor Make?

After taking retirement from NFL, Lawrence Taylor started working as a sports commentator and analyst. He reportedly earns between $50k to $60k a year. In addition to this, he also makes money from brand endorsements and media partnerships. Also, Taylor earns money from his business investments and ventures. He also voiced characters in video games and also briefly appeared in WWE, defeating Bam Bam Bigelow. Taylor reportedly brings in over $10k a month and his weekly income is reported to be at least $2.5k. Look into the details of Lawrence Taylor’s NFL earnings in the following section.

Lawrence Taylor Earnings

In the year 1981, Lawrence Taylor was the 2nd selection of the first round by the New York Giants in the NFL Draft. The agreement was for 23 years and was worth $900k. During this period, Lawrence Taylor was taking home an annual stipend of $300k. After the expiration of the contract, the Giants extended Taylor’s contract for another 6 years i.e, till 1989. This time the agreement was worth over $6.25 million with a signing bonus of $1 million. Lawrence’s yearly salary during this period was $1.04 million and in 1990, Lawrence signed an agreement extension for another 3 years.

The deal was $5.5 million from 1990 to 1992 and the NFL player was paid $1 million as a signing bonus. Lawrence Taylor’s annual salary from 1990 to 1992 was $1.83 million. Lastly, Lawrence and Giants signed a two-year deal for the last time. The Giants gave Taylor a signing bonus of $550k and an annual salary of $2.52 million. The total earnings of Lawrence Taylor during his NFL career were a whopping $15.45 million of which $12.9 million was an NFL stipend and the remainder was a signing bonus.

Business Investments and Other Endeavors

In the year 1994, Lawrence Taylor established a company called “All-Pro Products”, which was later publicized. Within a month after All-Pro Products went public, its worth grew three times. Later on, the company’s share went from $5 to $16.50 per share, and eventually, Lawrence’s stake in the company grew to $10 million. Soon, the company stopped its business operations and as a result, the stock prices fell drastically. This in turn lowered Lawrence Taylor’s stake value and ultimately, the company went bankrupt.

Then in 1997, Lawrence was found guilty of tax evasion and in 2000, he was ordered to serve 3 months in home jail and 500 hours of social service. Furthermore, he was kept on probation for 5 years. After retirement, Taylor started working as a sports commentator and analyst. Lawrence also started getting roles in movies and television shows.

He appeared in movies and TV shows like Any Given Sunday, The Sopranos, The Waterboy, Shaft, Mercy Streets, In Hell, etc. A decade after his retirement i.e, in 2004, Lawrence released his autobiography “LT: Over the Edge”. In this book, Lawrence recalled his life struggles, career peaks, wins, losses, addictions to drugs and cocaine, and much more. Later in 2006, Taylor partnered with fellow players Eric Dickerson and Seth Joyner and started a network marketing company called “eXfuze”.

Lawrence Taylor Legal Issues and Controversies

Taylor started consuming illegal substances before he started his professional NFL career. However, he managed to pass the drug test by presenting his fellow player’s urine sample rather than his own. Slowly, his habit of doing drugs and cocaine became an addiction. In addition to this, he got hooked on women as well. Later in 1987, he was found guilty of using drugs and was suspended by NFL for a month. Post this, Lawrence stopped using substances till his retirement. After his retirement in 1994, Taylor returned to doing drugs. Within a year, Lawrence went to the rehab center twice.

From 1995 to 1998, Taylor was taken into custody by undercover police two times, while the former was trying to purchase drugs. Later in November 2009, Lawrence Taylor was sent to prison for a hit-and-run case and was later released after paying a $500 fine. Then in the following year in May, he was again taken to prison for allegedly sleeping with a minor girl of 16 years. It was later revealed that Taylor reportedly paid $300 to the girl to spend the night with him. Then in March 2011, he admitted to charges and was ordered 6 years probation by the court.

Due to his failed “All-Pro Products” business venture, legal issues with the law, drug abuse, etc. Taylor lost almost all of his fortune, and thus he is left with a net worth of just $200k.

Lawrence Taylor Early Life and Career Beginnings

Lawrence Taylor is the eldest child of Clarence Taylor and Iris Taylor, and he was born on the 4th of February 1959 in Williamsburg, Virginia. As per reports, Clarence used to work as a Newport News dispatcher, while Iris was employed as a teacher. Taylor commenced playing baseball in childhood and went to Lafayette High School. When Lawrence attained 15 years of age and started practicing football. After completing high school in 1977, he joined North Carolina University. He was the captain of the college’s team and in 1981, Lawrence was selected by New York Giants in the NFL Draft.

Lawrence Taylor Personal Life

The NFL player, Lawrence Taylor walked down the aisle with Deborah Belinda Taylor in 1982. Both went on to have 3 children during their marriage and went their separate ways in 1996. Later in 2001, Lawrence settled down with singer, Martiza Cruz and their union lasted till 2005. Then in 2007, Taylor married Lyette Taylor and the pair were in the divorce process in 2021. Lawrence has daughters namely Paula Torres, Tanisha Jones, and Whitney Taylor, and a son named, Lawrence Taylor Jr.

Conclusion

Lawrence Taylor’s name is counted among the best NFL players of all time. With his skills and defensive techniques, Lawrence Taylor won numerous honors and awards. He made millions of dollars from his NFL career and endorsement deals. Unfortunately, substance addiction, legal trouble, an illegal relationship with a minor girl, and bad investments drained almost all of his fortune. He went in and out of rehab and prison numerous times in his lifetime. He is currently working as a sports commentator and analyst, and it is highly unlikely that his net worth will grow in the future.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lawrence Taylor

1. What is Lawrence Taylor worth? A. According to our sources, Lawrence Taylor net worth is $200k as of this year. 2. How old is Lawrence Taylor? A. The former NFL player, Lawrence Taylor was born on the 4th of February 1959 and his age (as of this writing) is 63 years. 3. Who is Lawrence Taylor? A. Lawrence Taylor is a world-famous NFL outside linebacker, who played from 1981 to 1993. He played for the New York Giants and is named one of the greatest NFL players in history. 4. How tall is the former NFL outside linebacker, Lawrence Taylor? A. As per reports, the former New York Giants player, Lawrence Taylor stands 6 feet and 3 inches and weighs 108 kg.